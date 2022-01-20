Buzzy Fashion Designer Jonathan Simkhai Goes All In on Texas

The Market Highland Park Village pop-up in Dallas will mark the largest selection of Jonathan Simkhai — including his signature slip dresses — in Texas. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of BECKLEY)

Since its thoughtful reincarnation two years ago, Market has become a hub for all things up-and-coming. The fashionable Highland Park Village boutique, owned by the shopping center’s co-owner Elisa Summers, has doubled as a closet-away-from-home for chic Dallas dressers and an incubator for emerging brands. In the past two years, a rotating selection of hot young brands — La Ligne, La Vie Style House, and LoveShackFancy, to name a few — have found their Texas brick-and-mortar footing in the prime spot next door to Honor Bar. The latest need-to-know name to land in the window at Market: Jonathan Simkhai.

Opening January 19 through June 2022, the Dallas pop-up will mark the largest selection of the designer’s luxury ready-to-wear — including Simkhai’s signature slip dresses — in Texas. To celebrate the new space, we caught up with Los Angeles-based talent to learn more about what drew him to Dallas and what to expect in-store. The designer will also be at Market for a shopping event on January 20 (10 am to 2 pm).

How did you settle on Dallas for such a monumental pop-up?

Market, being one of our vendor partners, is at the cutting edge of style for Dallasites and the women of Highland Park. What attracted me to their concept was the neighborhood vibe they embody — customers come in to hang out! Keenan and her team have created such a wonderful environment where the store is every local woman’s walk-in closet; there is a comfort that is hard to create in many retail settings.

This will be the largest selection of your brand not only in Dallas, but the state of Texas. What can we expect at the shop?

We will be showing our coveted Spring 2022 collection, which was shown on the runway. This will include a wide selection of Ready to Wear, denim, swim, and our newly launched footwear and accessories, which we are so excited about.

Visit South Walton Swipe





























Next

Most brands that pop-up in Market go on to open brick-and-mortar locations in Texas. Do you have any plans for a Lone Star store?

Our retail expansion plans are definitely brewing, and this is the perfect opportunity to test the waters and get our feet wet. We want to learn what works for the Texas woman, and what doesn’t. I personally love speaking with the client and hearing her feedback so we can continually improve our product.

Dallas has a distinct look and way of dressing. What do you enjoy about the way Dallas dresses?

I think Dallas has the perfect blend of Southern sophistication mixed with high fashion. Women here want to have fun, but also look polished. This is becoming less common in the fashion world, however, so I think Dallas gives designers an opportunity to really showcase our dressier items, and allow women to give their own flair to the more casual pieces.