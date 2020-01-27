Seven Highly Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts Sourced in Dallas

Sure, you could say it with decadent dinner reservations. You could say it with Trader Joe’s flowers, a designer necklace, or some cufflinks you’re pretty sure he’ll wear. You could also literally just say it.

But perhaps the best way to express “Happy Valentine’s Day” is with something that proves you put real thought behind it— a gift that’s personalized. Having anything “custom made” for someone is really just code for “I clearly thought this through and it was not last-minute.”

Lucky for Dallas, our city has plenty of talented bakers, designers, and local companies that will tailor a gift for whomever your heart desires. Gift on, dear readers.

Love and Intention

A passion project for art advisor Robyn Siegel and real estate agent Shannon Blount, Love and Intention is about as personalized as it gets. From a gorgeous, historic home on Gaston Avenue, the friends pot succulents and houseplants in striking vessels, accessorizing each one with crystals that correlate with a specific intention.

You can mark intentions like “Love,” “New Beginnings,” and “Healing” when you fill out an order form, but the real magic happens when you tell the duo a little about the recipient.

Co-founder siblings of Leatherology, Rae and David Liu.

Leatherology

The Dallas brand (which recently paid visits to Nashville and Charleston) has gained a loyal following for both their sumptuous leather offerings and personalization done well. Monograms are hand-pressed and any stripe or phrase you dream up can be hand-painted (with up to eight layers) on any Leatherology wallet or tote.

In Dallas, Acenette Gonzalez delivers her made-to-order chocolates in beautiful, gold-stamped boxes. (Photo by Maravilla Cacao)

Maravilla Cacao

Acenette Gonzalez has crafted confections at The Joule Hotel and with local chocolate star Kate Weiser. She’s also worked with Keith Cedotal at Uchi and Matt McCallister at FT33. Now, the 27 year old is focused on her own venture: Maravilla Cacao. From an under-the-radar operation in East Dallas, Gonzalez makes exquisite chocolates with top-tier ingredients. Tell her a little about the recipient (you can contact her through Instagram) and she’ll invent a chocolate just for them.

Le Labo

La Labo’s cult-favorite candles and scents are created in-house the moment you purchase them, then labeled with a personalized message from the buyer. Utilize the Highland Park Village boutique’s thoughtful process for a memorable gift.

We the Birds and Petal Pushers’ Valentine’s Day bundle

We the Birds + Petal Pushers

Valentine’s Day traditionalists can still send the classic flowers and candy combo, but thanks to We the Birds and Petal Pushers, it will feel completely fresh. The two Dallas companies are pairing a mini bouquet with hand-painted macarons (in decadent flavors like “Raspberry Rose” and “Velvet Kiss”). “Hot guy” deliveries can be made for $15, or you can pick up your bundle at Petal Pushers’ pink-hued Deep Ellum outpost.

A personalized bottle of Casa Dragones tequila.

Casa Dragones

The independent company bottles its sipping tequila in stunning, pure crystal decanters. Make one even more special by adding a message for a calligrapher to hand script onto the label.

Miron Crosby “Elaine” Boots

Miron Crosby

Though they align perfectly with Valentine’s Day, Miron Crosby’s “Elaine” boots could work all year long. Up the thoughtful factor by stopping by the sister-owned company’s airy studio in Highland Park Village, where they can engrave a handwritten message onto the lining of your boots.

The newly opened Camp in The Hill will host a pajama party on Valentine’s Day.

Camp’s “Date Night Drop-Off”

Though it’s not technically customized, this still feels pretty thoughtful. Camp, the New York import that makes it fun to shop with your kids, is hosting a pajama party on Valentine’s Day, keeping little ones entertained with an evening of dancing, pizza, and crafts in The Hill shopping center, so you can enjoy your night sans babysitter.