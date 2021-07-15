A staple for every man's wardrobe - a classic Lacoste polo, currently on sale for $64.99, available at Lacoste stores and online at Lacoste.com

If you’re like me, you want to purchase a couple of things every season to help amp up your wardrobe. However, perhaps you’re also feeling like me right now, with a disposable income that won’t be able to get you much. Like many Dallasites, I’ve recently shelled out for some not-so-glamorous home repairs that have left me feeling strapped for cash. So, I started looking online for affordable items that could be fun to rock for the remaining months of summer (and for Texas — the season often lasts through the end of September at least). Below, in no particular order, are my picks for the top seven wardrobe staples for men this summer.

The Nautical Necessity

A new summertime bathing suit always seems like a good idea. Unfortunately, unless you find a super sale you likely won’t find any with a label that says Vilbrequin or Tom Ford. However, I did spy some great Orlebar Brown board style shorts at Traffic on sale (and they would fit the bill for under $100). If you can’t make it to downtown Dallas anytime soon, then consider ordering Tom & Teddy’s lobster printed trunks.

The Forever Footwear

Some great warm-weather sandals in a bright blue would definitely get you noticed poolside. Birkenstock’s Eva Arizona version is waterproof and (at $44.95) a total steal.

The Fun Tank

I hate to give up a secret shopping spot, but I can generally find a couple of things at Forever XXI. I appreciate Zara and H&M, but neither can beat Forever XXI’s budget-friendly options. I recently found a great tropical print tank top which I brought with me on a weekend trip to Palm Springs. I used to not be a fan of tank tops, but over the last few years, I’ve appreciated that they can look good on a variety of body types. This print looks great dressed up with some white jeans or dressed down with cutoff shorts.

Style icon Steve McQueen rocking a bandana (a staple for every men’s summer wardrobe) loosely knotted around his neck.

The Classic Accessory

One of my favorite men’s wardrobe staples of the past few years is the classic bandana. I wear them to pull back my hair when I’m at the gym and often knotted around my neck to give a nod to some style icons like Steve McQueen and Peter Fonda. If you want a more elevated one, buy one in silk from the Misterbandana website.

The Go-To Bag

Looking for a new carryall to stick things in for a weekend away or for a couple of hours by the pool? I like quite a few options found on the Delgado NYC site and particularly am keen on the army green sport stripe Gado bag.

A forever men’s wardrobe staple: a classic Lacoste polo, currently on sale for $64.99, available at Lacoste stores and online at Lacoste.com

The Dependable Summer Shirt

I hope you caught my “Ode to a Polo Short” style story I wrote a few years back. They really are a go-to for any occasion, particularly during the summer months. Lacoste is having their semi-annual sale right now on their site and at their NorthPark Center store. You’ll definitely find a plethora of options in every color imaginable and likely at 50% off.

Shade Yourself

Finally, a new pair of sunglasses are in order. I’m a Tom Ford devotee, but unfortunately, you won’t find any of Major Tom’s for under $100. A great affordable line that I’ve long been a fan of is Warby Parker. You’ll find numerous styles that are under the price point I set for this feature. I love their Hemmings in Viridian.

Happy hunting! See you poolside with a cocktail, and hopefully a few extra dollars in your wallet after some chic bargain shopping.