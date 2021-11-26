The Best Places to Holiday Shop in Fort Worth — Why Shopping Local Rules More Than Ever This Year

Savor Patisserie's One of Everything Box is sure to delight.

In this season of giving, it’s time to shower those you love with timeless treasures, and special packages gathered especially for them. Forget Amazon and those online shipping delays, shopping local is the way to go. For so many good reasons.

These are the Best Places to Holiday Shop in Fort Worth:

Curb Chain Choker – Gifted

You’ll find this 18k gold-plated brass chain from Laude the Label at Gifted. It’s where timeless meets trendy. Layer it with other necklaces for maximum impact, or wear it on its own for a cool, confident vibe. The 18.5-inch long necklace is handmade in Honduras, helping makers in artisan communities reach the global marketplace.

$68

Party Basin by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

This Party Basin modern cooler is chicly crafted to keep bottled and canned drinks ice cold for hours. Its sculptural form makes it an eye-catching entertaining marvel, and its twin-walled interior construction reduces drink sweating. It is also food safe, durable and easy to clean. It is designed to coordinate well with Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams’ collection of modern barware and trays as well.

$167

Colorful Stetsons at Flea Style – Wide Brim in the stockyards.

Customized Stetson Hat – Flea Style

Choose this Stetson hat and have it wrapped up under the tree. Just make sure to add a $25 Hat Bar Workshop so she can truly make it her own. Flea Style recently launched a new interactive feature called The Bar that allows shoppers to create one-of-a-kind items, including beautiful hats.

Simply schedule a session to FaceTime with one of its stylists and they will walk you through the fun process ― with handmade, vintage and unique accents from local and global makers and flea markets.

Stetson $198, Hat Bar $25

One of Everything Box – Savor Patisserie

Savor Patisserie’s One of Everything Box is the ultimate hostess or holiday gift box filled with one of each. That’s right, all 15 of Savor’s core macaron flavors are inside: vanilla, salted caramel, coffee, s’mores, Fruity Pebbles, strawberry shortcake, chocolate, lavender, lemon, pistachio, red velvet, raspberry, blueberry cheesecake, champagne and birthday cake.

Plus, it makes for easy one stop shopping, allowing you to maybe even cross a few names off the list. After all, who doesn’t love fresh macarons?

$36

Catstudio Fort Worth hand embroidered pillow.

Catstudio Hand Embroidered Pillow – Lawrence’s

This Catstudio pillow has lasting Fort Worth appeal. It is entirely embroidered by hand on 100 percent organic cotton. Every piece is signed on the tag by its artisan. Created on a tea-colored background and accented with black velvet piping, the pillow is finished with a three-button closure. It’s ideal in the family room, game room or to showcase at the lake house.

$196

Rye 51 has The Wyatt micro suede shirt jacket in olive.

The Wyatt Microsuede Shirt Jacket – Rye 51

Water resistant with a western yolk detail, this Wyatt Shirt Jacket is an updated classic. Designed in buttery micro suede, this casual yet polished jacket provides a little warmth while keeping you safe from the elements. Available in black, navy and olive, it will be his new go-to coat this winter.

$398

Anavini smocked romper is picture perfect at Babies on The Boulevard. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Anavini Smocked Christmas Romper – Babies on the Boulevard

Known for its hand-made children’s clothing lines, like the oh-so-traditional smocking styles, Babies on the Boulevard can be the first step towards achieving your family holiday photo goals. Who cares if they are screaming, at least they’ll be well-dressed?

Each hand-stitched detail makes a statement with artisan appeal. This precious plaid romper is hand-made in El Salvador by Miami-based brand Anavini.

$74.95

Nokona personalized dog collar.

Personalized Generation Leather Dog Collar – Nokona Leather Goods

Don’t forget Fido. The perfect accessory for your pet is this fashionable and indestructible collar. Nearing its century mark, Nokona Leather Goods is a longtime North Texas company from nearby Nocona. Made with two layers of premium leather for ultimate comfort and durability, this foil stamped collar includes your choice of custom Nokona charms, made with 24k plated gold. Your pooch deserves only the best.

$85

Nothing says kick back and relax like a Hiatus Spa Gift.

The Peace, Love, + Joy Package ― Hiatus Spa

Gift the three most in-demand services at Hiatus Spa all in one. Talk about one fabulously rejuvenating holiday gift. The Signature Massage, The Tailor-Made Facial and The One & Only Mani-Pedi are bundled up and tied with a bow for your sugar plum. It adds up to $320 in services at a discount, and three and a half hours of relaxing luxury. Spoil someone you love a little.

$259

Trish McAvoy’s newest scent X, gives you a big hug.

Trish McAvoy X ― Blue Mercury

The newest scent from Trish McAvoy sets a comforting mood with the saffron and cinnamon-infused aroma of lavender and amber. It’s supposed to recreate the magic of a loved one’s embrace. Mostly, it just smells good. With calming lavender and sunny sweet Italian bergamot, McAvoy’s new fragrance has middle notes of rose, myrrh, sandalwood and the earthiness of amber.

X is, of course, the shorthand symbol for a hug ― which is what this fragrance aims to achieve.

$275

Essex cashmere zip sweater in light gray from Johnnie-O.

Essex Cashmere Quarter Zip Sweater – Johnnie-O

New to the Johnnie-O menswear line this season is this unbelievably soft Essex sweater. It is a luxurious piece made with 100 percent cashmere and featuring a speckle pattern. Featuring a quarter zip, this so-soft cashmere sweater is available in three shades: light gray, wake blue and truffle ― a step above the rest.

$298

Adrienne Landau ribbed metallic beanie with fox pom pom.

Adrienne Landau Metallic Ribbed Beanie – Neiman Marcus

This metallic ribbed beanie is the perfect addition to those lift tickets you’ll be tucking into their Christmas stocking. Whether or not a ski village is in their immediate future though, this chic topper will become a winter favorite. Former painter Adrienne Landau draws upon her artistic experience when she creates her unique fur designs, and it shows. Available in six colors. Shown here in red.

$95

Rancho Loma Vineyards Wine Club.

Wine Club Membership ― Rancho Loma Vineyards

What better gift than the one that keeps on giving? And no, please don’t go with the “Jelly of the Month Club.” Rancho Loma’s wine club is available in a range of price points — and the pick up parties are something to look forward to all year.

Oenophiles will love getting priority access to special wine dinners, as well as to limited release and small production wines, plus a lot of additional perks.

$100 to $400 per shipment

Tecovas’ stylish alligator bi-fold wallet in midnight.

Alligator Bi-Fold wallet – Tecovas

Choose from midnight or walnut tones for this classic wallet with cards and cash slots. Crafted from exotic American Alligator leather, its hand-stitched, durable and slim profile allows for easy front or back pocket carry. Added bonus? If he loves it, he can go back and get the belt and boots to match.

$225

Art Trays are available at The Kimbell Art Museum Shops.

Lacquered Art Trays – Kimbell Art Museum Shop

The gift shops at The Kimbell showcase festive favorites perfect for stuffing into stockings or placing under the tree. Think hand-crafted serve ware, inspiring publications and imaginative games available at Museum Shops located in both the Louis I. Kahn Building and the Renzo Piano Pavilion.

This lacquered service tray makes for a particularly lovely gift.

$190

Happy hunting from PaperCity Fort Worth, and don’t forget the joys of shopping local.