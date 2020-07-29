Fashion / Shopping

Suit Envy — A Case for Ashley Longshore’s Cover Swim Collab as the Suit of the Summer

There’s Always That One Cool Suit, So Why Not This Cool Dallas Suit?

BY // 07.29.20
ashley longshore cover swim

Ashley Longshore Tank Swimsuit, $200 on Cover Swim

There’s always that one swimsuit that seems to rule the summer. Remember those pricy Agent Provocateur one pieces that must have led to a series of unfortunate tan lines in 2012? Or the barely-there Kiini embroidered numbers that — if I’m being honest — I still kind of want years later.

Without the usual saturation of pool and beach day images filling our social feeds, it’s been tough to pin down what the suit of summer 2020 is. Realistically, it’s probably just whatever you have lying around the house from last year. But if there’s room to make a case for The Suit of this very strange summer, it’s New Orleans pop art queen Ashley Longshore’s collab with Dallas-based Cover Swim.

Exhibit A: Just look at it!

The suit’s whimsical butterflies and flattering fit are aesthetically pleasing regardless of the cool names and companies behind it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

gorgeous danielle wearing our ashley longshore butterfly suit 💖

A post shared by c o v e r (@coverswim) on

Exhibit B: It’s made of the good stuff.

Like all Cover Swim pieces, the limited edition suit is made with the brand’s breathable, luxe-feeling jersey fabric, which also blocks 98 percent of ultraviolet rays. (There’s a long sleeve top version of the suit for those looking for extra coverage.)

 

 

Exhibit C: This suit gives back.

Yes, you’re supporting local, and wearing actual art, and protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays, but you can also feel good knowing that 20 percent of your purchase is donated to Longshore’s scholarship fund, which helps provide financial support for talented artists to get their start. In this mid-pandemic summer, you want to know that any money you spend is going to all the right places.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@ashleylongshoreart limited editions 🦋 20% going to ashley’s scholarship fund

A post shared by c o v e r (@coverswim) on

I rest my very important and timely case.

X
X