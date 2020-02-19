Shop Chanel, Vetements, McQueen and More From a Dallas Socialite’s Closet

There are countless ways you could have been introduced to Dallas’ Heidi Dillon. You may know her as the founder of local non-profit The Fashionistas or as an ambassador for luxury brands such as Natura Bissé and Net-a-Porter. Maybe she chaired an Art Ball you went to, or you caught the “pro-age” influencer on a reality TV show. Personally, I know her as the occupant of a Frank Welch masterpiece off the Katy Trail, which remains the coolest, most artful house I’ve ever been inside.

Regardless of your entrée into Heidi Dillon awareness, you know she has style, a trait made all the more observable after that aforementioned Net-a-Porter partnership.

She’s also, apparently, quite giving with that style. Starting this Saturday, February 22, Dillon is partnering with Henderson Avenue’s Vintage Martini (both a consignment boutique and vintage gold mine) for a massive closet cleanout. Brands such as Chanel, Vetements, Marni, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Balanciaga, Prada, Monse, Rick Owens, Lanvin, and more will hit the floor of the longstanding boutique.

Vintage Martini, originally founded online by Ken Weber and Greg Kelly in 1999, is a fashion history buff’s dream on Henderson Avenue. Heidi Dillon’s closet archives will hit the floor on February 22.

Dillon has all her product categories covered as well—her archives includes couture and runway clothing, shoes, accessories, and purses. Everything will be available on a first come, first served basis until inventory runs out. (The shop opens at 10am. We recommend being timely.) If you can’t make it this Saturday, don’t worry too much. Heidi Dillon has been known to clean out her closet via Vintage Martini from time to time.

After you peruse the Dillon sale, be sure to leave some time to pour over the Henderson Avenue boutique’s extensive vintage section, pristinely organized by decade. Owners Ken Weber and Greg Kelly have curated a fashion history buff’s dream.