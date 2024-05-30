Giorgio Bulgari Debuts His Bespoke, Timeless Designs at de Boulle in Texas

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle 1 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0801 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0756 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
01
26

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

02
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

03
26

Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

04
26

Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

05
26

Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

06
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

07
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

08
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

09
26

Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
26

Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
26

Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
26

Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
26

Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
26

Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

19
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

20
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

21
26

Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

22
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

23
26

Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

24
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

25
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

26
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle 1 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0801 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
_ZIZ0756 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Fashion / Shopping

Giorgio Bulgari Debuts His Bespoke, Timeless Designs at de Boulle in Texas

Inside the Glittering Celebration in Dallas

BY // 05.30.24
photography Jonathan Zizzo
Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
1
26

Lori Mikles, Denis Boulle, Keely Cawley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

2
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

3
26

Soussan Loloi, Giorgio Bulgari, Zoreh Malek (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

4
26

Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

5
26

Madeline Lam, Maggie Kipp, Erin Mathews (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

6
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

7
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

8
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Dee Dee Lee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

9
26

Giorgio Bulgari, Denis Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

10
26

Rings from the Giorgio B collection. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

11
26

Carly Fuhrmann, Brooke Dowdy, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

12
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

13
26

Debbie Nickel, Emma Boulle, Karen Boulle (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

14
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

15
26

Keely Cawley, Billy Fong, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

16
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

17
26

Madeline Lam, Andrea Cheek, Samantha Worthley (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

18
26

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

19
26

(Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

20
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

21
26

Denis Boulle, Lori Mikles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

22
26

Yuni Lang, Sowon Yun (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

23
26

Debbie Nickel, Kathleen Jacobson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

24
26

Some of Giorgio Bulgari's beautiful designs. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

25
26

PaperCity and de Boulle's luncheon featuring Giorgio Bulgari. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

26
26

Gorgeous earrings from the Giorgio B line. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

It might be hard to beat the formula utilized recently at de Boulle for a pre-Mother’s Day luncheon. Those magic ingredients: Dallas’ most chic women, a dashing Italian jewelry designer (in this case Giorgio Bulgari), and catering by the beloved Italian restaurant Fachini.

Denis and Karen Boulle founded their namesake boutique in 1983. Their vision was to provide the highest quality jewelry and timepieces with white glove service in a gorgeous environment. Given their loyal client base, they’ve been succeeding these past four decades.

Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lori Mikles, Keely Cawley, Giorgio Bulgari (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

The marquee star was Giorgio Bulgari, whose Palma collection is currently only on offer at Dover Street Market London, the Louisa Guinness gallery, and de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Truly a citizen of the world, he was born in New York, raised in Rome, and came back to study advertising and art history in the US before eventually settling down in Geneva. (If you were wondering, yes he is one of those Bulgaris. His father steered the family business from the 1960s to the 1980s.)

For the past seven years, Bulgari has struck out on his own, designing bespoke pieces for private clients. Giorgio B had two collections on view at de Boulle for the luncheon, Palma and Goccia. (A fun celebrity tidbit, Sharon Stone wore a pair of the former collection’s earrings and ring for the Vanity Fair Oscar party following the 2023 Academy Awards.) Goccia is Italian for “drop” or droplet and the bracelets, rings, and earrings from this collection are studded with cabochons.

I was lucky enough to host an intimate luncheon chat with the designer, and decided to wrap things up with my usual go-to, “9 Questions in 90 Seconds.” The object is to try and answer all of the nine queries within a minute and a half. When posed with the question, “Who would be your two dream dining companions?” without skipping a beat Mr. Bulgari charmingly answered said “My wife … and … my wife.” Perfect response for a Mother’s Day luncheon.

Spotted that day wearing chic day ensembles and trying on Giorgio B earrings, necklaces and rings: Erin Mathews, Maggie Kipp, Dee Dee Lee, Keely Cawley, Samantha Wortley, Sharon Lee Clark, Andrea Cheek, Debbie Nickel, Madeline Lam, Yuni Lang, and Sowon Yun.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
5211 Gano Street
Northside
FOR SALE

5211 Gano Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5211 Gano Street
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Co-list: Meagan Bordelon | The Falls at Imper
FOR SALE

3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
Spring, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3825 Juniper Meadows Lane
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
18 Bayou Shadows Street
Memorial
FOR SALE

18 Bayou Shadows Street
Houston, TX

$919,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
18 Bayou Shadows Street
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
6261 Del Monte Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6261 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6261 Del Monte Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
331 Tealwood Drive
Tealwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

331 Tealwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
331 Tealwood Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$935,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X