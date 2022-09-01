Getaway, Known for Tiny, Off-the-Grid Cabins, Debuts Its First-Ever General Store in Texas Hill Country

The first General Store from Getaway is stocked with essentials and little luxuries from national brands and small Texas businesses. (Photo by Getaway)

When Getaway’s chic, tiny cabins first arrived in Texas in 2019, I absconded to the woods for a little R&R. I diligently tucked my phone into its lock box (resisting the urge to Instagram), enjoyed a hike or two, and wrapped myself up in a marshmallowy bed to look pensively out the window. In all that reflectiveness, I began to wonder, what happens if you forget something?

Now that the New York-based company has expanded its fleet of modern, minimalistic cabins across the U.S., they’re layering on a bit more functionality, starting with the first-ever Getaway General Store.

Launched this August in Getaway’s Hill Country outpost in Wimberley, Texas, The General Store (a retail partnership with Walmart) offers a mix of camping essentials, treats, and little luxuries from national brands and local businesses. Given the Hill Country locale of Getaway’s inaugural store, you can expect to see items from family-owned Texas Hill Country Olive Oil, Fredericksburg-based San Sabo Soap Co., and an assemblage of products from Austin brands, including Milk and Honey spa, Slow North Candle Co., Albert Road Garden, and Austin Jam Company.

To round out the retail offerings, you’ll also find Pendleton blankets, Marvis toothepaste, Supergoop! sunscreen, FujiFilm cameras, Burt’s Bee lip balm, and more items you may have easily left at home. Because your much-needed mindfulness shouldn’t have to be disrupted just to score some chapstick.

Getaway may not have gotten its start in Texas, but we’re happy to see the company launch new concepts in Hill Country — especially when doing so highlights so many of our state’s beloved small brands. More thoughtfully curated General Stores will continue to roll out through the end of the year, accompanying campsites in Big Bear, the Catskills, and the Ozarks.