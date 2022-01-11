natural diamonds – Megan Thorne – evergreen_3_stone_salt_and_pepper_cushion_rose_cut_diamond_LC6719_5000x
Diamond – Megan Thorne – Salt_and_Pepper_diamond_yellow_gold_Evergreen_Ring_Solitaire_Rose_Cut_4_MT6715_5000x
diamond – evergreen five stone setting with slick gray sheen
01
03

Megan Thorne's Evergreen Three Stone engagement ring is sided by two white rose cut diamonds. The salt and pepper diamond in the center weighs in at 2.02-carats.

02
03

Megan Thorne designed this salt and pepper diamond ring and matching band.

03
03

Megan Thorne likes working in yellow gold. This is her Evergreen Five Stone setting with slick gray 1.49-carat rose cut hexagon center stone.

natural diamonds – Megan Thorne – evergreen_3_stone_salt_and_pepper_cushion_rose_cut_diamond_LC6719_5000x
Diamond – Megan Thorne – Salt_and_Pepper_diamond_yellow_gold_Evergreen_Ring_Solitaire_Rose_Cut_4_MT6715_5000x
diamond – evergreen five stone setting with slick gray sheen
Fashion / Shopping

Salt and Pepper, Dishwasher and Other Imperfect Natural Diamonds Are Suddenly Hot — How a Fort Worth Jeweler Embraces the Trend

Megan Thorne Loves to See Different Definitions of Beauty Celebrated

BY // 01.11.22
Megan Thorne's Evergreen Three Stone engagement ring is sided by two white rose cut diamonds. The salt and pepper diamond in the center weighs in at 2.02-carats.
Megan Thorne designed this salt and pepper diamond ring and matching band.
Megan Thorne likes working in yellow gold. This is her Evergreen Five Stone setting with slick gray 1.49-carat rose cut hexagon center stone.
1
3

Megan Thorne's Evergreen Three Stone engagement ring is sided by two white rose cut diamonds. The salt and pepper diamond in the center weighs in at 2.02-carats.

2
3

Megan Thorne designed this salt and pepper diamond ring and matching band.

3
3

Megan Thorne likes working in yellow gold. This is her Evergreen Five Stone setting with slick gray 1.49-carat rose cut hexagon center stone.

Almost everyone knows all about the four Cs of diamonds. These gems are graded and valued upon their cut, clarity, color and carat weight. The clearer, brighter and whiter, the more highly prized and valuable a diamond is.

At least that’s the way it’s always been. But some people are now taking a shine to the imperfections, inclusions and that distinctly earthy, au naturel appearance in their gemstones these days.

Often called dishwater due to their gray, brown, murky, even opaque appearance, or known as salt and pepper or even galaxy referring to the presence of distinct black and white inclusions that give some stones a semi-opaque gray, speckled, almost Milky Way appearance, these are spectacular stones.

These diamonds are not just up-and-coming, they are becoming more and more sought after. Even Brides magazine has weighed in on the subject.

Designers are embracing the more natural diamonds in a big way, and once you see them you might fall for them yourself. Fort Worth jewelry designer Megan Thorne is certainly all in. She has a selection of eye-popping salt and pepper engagement ring designs, with even more on the way.

“I’m excited these stones are gaining attention,” Thorne tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “In the past such stones would have been ground down and used in industrial applications. But they are more desirable now.

River Oaks District

Swipe
EXPLORE
SLEEK
JOYFUL
ENLIVENING
FASHION
ICONIC
CHIC
TIMELESS
THE EDIT
TREASURED
DISCOVER
POLISHED
CONFIDENT
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021
  • River Oaks District - Holiday 2021

“After a few marketing campaigns in the past 10 years or so, these diamonds have been introduced in different iterations. Including raw and rustic diamonds. I call them either salt and pepper or galaxy diamonds.”

It is easy to see why.

diamond – evergreen five stone setting with slick gray sheen
Megan Thorne likes working in yellow gold. This is her Evergreen Five Stone setting with slick gray 1.49-carat rose cut hexagon center stone.

Most times, these stones are rose cut to amp up the unusual color and brilliance of the facets. While many modern diamond cuts (like the princess, oval, pear, round or marquis with 50 to 58 cuts) are employed specifically to hide imperfections in a gem and to reflect as much light as possible. The centuries old rose cut (also known as an old mine cut) features a large, domed table which allows your eye to flow down into the stone magnifying a diamond’s brilliance.

With far fewer facets (only 24 cuts) from most modern shapes, there is nowhere to hide anything on these natural diamonds. That’s the point for those who love a more natural look. The color, muddiness and speckled flaws actually add to the stone’s beauty in their minds. Like an antique mirror ― where its blotchy, oxidized appearance adds to its appeal — you don’t want to camouflage the flaws.

“Unlike very clear, and perfectly white stones, these have an ethereal softness and they don’t shoot light across the room,” Thorne says. “The rose cut, with its flat bottom and domed top is like a window, inviting you to explore the galaxy inside. It also gives a bigger look to the stone.”

Thorne’s Evergreen solitaire ring features an oval rose cut, salt and pepper central 1.84-carat diamond ($5,775.00). It’s impossibly sparkly, with dappled splashes of ink and ice, clutched in a dramatic claw prong setting with hand-carved evergreen pattern on the shoulders. It looks brilliant with a contrasting 18-karat yellow gold band.

Diamond – Megan Thorne – Salt_and_Pepper_diamond_yellow_gold_Evergreen_Ring_Solitaire_Rose_Cut_4_MT6715_5000x
Megan Thorne designed this salt and pepper diamond ring and matching band.

“I fell in love with yellow gold for my mountings,” Thorne says. “It’s more mailable, and I like the feel of it in my hands when I am creating.”

Eighteen carat gold also is the perfect visual counter point to salt and pepper diamonds. The contrast makes them pop all the more.

Another stunningly unconventional engagement ring choice is Thorne’s three stone Evergreen. Lit from within, the center salt and pepper flashes with hints of both icy grey and warm fire. The 2.02-carat cushion shaped diamond is flanked by the soft sparkle of white rose cut side diamonds, accentuating the color of the center stone.

This setting is ideal “for a thoroughly modern girl who likes to wink at tradition,” Thorne notes.

Salt and pepper stones are less expensive and more interesting. They have varying opacities, ranging from see-through to opaque. Other variations include flashes of color like lava reds and blues that are visible in the stone, lending a lovely iridescence.

“But these are diamonds,” Megan Thone assures. “They are durable and lasting, while other popular colored stones do not stand up well to everyday wear.” Including sapphires, emeralds and rubies. Thorne’s salt and pepper engagement rings are heirlooms to pass on to the next generation.

“The awareness of them is growing,” she says. “You can afford a larger stone because the price point is friendly. I think people are looking for something that expresses their personality. And these diamonds are often more interesting and pleasing.”

Thorne tells PaperCity she has six more designs currently in production, each utilizing antique and salt and pepper diamonds.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X