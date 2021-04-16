Presley Oldham
Presley Oldham, portrait courtesy of the artist

The Summer 2021 collection's Oil Slick Necklace, $425

Droplet Earrings, $180

Pollen Necklace, $160

Cumulus Necklace, $495

Sundew Necklace, $220

Pearls Are a Boy’s Best Friend

Presley Oldham — Yes, That Oldham — Is Applying His Inherent Artistry to an Unexpected Accessory: The Pearl Necklace.

BY // 04.16.21
Not everyone has something to show for the creative endeavors they picked up during the pandemic. Presley Oldham, on the other hand, has a burgeoning accessories line that’s already attracting a cult following. Of course, the nephew of ’90s fashion icon Todd Oldham and son of Dallas sculptor Brad Oldham comes by self-starting ingenuity honestly. When the events of 2020 drove the aspiring model and actor from Los Angeles to his grandparents’ Santa Fe home, Oldham picked up an old hobby: making jewelry for friends. By May, he had launched his own eponymous line of handmade choker necklaces (he served as the campaign model, naturally), using sterling silver and freshwater pearls left over from his uncle’s studio or found at a flea market — a sustainable move straight out of the “House of Style” Todd Time playbook.

The response was strong, though Oldham has remained adamant about keeping an edited inventory. “It really starts with the materials,” he says of the brand’s zero-waste nature. Each collection so far has featured different natural elements; from antique beads found in his grandparent’s home to ceramic stones and recycled glass. “It’s just about following the trail,” he adds.

Presley Oldham’s Summer 2021 collection

The presence of pearls, however, remains consistent across all collections, including summer 2021, which just launched online this week. Framed within Oldham’s effortless approach to style, the classic piece becomes a perfect accessory for every occasion — and every gender. Whether being pulled for red carpets or sported by the “manly men from Texas,” Oldham is delighted to see his works find life outside the studio. “I’ve been so contained and isolated in New Mexico,” the young designer says. “It’s just so nice to see that versatility in action.”

To shop Presley Oldham’s newest handmade collection of pearl necklaces, anklets and earrings (prices range from $70 to $495), visit presleyoldham.com.

