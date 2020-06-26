Valentino is expanding its Highland Park Village footprint. The boutique, which first opened in November 2017, has been renovated and reopened with an additional 690 square feet of space, for a grand total of 3,500 square feet dedicated to men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances.

To fulfill the vision of the hallowed luxury brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Picciol, Valentino brought in David Chipperfield Architects. The space is designed to complement the garments and assorted pieces on display, utilizing sumptuous materials that range from green velvet panels to Carrara marble and gray Venetian terrazzo. The men’s collection is highlighted on black metal shelving, contrasted against wavy white gypsum panel walls.

Piccioli’s Spring 2020 collection was awash with bright prints under seascapes and blue camouflage, paired with tailored yet slightly oversized trousers in neutral grays and browns. The outfits looked appropriate for either a holiday in Marrakech or a music festival in the California desert, given their easy pairing with utilitarian sneakers. Many have predicted that streetwear — which was formerly the domain of baseball caps, sweatpants, and sneakers — is giving way to tailored yet relaxed ensembles. Piccolo’s recent runway show seems to reaffirm that future.

The runway presentation for the Fall 2020 collection took place just weeks before New York City made the order to shelter in place. FKA Twigs played, while the models wore ensembles that were both somber and reflective. Did Piccioli know that the world itself would soon be more somber and reflective?

Voluminous suiting in black and gray was embellished occasionally with a floral pattern. Moments of bright blue or red peeked out from a suit jacket or trench. We predict that one definite wait-list It-item will be Valentino’s belt bag.

