game day style
miron crosby customization
koch football crop top
BatonRouge,LA
mi golondrina
01
05

Courtesy of Allie + Bess

02
05

A mock-up of Miron Crosby's customizable hand-lasted boots.

03
05

Koch limited-edition Ava cropped tee with football embroidery, $65

04
05

Allie + Bess stack of seven, $180

05
05

Mi Golondrina Olivia Blanca Marron Brillante, $265

game day style
miron crosby customization
koch football crop top
BatonRouge,LA
mi golondrina
Fashion / Style / Shopping

Genuinely Stylish Ways to Get Game Day Ready in the South

Thanks to These Dallas Brands, You Don’t Have to Sacrifice Personal Style

BY // 08.12.21
Courtesy of Allie + Bess
A mock-up of Miron Crosby's customizable hand-lasted boots.
Koch limited-edition Ava cropped tee with football embroidery, $65
Allie + Bess stack of seven, $180
Mi Golondrina Olivia Blanca Marron Brillante, $265
1
5

Courtesy of Allie + Bess

2
5

A mock-up of Miron Crosby's customizable hand-lasted boots.

3
5

Koch limited-edition Ava cropped tee with football embroidery, $65

4
5

Allie + Bess stack of seven, $180

5
5

Mi Golondrina Olivia Blanca Marron Brillante, $265

With sports season looming and the desire to show some sort of school spirit calling, you might be scrambling to find something that isn’t a boxy tee or oversized jersey. Fortunately, some of our favorite Dallas brands have come out with new collections that offer a chic spin on game day just in time for fall. Because you shouldn’t have to sacrifice personal style to show some spirit.

 

Mi Golondrina Olivia Blanca Marron Brillante, $265

Mi Golondrina

If you’re looking for the kind of spirit that’s understated enough to be worn every day, Mi Golondrina’s artisan-made Olivia blouses are an excellent option. Hand-embroidered flowers come in handy shades of purple, red, and a tasteful UT Austin orange. For those shopping looking for game day style in Dallas, you can stop by the Mi Golondrina store by Love Field Airport.

 

Koch limited-edition Ava cropped tee with football embroidery, $65

Koch

Dallas fashion designer Nicole Musselman’s popular Erica skirts come in a variety of colors that would be handy for a tailgate (the silky, skort-like piece also happens to be extremely comfortable). The brand also just launched a limited-edition cropped tee embroidered with a football. Take that, boxy sports tee.

 

Allie + Bess stack of nine, $230

Allie + Bess

Another women-owned Dallas brand, Allie + Bess, offers addictive, personalized stacks in game day-ready colors that would work no matter your alma mater. “We wanted to launch a collection that fans could wear from brunch to the tailgating tent to the game and beyond,” says Bess Callarman, co-founder of Allie + Bess. Shop the newly launched game day style collection here.

 

game day style
A mock-up of Miron Crosby’s customizable hand-lasted boots.

Miron Crosby

These boots were made for game days. Literally. The Highland Park Village-based purveyors of chic western wear can customize your boots to fashionably get your school spirit across.

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
Houston’s Emerging New Downtown Epicenter — Life Time’s World of Wonder, New Stores Give GreenStreet an Urban Luxe Vibe
Houston’s Emerging New Downtown Epicenter — Life Time’s World of Wonder, New Stores Give GreenStreet an Urban Luxe Vibe
Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
Renting For a Better Texas Lifestyle — These Distinctive Apartments Offer True Retreats From a Crazy Housing Market
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
The Texas Sweet Life — Where Desserts, Ice Cream and Candy Treats Reign
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Natural Wonderland — Be Among the First to Discover East River
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
Houston’s New Office Future — How CITYCENTRE 6 Breaks the Mold and Opens Up Major Possibilities
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
13527 Windlass Circle
Lafittes Cove
FOR SALE

13527 Windlass Circle
Galveston, TX

$1,085,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13527 Windlass Circle
5511 Sauve Lane
Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5511 Sauve Lane
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5511 Sauve Lane
1053 W 17th St
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1053 W 17th St
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1053 W 17th St
5810 Augusta Court
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5810 Augusta Court
Houston, TX

$647,000 Learn More about this property
Lynn Russell
This property is listed by: Lynn Russell (713) 819-4563 Email Realtor
5810 Augusta Court
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
3123 Lafayette
West University
FOR SALE

3123 Lafayette
West University, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
3123 Lafayette
243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

243 Piney Point Road
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
243 Piney Point Road
4219 San Domingo
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4219 San Domingo
Galveston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
4219 San Domingo
6713 Edloe
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6713 Edloe
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
6713 Edloe
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X