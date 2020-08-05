zimmermman dallas northpark Final_Dallas_1773_new (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1809 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1713 (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1654 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
_SPK2095 (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1743 (Photo by courtesy)
_SPK1961 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
01
07

Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the architect behind all of the brand’s stores), Texas’ first Zimmermann location is as fresh and aesthetically pleasing as the delicate designs it houses. (Photo by courtesy)

02
07

The first standalone Zimmermann brings the celeb-loved Australian label’s full ready-to-wear and resort collections right to Dallas fingertips. (Photo by courtesy)

03
07

The new store is located on the first floor, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. (Photo by courtesy)

04
07

"From what I can see, the Dallas woman engages with our brand and shops like women in most of the major global cities around the world - they are very knowledgeable." - Nicky Zimmermann (Photo by courtesy)

05
07

Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the Australian architect behind all of the brand’s stores). (Photo by courtesy)

06
07

Zimmermann brings the laid-back, feminine vibes of the brand to Dallas. (Photo by courtesy)

07
07

A closer look at Zimmermann store details. (Photo by courtesy)

zimmermman dallas northpark Final_Dallas_1773_new (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1809 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1713 (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1654 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
_SPK2095 (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1743 (Photo by courtesy)
_SPK1961 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
Fashion / Shopping

From Australia, With Love — Step Inside the First Texas Zimmermann

After Delays, an Airy, Striking Location of the Celeb-Loved Brand Opens in NorthPark Center

BY // 08.05.20
photography courtesy
Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the architect behind all of the brand’s stores), Texas’ first Zimmermann location is as fresh and aesthetically pleasing as the delicate designs it houses. (Photo by courtesy)
The first standalone Zimmermann brings the celeb-loved Australian label’s full ready-to-wear and resort collections right to Dallas fingertips. (Photo by courtesy)
The new store is located on the first floor, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. (Photo by courtesy)
"From what I can see, the Dallas woman engages with our brand and shops like women in most of the major global cities around the world - they are very knowledgeable." - Nicky Zimmermann (Photo by courtesy)
Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the Australian architect behind all of the brand’s stores). (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmermann brings the laid-back, feminine vibes of the brand to Dallas. (Photo by courtesy)
A closer look at Zimmermann store details. (Photo by courtesy)
1
7

Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the architect behind all of the brand’s stores), Texas’ first Zimmermann location is as fresh and aesthetically pleasing as the delicate designs it houses. (Photo by courtesy)

2
7

The first standalone Zimmermann brings the celeb-loved Australian label’s full ready-to-wear and resort collections right to Dallas fingertips. (Photo by courtesy)

3
7

The new store is located on the first floor, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. (Photo by courtesy)

4
7

"From what I can see, the Dallas woman engages with our brand and shops like women in most of the major global cities around the world - they are very knowledgeable." - Nicky Zimmermann (Photo by courtesy)

5
7

Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the Australian architect behind all of the brand’s stores). (Photo by courtesy)

6
7

Zimmermann brings the laid-back, feminine vibes of the brand to Dallas. (Photo by courtesy)

7
7

A closer look at Zimmermann store details. (Photo by courtesy)

Editor’s note: This conversation with Nicky Zimmermann took place before the pandemic changed our world, accounting for the lack of discussion about the topic. 

Zimmermann’s floaty, ethereal dresses, intricately embroidered tops, and Aussie cool swimwear has long been hard to hunt down in Texas. Fortunately, NorthPark Center just gifted Dallas shoppers with our very own standalone store (next door to upcoming Eataly), bringing the celeb-loved Australian label’s full ready-to-wear and resort collections right to our fingertips.

Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the architect behind all of the brand’s stores), Texas’ first Zimmermann location in Dallas is as fresh and aesthetically pleasing as the delicate designs it houses, all of which carefully crafted with sustainability and eco-efficiency in mind.

Ahead of the August 4 opening, PaperCity spoke with Nicky Zimmermann, who co-founded the brand with her sister Simone in 1991.

Co-founder Nicky Zimmermann

There are only a handful of Zimmermann stores in the U.S. What made you all decide to expand the brand to Dallas?
Dallas is such a fun and vibrant city. So many women from Dallas have shopped with us in other stores around the world. When the opportunity to open at NorthPark came along, the timing felt right.

You’ve seen the industry change so much since launching back in the pre-internet days. What excites you about the current state of fashion?
The industry is evolving all the time. People are looking for new stories, and for new ideas, and to feel a deeper connection with brands and what they create. A brand can’t just rely on its heritage or its history, but it needs to create things that evoke an emotion like never before. Digital has played a role in this no doubt, as people have been able to discover new things and experiences at the touch of a button. People’s beliefs and values are evolving, whether that be around social issues, or the environment and they want to connect with people and brands that reflect these.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - DALLAS (ROOMS)

What is your impression of Dallas shoppers?
From what I can see, the Dallas woman engages with our brand and shops like women in most of the major global cities around the world – they are very knowledgeable; they know what they like and they have fun with fashion.

What Zimmermann pieces do you think Dallas shoppers will gravitate to the most?
As I mentioned, I think the Dallas woman likes to have fun dressing and has an eye for the unexpected, so one of our signature prints or embroidered styles like the Brightside Frilled Midi Dress, Wavelength Spliced Maxi or Shirt Dress. With the climate, our breezy cotton and linen pieces like the Carnaby Scallop Long Dress, Empire Batik Skirt or Fiesta Skirt will be great options.

zimmermman dallas northpark Final_Dallas_1773_new (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1809 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1713 (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1654 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
_SPK2095 (Photo by courtesy)
Zimmerman_Dallas_1743 (Photo by courtesy)
_SPK1961 zimmermman dallas northpark (Photo by courtesy)
Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #901
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #901
Flower Mound, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #901
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
1403 Michigan Avenue
Oak Cliff
FOR SALE

1403 Michigan Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$279,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
1403 Michigan Avenue
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X