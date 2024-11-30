fbpx
Environmentalist PaperCity Gift Guide 2024.
Seafarer Sweater, $198.
Tomales Donegal Crew, $298.
Automic Gold’s Dancing Gemstone Necklace
Bee Ring, $319.
Gala Shoulder Bag, $285.
Allégorie’s Cactus Shoulder Bag
Avocado Green Mattress’s Luxury Natural Throw Blankets
Hawkins recycled vase
Hawkins recycled vase
The Eco-Friendly Gifts for Everyone on Your List are the stylish, sustainable finds that prove thoughtful gifting can make a real difference.

The Seafarer Sweater is crafted from organic cotton and recycled wool for a cozy, sustainable wardrobe staple. (Photo courtesy Outerknown)

The Tomales Donegal Crew combines organic cotton and recycled wool, offering a cozy texture and eco-friendly charm. (Photo courtesy Outerknown)

The Dancing Gemstone Necklace features recycled gold and a customizable gemstone charm that moves for added elegance. (Photo courtesy Automic Gold)

The Bee Ring is crafted from solid recycled gold, offering a sustainable and timeless accessory for everyday elegance. (Photo courtesy Automic Gold)

The Gala Shoulder Bag is made from recycled apples, blending luxury and sustainability in a sleek, eco-friendly design. (Photo courtesy Allegorie)

The Cactus Shoulder Bag is crafted from USDA-certified biobased cactus leather, combining sustainability with modern elegance. (Photo courtesy Allegorie)

The Luxury Natural Throw Blanket is made from merino wool, recycled cotton, and cashmere for ultimate comfort and sustainability. (Photo courtesy Avocado Green Mattress)

The Recycled Llorente Glass Vase is handcrafted from repurposed glass, offering a unique, eco-friendly addition to any space. (Photo courtesy Hawkins New York)

The Recycled Donaire Glass Vase is made from repurposed glass, featuring a one-of-a-kind design that adds a touch of artistry to any room. (Photo courtesy Hawkins New York)

Fashion / Shopping

The Best Eco-Friendly Gifts For The Holidays — Presents That Prove High Style and Sustainability Go Together

Great Gifts That Keep The Planet In Mind

BY // 11.30.24
The Eco-Friendly Gifts for Everyone on Your List are the stylish, sustainable finds that prove thoughtful gifting can make a real difference.
The Seafarer Sweater is crafted from organic cotton and recycled wool for a cozy, sustainable wardrobe staple. (Photo courtesy Outerknown)
The Tomales Donegal Crew combines organic cotton and recycled wool, offering a cozy texture and eco-friendly charm. (Photo courtesy Outerknown)
The Dancing Gemstone Necklace features recycled gold and a customizable gemstone charm that moves for added elegance. (Photo courtesy Automic Gold)
The Bee Ring is crafted from solid recycled gold, offering a sustainable and timeless accessory for everyday elegance. (Photo courtesy Automic Gold)
The Gala Shoulder Bag is made from recycled apples, blending luxury and sustainability in a sleek, eco-friendly design. (Photo courtesy Allegorie)
The Cactus Shoulder Bag is crafted from USDA-certified biobased cactus leather, combining sustainability with modern elegance. (Photo courtesy Allegorie)
The Luxury Natural Throw Blanket is made from merino wool, recycled cotton, and cashmere for ultimate comfort and sustainability. (Photo courtesy Avocado Green Mattress)
The Recycled Llorente Glass Vase is handcrafted from repurposed glass, offering a unique, eco-friendly addition to any space. (Photo courtesy Hawkins New York)
The Recycled Donaire Glass Vase is made from repurposed glass, featuring a one-of-a-kind design that adds a touch of artistry to any room. (Photo courtesy Hawkins New York)
The Eco-Friendly Gifts for Everyone on Your List are the stylish, sustainable finds that prove thoughtful gifting can make a real difference.

