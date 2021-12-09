Where to Find Customized Gift Boxes in Fort Worth — Concierge Gifting is One Way to Ease the Holiday Stress

Is your inner elf a bit overwhelmed? Your holiday shopping list somehow seems to be growing by the day even as the countdown to Christmas only seems to be speeding up. Perhaps you need a holiday gift lifeline There’s no shame in looking for a little help. Concierge gifting services are one way to get it. We’re talking about truly customized choices without you needing to stress over it.

These are some great Fort Worth spots where you can find special, well curated gift boxes:

Good Gift Delivered

Good Gift Delivered owner Mary Kate makes finding and sending the perfect gift box simple. The website is separated up neatly by with headings for holidays and even clients and colleagues. From curated boxes for game nights and craft cocktail kits to perfect pampering sets, Good Gift Delivered is all about stress free shopping.

Or hit the “design your own gift” button and follow the easy steps, right down to the message you want printed on your gift’s card. Order by December 17 for Christmas delivery.

Bubbles gift set from Good Gift Delivered.

Well Gifted

Located inside the Market at Ridglea, Well Gifted is gifting for dummies. You cannot go wrong. Every present is beautifully boxed and bowed — and comes complete with a handwritten note. The Lavender Mini box includes a Frosted Fireside Mini Tin candle by CapriBLUE, Lavender Sage Lotion from Avry Beauty and tasty toffee from B Toffee.Right now, you can even get free shipping for orders of $100 or more.

Lavender Mini set from Shop Well Gifted.

Worthy Gift

From luxe baby gifts and thoughtful hostess gifts to holiday scrubs and soap sets, Worthy Gift will deliver it right to their door. Take the Oh Man! Deluxe box. It includes “Hard Working Man” Face Wash from Duke Cannon, paired with an organic linen face cloth. They have also included a Duke Cannon “Big Ass Brick of Soap” which is supposed to smell like productivity (whatever that means) and the Duke Cannon Tea Tree combination shampoo and conditioner. Your special man also will get an Italian travel shave kit, Marvis Whitening Mint Toothpaste and a savory batch of craft beer nuts.

Talk about a packed gift box.

Oh Man! Deluxe set from Worthy Gift.

Gifted

In Carroll Street in Fort Worth’s Foundry District, you’ll find the little known Gifted. This shopping nirvana hosts fun workshops and prominently features works from local artists. You can peruse Gifted’s site or stop in for everything from Kate Weiser chocolates and hand-poured candles to stationary and jewelry. It’s all there. Better yet? You can customize gift sets with truly unique finds.

This it gifting made easy. Everybody deserves a little concierge service this holiday season. Sometimes a gift box may be the most special treat of all.