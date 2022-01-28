Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones

Love is in the air, especially at Highland Park Village this Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re in search of a gift for a new relationship, a long-time partner, a family member, or just a friend, Dallas’ luxury shopping destination has you covered with great gift options for all the special people in your life this February 14. From small tokens of affection to grand gestures, you’ll find it all here.

This is your Highland Park Village Valentine’s Gift Guide:

Sparkling Jewelry For Her 1 8 Harry Winston Forget-Me-Not Collection, Price upon Request 2 8 Harry Winston Forget-Me-Not Collection, Price upon Request 3 8 Harry Winston Forget-Me-Not Collection, Price upon Request 4 8 Diamond & Pink Juicy Heart Necklace, $2,135, available at MARKET 5 8 Diamond & Larimar Juicy Heart Necklace, $2,135, available at MARKET 6 8 Van Cleef & Arpels Bouton d’or bracelet featuring diamonds, carnelian and white mother-of-pearl set in 18K rose gold, $44,440 7 8 Van Cleef & Arpels Bouton d’or ring, $17,500 8 8 Cartier, Yellow Gold Love Bracelet, $6,900

It’s true. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and there is no better way to celebrate that friendship than with some sparkly jewelry. Harry Winston’s The Forget-Me-Not Collection is subtle and sparkling. Sapphire flowers drip from her ears, while this lariat-style necklace and matching bracelet catch every eye in the room. Delicate, shimmering heart necklaces from the Last Line can be layered or worn individually. Choose either the Diamond and Pink or the Diamond and Larimar Juicy Heart Necklace. These sweet charms are available at MARKET in Highland Park Village.

Love is in bloom with the Van Cleef & Arpels Bouton d’or bracelet featuring diamonds, carnelian, and white mother-of-pearl set in 18-karat rose gold. There’s also a matching Bouton d’or ring for another stylish way to don a modern bouquet.

If your love’s taste runs classic and clean-lined, this Cartier, yellow gold Love Bracelet is just the statement piece they are dreaming about receiving. The locking mechanism consists of two functional screws found on each side of the bracelet. Each Love Bracelet is sold with a matching screwdriver specifically created for this piece; you will need the help of a partner to secure your bracelet correctly.

Statement Accessories 1 3 DIORSIGNATURE S4U, $610 2 3 Valentino Stud Sign Nappa Shoulder Bag, $2,850 3 3 Jimmy Choo BING 100 Pumps, $1,095

If you love a fashionista, you know the way to their heart is a standout accessory to elevate their ensemble. A pair of chic neutral shades like the DIORSIGNATURE S4U from Dior will leave your loved one blushing. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to don a pair of rose-colored sunglasses.

Perhaps gift the perfect special occasion bag to wear on a date night. Valentino’s iconic Nappa shoulder bag features a metallic V Logo Signature and a bold row of maxi studs. A polished party pump will put some pep in her step. Consider Jimmy Choo’s patent leather mules with their blingy crystal strap.

Pamper Her with Self Care 1 8 Give a Barbara Sturm Gift Card toward service. 2 8 Aromatherapy Associates Bath and Shower Oils Ultimate Collection from Bluemercury, $99 3 8 Bandier All Access Set – Front Row Bra, $68, Strappy Low Impact Bra, $58, Center Stage Legging, $98 4 8 Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers available at MARKET, $290 5 8 Sleeper Pink Shearling Slippers available at MARKET, $290 6 8 Something Navy's Something Strong Pink Mug, $25 7 8 La Perla Bronze Silk Satin Camisole with Frastaglio, $650 8 8 La Perla Maison Metallic Silk Satin Short Robe, $1,350

If their focus is on self-love, then why not help them along with some special treats to put wellness at the forefront? The Highland Park Village Dr. Sturm Boutique and Spa is the destination for wellness. The new spot offers renowned facials, body treatments, and more. A gift card will allow your significant other to indulge in whatever service they want.

Give the gift of zen with a calming bath. Let your loved one soak in the aromas of the Aromatherapy Associates Bath and Shower Oils Ultimate Collection from Bluemercury. Why settle for just one scent when this collection will allow them to pick the scent that fits all kinds of moods?

For the active woman in your life, Bandier will have her rocking in red with an All Access matching work out set.

