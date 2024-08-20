Montauk and Aspen Favorite Wyld Blue Debuts a Dallas Boutique at The Terminal

PaperCity: What have you learned about the Dallas market? What is unique about it?

Sasha Benz: Everyone has just made us feel so at home and that we will be really successful being there. In terms of retail, the Dallas shoppers mean business, they are smart shoppers, love new concepts, and to feel like they have a personal relationship with the store and the teams within. So I plan to try and spend as much time, myself, in the store so I can also build on that in-person relationship.

The Allen Swipe















Next

The Wyld Blue stores are so lovely. Can you share more about the design?

The store design is something that comes directly from my mind and my heart. I lean into past travels and experiences that I held onto from around the world and try to reinvent that experience in the store. I want my customers to enter and feel lost in the space — in a wonderful and emotive way. It should feel earthy and calm as well as luxurious and exciting. We have so many brands from all over the world, all of whom I have had a personal experience with, either meeting on my travels or finding the brands in small hotel boutiques.

I want my spaces to feel curated, and intentional. The Dallas store itself feels like I have taken all the things I loved about each of my stores and enchanted that experience. I worked with an amazing building team who really took my ideas to life, as well as having the time to custom-make all my furniture and display pieces. I feel very proud of this store.

Can you share more about the dollhouse?

When my middle daughter turned 2, a friend dropped a bright pink Barbie dream house at my front door. If you have been to my house you will know it mimics the stores in that everything is light and neutral, so I quickly grabbed a paint can and painted it white, and then went into an online vortex shopping for miniature items. I designed a brand new dollhouse that suited my own for my little girl. I discovered amazing vendors who created these custom pieces for me. It became clear that the dollhouse needed to live in Wyld Blue. So I moved it to the store, and it became such a feature — it’s probably the most Instagrammed item we have.

Since then, I have refined and designed our own Wyld Blue dollhouse in each location, and we have custom-made some for many customers. It became a small side hobby I guess you could say! However, that first painted Barbie house is still on display in Montauk — that one is our forever piece.

What makes Wyld Blue unique within Dallas’ robust shopping scene?

We have a very unique selection of designers from around the world, and not in the typical boutique sense. They are rare pieces and specific in style. We also have our own collection, which is exclusive to our boutiques.

We plan to host a series of events, including a big grand opening, and partner with the other Terminal tenants who I already have such a wonderful relationship with. We are all so open to supporting each others’ businesses, which should create wonderful moments between all of our concepts.