Luxury Fashion Consignment For the Modern Age — EDIT Sale is Bringing Its Coveted Sale to Dallas

Maybe you’re getting ready to transition your closet from fall to winter. Maybe you got a new job that requires a whole fresh look. Or maybe, you’re just over everything in your closet. Many can relate to this scenario. Luckily for fashion lovers in North Texas, the EDIT Sale is coming to Dallas this fall.

Founded in Charlotte, Dallas is EDIT’s first sale outside its hometown. The company is an upscale, designer consignment business that’s unlike your traditional consignment store.

Instead, it’s the 2022 version of consignment. Instead of a website, there is a robust Instagram page. Instead of a brick-and-mortar location, it’s a pop-up shop. It’s consignment for the new age and the modern gal — and fashion devotees are here for it.

“Our overhead is much less than a traditional store and because of this, we are able to provide our consignors a return on their clothing at a much faster pace than a traditional store or online outlet,” EDIT co-founder Stephanie Bissell says. “And our customers are excited to shop our Sale because of the great values it features.

“They’re able to have access to items that may otherwise be too expensive or unavailable for them to buy and enjoy.”

EDIT traditionally pops up twice a year (early fall and early spring), each for four days. This fall, EDIT Dallas is set to run from Wednesday, October 26 through Saturday, October 29 at The International, 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 210.

When it comes to what shoppers can expect to find at the Sale, this couldn’t be further from your run-of-the-mill thrift shop. These consignment experts deliberately edit the options and only chooses items from consignors that are in pristine condition. They must also fall under their carefully curated, approved designer list. This fall, EDIT Dallas consignors will primarily be local.

“We are selective about who can consign and what we approve for consignment,” Bissell notes. “Our customers want to see items for Sale that are current and relevant in today’s fashion landscape. It’s a commitment to come to our Sale — we love for our customers to find and see many pieces they love.

“We try to price things so both the consignor and customer are happy with the end results.”

So, let’s talk about the goods. The EDIT Sale team expects Dallas shoppers to find a number of luxury, designer brands at the Sale. These include Valentino, Gucci, Roksanda, Rosie Assoulin, Erdem, Giambattista Valli, La Double J, Veronica Beard, MSGM, Petersyn, Jonathan Simkhai, Alexis, Hemant & Nandita, Isabel Marant, Ulla Johnson, Zimmermann, Love Shack Fancy, Golden Goose, Sea New York and more. They say it’s not uncommon to find new items with tags on them, so bring your eagle eye.

The cherry on top is that by shopping at EDIT, you’re doing good. Not only are you saving money, but you’re helping to save the planet. Apparel waste is a huge, growing issue across the world. Buying consignment is a key way to reduce this waste and help the environment. Plus, not to mention, EDIT is making a donation to The Ronald McDonald House Dallas after the Sale as a way to support the local community.

Get in girls, we’re going shopping.

To stay on top of EDIT Sale’s latest sales news and developments, follow the luxury consignment experts on Instagram at @edit_sale or you can visit them at The International, 150 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 210. Hours will be posted on their Instagram.