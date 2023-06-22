Wildlike Piercing Shop New York Rendering – Extrerior
An exterior rendering of Wildlike's new shop on Bond Street in New York's NoHo neighborhood.

An interior rendering of Wildlike's new shop on Bond Street in New York.

The "magic box," where customers can monogram and customize their boots, finds a home in the center of the Aspen store. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

The 2,000-square-foot Aspen store is Miron Crosby's largest yet. (Photo by Tyler Wilkinson-Ray)

Texas-bred Lucchese just launched a special custom collaboration with Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton.

The Lucchese x Christ Stapleton collection features three unique boot styles, all handmade in Texas.

Fashion / Shopping

Texas Retail News – Beloved Dallas Brands Take Aspen and New York

Plus, Lucchese Unveils a Legendary Collection

06.22.23
As a viral New York Times article recently pointed out, Texas (and in particular, Dallas) is becoming known for attracting big, buzzy names from New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and more coastal cities. We had our thoughts about the lack of local recognition, a notion that makes it all the more exciting when our homegrown names make their way beyond Texas borders.

With Dallas-bred concepts like Wildlike heading to New York’s NoHo neighborhood and El Paso-based Lucchese’s recent partnership with a Grammy-winning legend, Texas finally gets to be the rightful source of buzzy debuts and pop-ups across the country.

 

Wildlike Takes New York

After establishing its stylish, elevated spin on the piercing parlor in Dallas’ Shops of Highland Park Village, Wildlike is expanding to a second shop in New York City’s NoHo neighborhood.  Located at 49 Bond Street, the second, 1,700-square-foot Wildlike, opening early fall, will offer the same luxury brands and service, with an aesthetic blend inspired by its two homes — a hand-painted mixed media mural by artist Jeff Rogers of Dallas-based Trace Element will don the walls and New York City-based firm MAOarch has been tapped as architect.

“As we looked to expand our retail footprint, I kept returning to downtown New York. I have always believed so much in the city— it’s where I found my voice, and living in NYC made me the best version of who I am,” shared founder Alysa Teichman on Instagram. “In particular, I love Bond Street for our brand. It sits at the convergence of downtown neighborhoods that are gritty and posh, and isn’t that what Wildlike is all about?”

 

Market Pop-Ups With Miron Crosby in Aspen

Like so many Dallasites, MARKET is heading to Aspen, Colorado for the summer. The beloved boutique is shacking up with its Highland Park Village neighbor Miron Crosby at the bootmaker’s chic Cooper Avenue store, bringing names like Rosie Assoulin, Cult Gaia, Mark Cross, Marlo, Laz, and more for the week of Fourth of July (Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4).

 

 

 

Lucchese x Chris Stapleton

Lucchese is synonymous with high-end cowboy boots. The Texas-bred heritage brand has countless celebrity fans (from actors and musicians to several U.S. presidents) and occasionally collaborates with them (like in 2015 with Kacey Musgraves). Today marks the El Paso-based company’s latest country music with Lucchese x Chris Stapleton, an archival-inspired capsule five years in the making.

The collection includes three unique styles — The Original, The San Antonio, and the Old Friend (a nod to the Lucchese boots Stapleton wore performing alongside Justin Timberlake at the 2015 Country Music Awards) — in two colorways starting at $695. They’re available to shop online at Lucchese.com and at your local Lucchese Signature Store, stationed across Texas as well as in Nashville, Denver, Telluride, and Santa Fe.

 

