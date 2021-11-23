Fort Worth’s Ultimate Holiday Land — WestBend to Ring in the Season With Live Music, Free Gifts, Store Specials and Even Santa

LOVE sculpture is the place to be on December 2 for music and more from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The holiday season is in full swing and Fort Worth’s favorite outdoor shopping and restaurant land, WestBend is ready to ring in the season. There will be joyous song, special shopping, exclusive deals and more. The big event is called Belles at the Bend, and it will take place from 4 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, December 2.

This is one of those truly special North Texas holiday experiences you don’t want to miss.

It’s an evening of live performances and concerts at WestBend featuring The Singing Girls of Texas and the pianists of The Concert Truck.

The first concert is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm, but you’ll want to show up early. The first 100 guests that arrive at WestBend’s famous Love Sculpture, located between Woodhouse Day Spa and Blue Mercury, will receive a free gift while supplies last. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

FWAFA’s premier girl’s choir will kick things off on this music-filled evening.

Check out the full schedule of performances WestBend has planned:

— 4:30 pm The Singing Girls of Texas| @singinggirlsoftexas

— 5 pm The Concert Truck | @theconcerttruck

Of course, holiday shopping is also a breeze at WestBend with the likes of Market by Macy’s, Tyler’s, Johnnie O, Blue Mercury, Dear Hannah boutique and more. Or grab a few gift cards to fill up your stockings at WoodHouse Day Spa, DryBar, SusieCakes, Mamaka Bowls and Pressed Juicery.

SusieCakes plans to stay open late. How about a slice of chocolate candy cane cake?

December 2nd will also bring some tasty treats an in-store specials.

— DryBar will be offering holiday treats and free samples.

— Johnnie-O will have hot chocolate and cookies on hand

— SusieCakes is staying open late, with a buy one, get one free cupcakes (up to six cupcakes); buy one, get one 50 percent off cake slices (up to four cake slices); and on purchases of more than $50, you will earn a bounce back card for $10 off your next purchase of $40 or more. That’s a sweet deal from one of Fort Worth’s best bakeries.

— Market By Macy’s is bringing Santa into the mix, with the jolly fellow in the store between 5 to 7 p.m. There also will be a station set up where kids can write their letters and wish lists to Santa before they meet him.

Whether you drop by to shop, eat or simply to enjoy the magical holiday music, don’t miss WestBend’s festive welcome to the Christmas season. Belles at the Bend is one of those events to make sure you have on your calendar.

For much more on Belles at the Bend and everything else WestBend has to offer, check out its full website.