Houston’s Most Glamorous Garage Sale Goes Virtual, But the Crazy Designer Bargains Remain

The Salvation Army Harbor Light Choir performs as guests arrive at the Reflections on Style luncheon in 2018.

2020 Reflections on Style honoree Ginger Blanton with Penny Wright at the 2019 luncheon at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The dining room at River Oaks Country Club was filled to the brim with designer fashions at the Reflections on Style luncheon in 2019. The event goes viral in September.

Upended by COVID-19 last spring, the Salvation Army Reflections on Style fashion show and luncheon is rescheduled for early September with a very different twist on the action.

The traditional River Oaks Country Club luncheon, fashion show and chic boutique shopping experience will be transformed into a virtual event that incorporates online bidding, luncheons in private homes and a pre-taped fashion show and program that promises to be more concise than in years past.

The element that will not change is the wealth of designer goods harvested from some of Houston’s swankiest closets on sale at fabulously low prices. Each year, it’s enough to tempt even the most sophisticated shoppers into picking up the gently-used or never-worn clothing items. In April of last year, the event raised $650,000 for Salvation Army coffers. This year with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic the need is even greater.

The big event is scheduled to kickoff online at 10 am on Tuesday, September 9. Top ticket buyers will have access to early shopping and bidding online or bidding to buy. (The deadline is August 20 for table purchases for 10.) They are encouraged to host their table guests at socially distanced luncheons at their homes where the program and auction can be viewed via smartphone, laptop or tablet.

Access to early shopping for table buyers and members of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will be from noon to 7 pm on Thursday, September 10.

The clothing — which includes designer handbags, scarves, gowns, coats, jewelry, shoes, hats and more — will be on display at the Chic Boutique in its new location at 10201 Katy Freeway, on the eastbound feeder between Office Depot and Goode Company Seafood.

Shopping will be open to the public at the Chic Boutique from 10 am to 7 pm, Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12; and from 10 am to 5 pm Monday September 1, and Tuesday, September 15.

Key players in the fundraiser include chair Deborah Dunkum, Chic Boutique chairs Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham, Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sally Gray and Frances Howard. Taking bows as honoree is Ginger Blanton.