The Seafarer Sweater is crafted from organic cotton and recycled wool for a cozy, sustainable wardrobe staple. (Photo courtesy Outerknown)

The Tomales Donegal Crew combines organic cotton and recycled wool, offering a cozy texture and eco-friendly charm. (Photo courtesy Outerknown)

The Dancing Gemstone Necklace features recycled gold and a customizable gemstone charm that moves for added elegance. (Photo courtesy Automic Gold)

The Bee Ring is crafted from solid recycled gold, offering a sustainable and timeless accessory for everyday elegance. (Photo courtesy Automic Gold)

The Gala Shoulder Bag is made from recycled apples, blending luxury and sustainability in a sleek, eco-friendly design. (Photo courtesy Allegorie)

The Cactus Shoulder Bag is crafted from USDA-certified biobased cactus leather, combining sustainability with modern elegance. (Photo courtesy Allegorie)

The Luxury Natural Throw Blanket is made from merino wool, recycled cotton, and cashmere for ultimate comfort and sustainability. (Photo courtesy Avocado Green Mattress)

The Recycled Llorente Glass Vase is handcrafted from repurposed glass, offering a unique, eco-friendly addition to any space. (Photo courtesy Hawkins New York)

The Recycled Donaire Glass Vase is made from repurposed glass, featuring a one-of-a-kind design that adds a touch of artistry to any room. (Photo courtesy Hawkins New York)

Editor’s note: The most wonderful time of year is almost here and who doesn’t want to be the gift giver that everyone remembers? But gift giving’s hard, and everyone could use a little help. With that in mind, PaperCity is rolling through its 2024 Gift Guide Series. Expect anything but the usual gifts, and categories built around the quest of living your very best life.

Next up — The Best Eco-Friendly Gifts:

Looking for eco-friendly gifts that make a lasting impact? This holiday season, skip the conventional and give gifts that give gift giving a planetary conscience. From sustainable materials to innovative designs, these eco-friendly gifts should be perfect for the eco-conscious person in your life.

Outerknown: Cozy Style

Founded by American surf champion Kelly Slater, Outerknown’s clothing features recycled and organic materials, including seaweed. The brand embodies a cozy, laid-back style, perfect for a winter getaway. Made from organic cotton and recycled wool, Outerknown’s cream Seafarer Sweater offers a timeless look, reminiscent of Billy Crystal’s iconic sweater from When Harry Met Sally. Who knows, maybe this eco-friendly gift will inspire its own epic love story.

Seafarer Sweater, $198.
The Seafarer Sweater is crafted from organic cotton and recycled wool for a cozy, sustainable wardrobe staple. (Photo courtesy Outerknown)

Automic Gold: Recycled Metals, Everyday Elegance

Based in New York, Automic Gold crafts fine jewelry from recycled metals, including old electronics and previously made pieces. These designs shine in their simplicity, making them perfect for everyday wear. The Dancing Gemstone Necklace features a gold link chain with a customizable open oval for birthstones that move along the center.

Automic Gold’s Dancing Gemstone Necklace
The Dancing Gemstone Necklace features recycled gold and a customizable gemstone charm that moves for added elegance. (Photo courtesy Automic Gold)

Allégorie: Making Food Waste Fashionable

This innovative luxury bag brand uses vegan leather made from discarded fruits and plants. Allégorie sources leftover apples, bruised mangoes and pineapple leaves to create colorful, fragrant bags while reducing food waste. Their forest green Cactus Shoulder Bag uses prickly pear cactus leather and carries a USDA certification for renewable, plant-based materials. 

Elizabeth Anthony

This is one stylish addition to the world of eco-friendly gifts.

Gala Shoulder Bag, $285.
The Gala Shoulder Bag is made from recycled apples, blending luxury and sustainability in a sleek, eco-friendly design. (Photo courtesy Allegorie)

Avocado Green Mattress: Eco-Friendly Luxury

For the friend who loves to stay cozy, a stylish blanket from Avocado Green Mattress just may be the perfect eco-friendly gift. Known for its climate-conscious practices and green certifications, Avocado offers a limited edition throw blanket that’s buttery soft. It features merino wool, recycled cotton and cashmere to deliver sustainable warmth and comfort all year round.

Luxury Throw Blanket, $314.
Luxury Throw Blanket, $314.

Hawkins New York: Sculptural Glass

Hawkins New York creates glass vases that are as eco-friendly as they are stunning. Made from repurposed glass and blown without molds, the Llorente and Donaire vases each feature unique, wavy shapes. These light blue, whimsical pieces are perfect for displaying flowers or adding artistic flair to any table, making them thoughtful eco-friendly gifts for the home.

Hawkins recycled vase
The Recycled Llorente Glass Vase is handcrafted from repurposed glass, offering a unique, eco-friendly addition to any space. (Photo courtesy Hawkins New York)

Choosing eco-friendly gifts isn’t just about giving. It’s about making thoughtful decisions that support the planet and its future. From recycled materials to plant-based innovations, these presents show that style and sustainability go hand in hand. This holiday season, let your gifts reflect care for your loved ones and the Earth alike.

