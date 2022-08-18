Louis Vuitton’s New Fine Jewelry Collection Embraces the Monogram

The new Louis Vuitton Empreinte fine jewelry collection arrives in stores on August 19, 2022. (all photos courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

With the launch of their latest Empreinte collection, Louis Vuitton extends the joys of summer wanderlust just beyond the end of the season. The fine jewelry pieces evoke the brand’s iconic trunk studs, with a modern versatility spearheaded by LV’s artistic director of watches and jewelry Francesca Amfitheatrof.

18k yellow, white, and rose gold pieces are emblazoned with the fashion maison’s iconic LV initials and open-worked Monogram Flower. Even the crossed laces of Empreinte’s rings and bracelets are reminiscent of the brand’s luggage straps.

And though the DNA of the collection is comprised of eons of fashion history, its customizable nature caters beautifully to today’s style. Transform LV’s long necklace into a multi-strand bracelet or a stacked choker. Stack diamond-studded rose gold ear cuffs atop one another, or pair them with the collection’s timeless hoop earrings.

You may be sporting one of the most recognizable monograms in the world, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it your own.

In Texas, the new Empreinte collection is currently slated to be carried at the Louis Vuitton Houston Galleria and Dallas’ NorthPark Center starting Friday, August 19. Peek the slideshow for a preview.