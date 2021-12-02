Great Gifts For Women — Bering’s is Full of Sparkle and Surprises

The Premium Waffle Robe is just one of the special gifts you can find at Bering's.

Gifting season is underway and if you’re short on time or ideas for your besties, mom, sister or grandma, Bering’s has you covered. This legendary Houston hardware store turned much more offers a selection of jewelry, accessories and home decor for all the special women on your holiday list.

Make this holiday the merriest yet, with a little shopping inspiration from Bering’s.

Sparkle and Shine

Pretty sparkly things are always a joy to give and receive. And Bering’s jewelry collection includes designs from Julie Vos, Hazen & Co. and Brackish. Each collection exudes its own style and sensibility, with pieces ranging from $65 to $400.

Designer Julie Vos designs six to eight new collections every year, drawing upon travel, the arts and New York City as her muses. Each handcrafted piece is made with pearl and imported glass, handset in 24k gold plate over nickel-free brass. Bering’s selection includes the Palladio Gold Link Necklace, lightly hammered gold hoops and the iridescent Slate Blue Fleur De Lis Statement Necklace.

Julie Vos’ Fleur De Lis Statement Necklace

Hazen & Co. is the brainchild of Texas designer Taylor Turner, and features agate, gold, pearls, quartz and Tiger’s Eye. Hazen & Co. jewelry and accessories are perfect for holiday gift exchanges, teacher’s gifts and stocking stuffers.

For a more whimsical take on jewelry, look no further than Brackish for cuffs and earrings made with colorful pheasant and guinea feathers. Each piece is uniquely different, making a stylish statement with each wear. Make the jewelry even more memorable and add the gift of a Jon Hart jewelry organizer, Mottahedeh Porcelain Ring Tray or a jewelry box.

Luxe Accessories

Accessories always top the wish list thanks to their versatility, but Bering’s selection of bags, robes and scarves ups the ante with luxurious pieces any woman on your gift list will surely love. Parker & Hyde’s spacious carry-all tote bag is just the companion for weekend getaways or a day about town, thanks to a removable wristlet pouch.

Parker & Hyde Tote, $98

Give that post-spa feel with a cloud-soft waffle robe or wrap up in luxury in a Barefoot Dream reversible skull print scarf. Incredibly soft and oh-so-warm, the scarf is just the accessory to carry for airplane travel and restaurants. Add a scarf with an elegant touch and give the Princess Olive Scarf, made with an all-natural combination of organic wool and silk and hand-embroidered pearls.

‘Tis the season for holiday glamour and there’s nothing more glam than the Collins Capelet, a reversible fur topper that pairs just as easily with denim as it does a silk slip dress. Add another dash of gorgeous with the Cinnamon Fox Pom Pom Scarf made with merino wool, silk and repurposed fox pom-poms.

Pretty Rugged White Collins Capelet.

For the Entertainer

Have a BFF who loves to entertain? Bering’s is full of gifts she will love. Especially if Christmas is her favorite holiday. Add some whimsy at dessert with Herend’s hand-painted porcelain Santa Bunny plates or Herend’s handmade Christmas Tree sculpture, edged in 24k gold accents.

Ornaments are always a lovely way to remember the joy of the season year after year. Christopher Radko’s “All I Want for Christmas” ornament is tops for ornament exchange parties and holiday gatherings.

Christopher Radko “All I Want For Christmas” Ornament.

Bering’s is known for its selection of hardware and housekeeping supplies, but it’s also the ultimate destination for luxe handmade gifts from Vietri, Baccarat, Riedel, William Yeoward and Voluspa. These are gifts with the ultimate wow factor. Including Voluspa’s large five-wick candle and Baccarat’s handmade mouth-blown crystal Ginko Vase.

For something truly extraordinary, Bering’s celebrates Riedel’s 260th anniversary with the limited-edition Mamba Double Magnum wine vessel, with just 260 of these wine vessels made.

Riedel Limited Edition Mamba Double Magnum.

If your holiday list is long but time is short, Bering’s makes gift shopping fun and affordable with convenient parking, an impressive selection of gifts and unrivaled customer service. Need a holiday helper? Consider Bering’s your holiday gifting headquarters.

For more information on everything you can get at Bering’s, check out its newly redesigned website. Shop in person at either Bering’s stores located at 6102 Westheimer and 3900 Bissonnet in Houston.