With sports season looming and the desire to show some sort of school spirit calling, you might be scrambling to find something that isn’t a boxy tee or oversized jersey. Fortunately, some of our favorite Dallas brands have come out with new collections that offer a chic spin on game day just in time for fall. Because you shouldn’t have to sacrifice personal style to show some spirit.

Mi Golondrina

If you’re looking for the kind of spirit that’s understated enough to be worn every day, Mi Golondrina’s artisan-made Olivia blouses are an excellent option. Hand-embroidered flowers come in handy shades of purple, red, and a tasteful UT Austin orange. For those shopping looking for game day style in Dallas, you can stop by the Mi Golondrina store by Love Field Airport.

Koch

Dallas fashion designer Nicole Musselman’s popular Erica skirts come in a variety of colors that would be handy for a tailgate (the silky, skort-like piece also happens to be extremely comfortable). The brand also just launched a limited-edition cropped tee embroidered with a football. Take that, boxy sports tee.

Allie + Bess

Another women-owned Dallas brand, Allie + Bess, offers addictive, personalized stacks in game day-ready colors that would work no matter your alma mater. “We wanted to launch a collection that fans could wear from brunch to the tailgating tent to the game and beyond,” says Bess Callarman, co-founder of Allie + Bess. Shop the newly launched game day style collection here.

These boots were made for game days. Literally. The Highland Park Village-based purveyors of chic western wear can customize your boots to fashionably get your school spirit across.