The invites are coming in fast and furious. This fall looks to be one of the busiest social seasons for many years — perhaps even outdoing the number of events that occurred pre-COVID. You might be thumbing through your closet to see what fashion should come out for an appearance. Perhaps a favorite pair of Blahniks that haven’t seen the light of day since lockdown began. You might also be thinking of some new items to supplement your existing assortment of day dresses, shoes, and accessories.

I’ve scoured the runways for fall fashion looks that would be well worth the investment. Below you’ll find my top five picks for daytime options to look party-ready.

Gucci’s (and fall fashion’s) new IT bag the Diana, starting at $2,650, available at Gucci boutiques and Gucci.com

A New Supreme

The bag that Gucci is currently touted as the new “it” bag is the Diana. Creative Director Alessandro Michele has been known throughout his tenure (he took the helm in 2015) for culling the archives and putting a modern-day spin on some classics. Named for the people’s princess who favored the versatility of this tote with a bamboo handle and wore it dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It premiered in 1992 and now has been brought bag in a variety of colors ranging from black to brown to green and even white.

The Diana is available in three sizes: mini, small, and medium. Your stature should likely inform the size you choose — those 5’5″ and shorter should likely choose the mini or small and those who are 5’6″ and taller should go with the small or medium.

The Row’s Jade calfskin contrast heel pumps, $920, available at bergdorfgoodman.com

Streamlined Luxury

A new pair of shoes is always in order. Mary Kate and Ashley Olson’s line, The Row, is a go-to for fashionistas in search of pared-down luxury. Their Jade calfskin contrast-heel pumps have a bit of a ’70s vibe with its curved 3.3″ stacked wooden heel. They would look great with pants or a mid-calf corduroy skirt paired with a blazer.

Summer Essentials Swipe

































Next

CO black cotton dress, $795, available at co-collections.com

The All-Day Dress

CO has become quite the hit since emerging on the fashion scene in 2011. The brand, launched by Stephanie Danan and Justin Kern, is known for its easy elegance with an edge. Women of all ages as well as shapes and sizes can find something from their collections. The black ruched sleeve tie dress in cotton seems like an ideal look for any type of day event (and could also easily transition if necessary into early evening cocktails). It’s a roomy dress with a straight silhouette and details which a drawstring neckline and elastic sleeve cuffs.

A tone on tone knit look straight from the Michael Kors collection Fall 2021 runway show.

Monochrome Classics

If you’re looking for more versatile separates, don’t miss Michael Kors Fall Collection 2021 ready to wear. Who wouldn’t fall in love with a tone-on-tone sweater and knit skirt? It looks perfect paired with simple heels or a knee-length boot. An outfit like this one screams for a pulled-back chignon with some fabulous multi-carat stud earrings.

Courrèges black vinyl trench, available at courrèges.com

Back to the Fall Fashion Future

Every insidery fashion type seems to be heralding the re-emergence of Courrèges. Case in point: many of Marc Jacobs recent Instagram posts. We’re predicting there might be wait-lists for some of the more coveted items from the current collection — most specifically one of the ever-so-versatile turtlenecks. If you are going to just make one purchase, try and secure the long black vinyl trench (updated from a version launched in 1972) emblazoned with their logo which first gained popularity in the late 1960s. It will likely be one of your new go-to’s for decades to come.

If you see me at a luncheon this fall and have some other tips on hard-to-locate fashion items, then pull me aside. I’m always on the lookout for something that is near impossible to score for one’s wardrobe.