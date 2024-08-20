Montauk and Aspen Favorite Wyld Blue Debuts a Dallas Boutique at The Terminal
How Sasha Benz's Worldly Shop Landed in TexasBY Caitlin Clark // 08.20.24
Custom-made marble furniture for Wyle Blue Dallas, an elevated lifestyle boutique featuring swimwear, women's apparel, home goods, accessories, and kid's clothes.
Wyld Blue founder Sasha Benz.
Wyld Blue's entrance at The Terminal off the Katy Trail in Dallas.
The custom-marble checkout at Wyld Blue Dallas
All furnishings and display pieces were custom-made for Wyld Blue Dallas.
The jewelry display at Wyld Blue Dallas.
You'll find bespoke dollhouses in every Wyld Blue locations: Montauk, Aspen, the West Village, and Dallas.
The latest concept to join The Terminal’s carefully curated tenant collection is Wyld Blue. The elevated swimwear and lifestyle boutique — founded by Australian-born fashion stylist and former Surf Lodge creative director Sasha Benz — only has a handful of other perfectly beautiful stores in Montauk, Aspen, and New York’s West Village. The Dallas location, which opened quietly this month (a grander opening is slated for mid-September), is a whole new world for Benz and the Wyld Blue team.
Dallas, along with Palm Beach, St. Barths, Malibu, and Newport, had all been on Benz’s scouting list, but it wasn’t until Blake and Lindsay Shipp (co-founders of Capital Peak Ventures) approached the founder in March 2023 with an opportunity to join The Terminal that she took the leap.
“They have both frequented the Aspen store and loved what we were doing,” recalls Benz. “They brought us down to Dallas and took us on a tour of the building while it was under construction. We fell in love with their vision and felt very honored they pitched this space to us. Physical location and space are so important to me.”
With Wyld Blue Dallas’ now open at 4205 Buena Vista Street (across from O2 Dallas and the soon-to-open Le Passage), PaperCity spoke with Benz about her journey to Texas, the importance of store design, camaraderie within The Terminal, and what she’s learned about the Dallas shopper.
PaperCity: What have you learned about the Dallas market? What is unique about it?
Sasha Benz: Everyone has just made us feel so at home and that we will be really successful being there. In terms of retail, the Dallas shoppers mean business, they are smart shoppers, love new concepts, and to feel like they have a personal relationship with the store and the teams within. So I plan to try and spend as much time, myself, in the store so I can also build on that in-person relationship.
The Wyld Blue stores are so lovely. Can you share more about the design?
The store design is something that comes directly from my mind and my heart. I lean into past travels and experiences that I held onto from around the world and try to reinvent that experience in the store. I want my customers to enter and feel lost in the space — in a wonderful and emotive way. It should feel earthy and calm as well as luxurious and exciting. We have so many brands from all over the world, all of whom I have had a personal experience with, either meeting on my travels or finding the brands in small hotel boutiques.
I want my spaces to feel curated, and intentional. The Dallas store itself feels like I have taken all the things I loved about each of my stores and enchanted that experience. I worked with an amazing building team who really took my ideas to life, as well as having the time to custom-make all my furniture and display pieces. I feel very proud of this store.
Can you share more about the dollhouse?
When my middle daughter turned 2, a friend dropped a bright pink Barbie dream house at my front door. If you have been to my house you will know it mimics the stores in that everything is light and neutral, so I quickly grabbed a paint can and painted it white, and then went into an online vortex shopping for miniature items. I designed a brand new dollhouse that suited my own for my little girl. I discovered amazing vendors who created these custom pieces for me. It became clear that the dollhouse needed to live in Wyld Blue. So I moved it to the store, and it became such a feature — it’s probably the most Instagrammed item we have.
Since then, I have refined and designed our own Wyld Blue dollhouse in each location, and we have custom-made some for many customers. It became a small side hobby I guess you could say! However, that first painted Barbie house is still on display in Montauk — that one is our forever piece.
What makes Wyld Blue unique within Dallas’ robust shopping scene?
We have a very unique selection of designers from around the world, and not in the typical boutique sense. They are rare pieces and specific in style. We also have our own collection, which is exclusive to our boutiques.
We plan to host a series of events, including a big grand opening, and partner with the other Terminal tenants who I already have such a wonderful relationship with. We are all so open to supporting each others’ businesses, which should create wonderful moments between all of our concepts.