For the girl who’s always on the go, a Something Strong Pink mug from the Something Navy pop-up in Highland Park Village will be perfect. This lifestyle, fashion, and media brand founded by Arielle Charnas is filled with her favorite collections. It’s an all-in-one marketplace of jewelry, home décor, fashion, and accessories.

La Perla has the lingerie she’s dreaming about. The Maison Metallic Silk Satin Short Robe with its matching Bronze Silk Satin Camisole with Frastaglio detailing is a special something she can slip into after a long day.

To keep the pajama party going, a Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers from MARKET can be dressed up or down, especially with the matching Sleeper Pink Shearling Slippers.

His and Hers 1 3 Rolex Women’s – Lady-Datejust Oyster, 28mm, Oystersteel, yellow gold and diamonds, $17,950 2 3 Le Labo Unisex Scents – Rose 31, $289 3 3 Rolex Men’s – Datejust 41 Oyster, 41mm, Oystersteel and white gold, $10,000

Coordinating fragrances with a special someone is a new way to collaborate. Le Labo has a range of unisex scents like the popular Rose 31 that are perfect for any recipient.

For the ultimate couples gift, a pair of Rolex watches will seal the deal. With love for her, the Lady Datejust Oyster, is 28mm diameter in Oystersteel, yellow gold, and diamonds. With love for him, the Datejust 41 Oyster, is 41mm diameter Oystersteel, and white gold. This is a his-and-hers gift to cherish for the rest of time.

For The Family 1 9 Miron Crosby Kids Julia Pink, $215 2 9 Roller Rabbit Heart Motif Pajamas for the whole family, $38 - $118 3 9 Miron Crosby Elaine Navy, $2,295 4 9 Roller Rabbit Heart Motif Pajamas for the whole family, $38 - $118 5 9 Miron Crosby Baby Booties, $55 6 9 Roller Rabbit Heart Motif Pajamas for the whole family, $38 - $118 7 9 William Yeoward Clear Satin Frame available at Madison, $280 8 9 Roller Rabbit Heart Motif Pajamas for the whole family, $38 - $118 9 9 Roller Rabbit Heart Motif Pajamas for the whole family, $38 - $118

Valentine’s Day can be fun for everyone. Popular boot brand Miron Crosby has the right fit for the whole family. Decked out in X’s and O’s and plenty of puckers, options include Elaine Navy, Kids Julia Pink, or Baby Booties.

With love to go all around, Roller Rabbit has the family in mind with these matching Heart Motif pajamas.

To mark the memories, Madison’s collection of the finest frames including a clear satin frame from William Yeoward will collect those special moments. It’s the gift they’ll come back to for years to come.

For the Gentlemen 1 7 Hadleigh's Hawk Sneaker in Sand, $475 2 7 Peter Millar Collection Weekend Duffel, $498 3 7 ZEGNA Black Techmerino Wool Baseball Cap, $395 4 7 FENDI Desert Boots, $930 5 7 Tom Ford Private Blend OUD Wood Set, $263 6 7 Rag & Bone Trent Square Sunglasses, $239 7 7 Ralph Lauren Stirling Barware Collection, $125 - $225

Men can be hard to shop for, but Highland Park Village has tons of great options for every man on your list.

Crafted from an incredibly supple pebble grain leather, in a rich whiskey tone, the weekender bag from Peter Millar is perfect for that upcoming weekend away.

Since he says he would cross the desert for you, now he can do it in high style with FENDI’s stylish desert boots. Complete with chunky stitching on the apron and lightweight leather midsole and branded rubber tread, these boots fasten with the FF Baguette palladium metal buckle.

Chic sneakers from Hadleigh’s is another great way to kick his footwear into high gear.

Status baseball caps are all the rage. The once casual topper is now a major statement piece. This Black Techmerino Wool Baseball Cap from ZEGNA says how much you love his style.

A bottle of iconic Tom Ford fragrance is a smoky seduction. This luxuriously rare, earthy blend of woods, vetiver, and amber is the ultimate sensual gift for that special someone.

With their square silhouette, Rag & Bone shades are a combination of an acetate and metal frame, proving 100-percent UV protection can be sexy.

From time to time the American male likes a classy cocktail. Up his ritual with a beautifully cut Stirling Barware Collection from Ralph Lauren.