Innovative New Macy’s Store to Open in Fort Worth — WestBend Gets its Market by Macy’s After All

Market By Macy's is the new concept from the 160-year old retail giant.

Within each segment of the store, displays are a cut above.

Market by Macy's readies to open second location in Fort Worth's WestBend this Friday.

It’s been a rough year for retail, but Macy’s is moving forward with the opening of the second edition of its innovative new shopping showcase, one that carries many of the department store chain’s future hopes with it. Market by Macy’s is opening this Friday, January 15 at Fort Worth’s WestBend. It has taken over the former Tom Thumb space that has sat vacant since the grocery store’s departure in 2017.

Macy’s debuted the first-of-its-kind “off-mall” location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area nearly a year ago. That Market by Macy’s is located in Southlake Town Square.

PaperCity first broke the story of the second location planned for Fort Worth’s WestBend. Macy’s-owned Bluemercury cosmetics is already a nearby WestBend tenant, and a new Ascension Coffee opened on the river side of the same building in early November.

Market by Macy’s is a smaller format retail store, approximately 20,000 square feet, which has a curated assortment of the best of Macy’s branded fashion within an easy-to-shop and open environment. Set up to feel more like a collection of boutiques rather than a traditional department store, it is meant to be an edgy new take on retail.

Market by Macy’s is built around customer convenience and driving customer engagement with a layout that lends itself to discovery.

“To meet the needs of changing consumer behaviors, Macy’s continues to respond to better serve our customers,” John Harper, chief operations officer of Macy’s, Inc, says in a statement.

“We’re excited about the value and enhanced shopping experience Market by Macy’s will bring to new and existing customers within the Dallas–Fort Worth community, building upon an ecosystem that gives our customers access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand, from on-mall to off-mall and full-line to off-price.”

In other words, Macy’s is throwing a wider net, in the hopes of appealing to as many types of shoppers as possible.

Macy’s officials say the brand has learned from the initial Market by Macy’s national debut in Southlake, in terms of creating a scalable store format. If both new prototypes are well-received, other Market By Macy’s will follow. At any rate, it is interesting that the 160-year old brand chose North Texas to be its test market. It speaks to the region’s buying power and importance to retailers.

Market by Macy’s Selection

Market by Macy’s offers product categories, such as men, women, kids, beauty and giftables, as well as a full home department ― at a range of price points.

The merchandise assortment is a selection of brands and items available at full-line Macy’s stores, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s and Tommy Hilfiger. The store also highlights Macy’s owned brands such as INC International Concepts, Alfani and Hotel Collection.

Market by Macy’s stocks an expanded selection for beauty, which includes luxury fragrances, prestige skincare and trend makeup.

Keeping the boutique feel, the Market by Macy’s shopper can shop the “Trend Pavilion,” which highlights fashionable trends, must-haves and new merchandise throughout the season.

The store layout features an elevated open environment where all merchandise is easily accessible on the floor in an efficient full-service shopping environment.

In the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, convenient new shopping options have been added. The WestBend store will be the first to offer customers the choice of either a full or self-service checkout option. Customers can also pay their bill or pick up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store, a dedicated location for seamless online pickups and returns.

While the original Southlake Market by Macy’s opened with an in-house dining option called Herald at Market by Macy’s ― serving everything from morning pastries and grab and go meals, to drinks like coffee, beer and wine. PaperCity Fort Worth is reporting that the new WestBend store will not include a Herald of its own.

Market by Macy’s WestBend is located at 1751 River Run, Suite 101. Time will soon tell if it’s the new face of shopping.