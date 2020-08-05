"From what I can see, the Dallas woman engages with our brand and shops like women in most of the major global cities around the world - they are very knowledgeable." - Nicky Zimmermann (Photo by courtesy)

The new store is located on the first floor, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. (Photo by courtesy)

Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the architect behind all of the brand’s stores), Texas’ first Zimmermann location is as fresh and aesthetically pleasing as the delicate designs it houses. (Photo by courtesy)

Editor’s note: This conversation with Nicky Zimmermann took place before the pandemic changed our world, accounting for the lack of discussion about the topic.

Zimmermann’s floaty, ethereal dresses, intricately embroidered tops, and Aussie cool swimwear has long been hard to hunt down in Texas. Fortunately, NorthPark Center just gifted Dallas shoppers with our very own standalone store (next door to upcoming Eataly), bringing the celeb-loved Australian label’s full ready-to-wear and resort collections right to our fingertips.

Designed with a soft palette by Sydney-based Don McQualter (the architect behind all of the brand’s stores), Texas’ first Zimmermann location in Dallas is as fresh and aesthetically pleasing as the delicate designs it houses, all of which carefully crafted with sustainability and eco-efficiency in mind.

Ahead of the August 4 opening, PaperCity spoke with Nicky Zimmermann, who co-founded the brand with her sister Simone in 1991.

Co-founder Nicky Zimmermann

There are only a handful of Zimmermann stores in the U.S. What made you all decide to expand the brand to Dallas?

Dallas is such a fun and vibrant city. So many women from Dallas have shopped with us in other stores around the world. When the opportunity to open at NorthPark came along, the timing felt right.

You’ve seen the industry change so much since launching back in the pre-internet days. What excites you about the current state of fashion?

The industry is evolving all the time. People are looking for new stories, and for new ideas, and to feel a deeper connection with brands and what they create. A brand can’t just rely on its heritage or its history, but it needs to create things that evoke an emotion like never before. Digital has played a role in this no doubt, as people have been able to discover new things and experiences at the touch of a button. People’s beliefs and values are evolving, whether that be around social issues, or the environment and they want to connect with people and brands that reflect these.

VIEW ART Swipe

























Next

What is your impression of Dallas shoppers?

From what I can see, the Dallas woman engages with our brand and shops like women in most of the major global cities around the world – they are very knowledgeable; they know what they like and they have fun with fashion.

What Zimmermann pieces do you think Dallas shoppers will gravitate to the most?

As I mentioned, I think the Dallas woman likes to have fun dressing and has an eye for the unexpected, so one of our signature prints or embroidered styles like the Brightside Frilled Midi Dress, Wavelength Spliced Maxi or Shirt Dress. With the climate, our breezy cotton and linen pieces like the Carnaby Scallop Long Dress, Empire Batik Skirt or Fiesta Skirt will be great options.