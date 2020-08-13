Salvation Army Reflections on Style
Ginger Blanton, Penny Wright at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Deborah Dunkum at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
01
05

The dining room at River Oaks Country Club was filled to the brim with designer fashions at the Reflections on Style luncheon in 2019. The event goes viral in September.

02
05

2020 Reflections on Style honoree Ginger Blanton with Penny Wright at the 2019 luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
05

2020 Salvation Army Reflections on Style chair Deborah Dunkum at the 2019 luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
05

The Salvation Army Harbor Light Choir performs as guests arrive at the Reflections on Style luncheon in 2018.

05
05

Shopping til dropping at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style at River Oaks Country Club in 2018.

Salvation Army Reflections on Style
Ginger Blanton, Penny Wright at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Deborah Dunkum at the Salvation Army Reflections on Style luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Most Glamorous Garage Sale Goes Virtual, But the Crazy Designer Bargains Remain

A Secondhand Sale That Even Socialites Adore

BY // 08.13.20
The dining room at River Oaks Country Club was filled to the brim with designer fashions at the Reflections on Style luncheon in 2019. The event goes viral in September.
2020 Reflections on Style honoree Ginger Blanton with Penny Wright at the 2019 luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
2020 Salvation Army Reflections on Style chair Deborah Dunkum at the 2019 luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Shopping til dropping at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style at ROCC
1
5

The dining room at River Oaks Country Club was filled to the brim with designer fashions at the Reflections on Style luncheon in 2019. The event goes viral in September.

2
5

2020 Reflections on Style honoree Ginger Blanton with Penny Wright at the 2019 luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
5

2020 Salvation Army Reflections on Style chair Deborah Dunkum at the 2019 luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
5

The Salvation Army Harbor Light Choir performs as guests arrive at the Reflections on Style luncheon in 2018.

5
5

Shopping til dropping at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Reflections on Style at River Oaks Country Club in 2018.

Upended by COVID-19 last spring, the Salvation Army Reflections on Style fashion show and luncheon is rescheduled for early September with a very different twist on the action.

The traditional River Oaks Country Club luncheon, fashion show and  chic boutique shopping experience will be transformed into a virtual event that incorporates online bidding, luncheons in private homes and a pre-taped fashion show and program that promises to be more concise than in years past.

The element that will not change is the wealth of designer goods harvested from some of Houston’s swankiest closets on sale at fabulously low prices. Each year, it’s enough to tempt even the most sophisticated shoppers into picking up the gently-used or never-worn clothing items. In April of last year, the event raised $650,000 for Salvation Army coffers. This year with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic the need is even greater.

The big event is scheduled to kickoff online at 10 am on Tuesday, September 9. Top ticket buyers will have access to early shopping and bidding online or bidding to buy. (The deadline is August 20 for table purchases for 10.) They are encouraged to host their table guests at socially distanced luncheons at their homes where the program and auction can be viewed via smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Access to early shopping for table buyers and members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will be from noon to 7 pm on Thursday, September 10.

The clothing — which includes designer handbags, scarves, gowns, coats, jewelry, shoes, hats and more — will be on display at the Chic Boutique in its new location at 10201 Katy Freeway, on the eastbound feeder between Office Depot and Goode Company Seafood.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Shopping will be open to the public at the Chic Boutique from 10 am to 7 pm, Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12; and from 10 am to 5 pm Monday September 1, and Tuesday, September 15.

Key players in the fundraiser include chair Deborah Dunkum, Chic Boutique chairs Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham, Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sally Gray and Frances Howard. Taking bows as honoree is Ginger Blanton.

Featured Properties

Swipe
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Memorial
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Vista D Este Condo
FOR SALE

1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
51 E Bend Ln
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

51 E Bend Ln
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
51 E Bend Ln
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
4236 Purdue St
West U
FOR SALE

4236 Purdue St
Houston, TX

$568,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4236 Purdue St
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
6107 Lymbar Dr
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

6107 Lymbar Dr
Houston, TX

$369,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6107 Lymbar Dr
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
7803 Locke Lane
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7803 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
7803 Locke Lane
810 Atwell St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

810 Atwell St
Bellaire, TX

$2,397,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
810 Atwell St
3402 Beauchamp St
The Heights
FOR SALE

3402 Beauchamp St
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
3402 Beauchamp St
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
5357 Navarro St
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,249,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X