When Only Power Pearls Will Do — Ylang 23 Understands Statement Jewelry

Ylang 23, has a stylish assortment of Mizuki jewelry like this necklace with centered baby fresh water pearls on an adjustable gold chain.

Ylang 23 has a wide assortment of Mizuki jewelry like these gold, diamond and pearl stud earrings.

Soft and sculptural, luminous and lively, refined and rare. When you reach for the perfect statement piece of jewelry ― never underestimate the power of pearls.

Ylang 23, the landmark jewelry store in Dallas’ Plaza at Preston Center, knows special pearls like few others. The stylish jewelry mavens known for their chic curation of jewelry designers offer modern, stylish versions on the classic for that distinctive pearl look with any ensemble and occasion.

Pearls have been the secret weapon of some of the world’s most powerful and most often emulated women. From First Ladies (including Jackie Kennedy and Barbara Bush) to Hollywood starlets (Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, among others) and royalty (including Queen Elizabeth I and II) ― pearls have been a tried-and-true, feminine power source for millennia.

A symbol of purity and perfection ― the beauty of pearls illuminates the wearer. Also, a symbol of natural strength, created as a protective defense against outside elements, pearls are a remarkable, natural and thoroughly unique gemstone. The undeniable value of these natural wonders even saw pearls used as a form of currency among some societies in the South Seas.

But pearls are taken to a new level at Ylang 23. Look at these pieces for confirmation of what can be done with pearls.

Central Kataoka pearl snowflake beige gold diamond ring from Ylang 23.

Check out the incomparable luster of this Kataoka pearl snowflake diamond ring. A notched band set with a pearl center, pops against its array of brilliant diamonds, a total of 0.37 carat. The pearl seems to ‘float’ within its setting. Handcrafted in 18-karat beige gold in Tokyo, it would make for the ultimate dream gift.

Cathy Waterman’s diamond overlay pearl and platinum necklace.

Designer Cathy Waterman’s gorgeous diamond overlay pearl and platinum necklace is perfect for layering. It measures 22-inches long. The pearl strand is centered with a large 3mm pearl that is detailed in diamond overlay, and finished with a toggle clasp.

Pearl charm and yellow gold link bracelet designed by Irene Neuwirth.

Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow and white gold, this elegant bracelet by Irene Neuwirth brings a bright and feminine aura. The high polish gold link chain is accented with a lustrous akoya white pearl charm accented with full cut diamond. Perfect for stacking or making its own singular statement.

HUM drop yellow gold and diamond earrings add a feminine touch.

HUM crafted a pair of pearl and diamond hoop drop earrings. These HUM drop earrings offer the best of both worlds, blending sparkling diamonds with lustrous pearls, and set in stunning 18-karat yellow gold. Sparkling white diamonds embrace the top of the pearl for a classic design.

Ylang 23 also just received an exciting assortment of styles from Mizuki. Among the designer’s newest offerings are these Mizuki large freshwater pearl and diamond stud earrings. Ablaze in yellow gold, these studs are a modern mix of beautiful elements. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold, and detailed in freshwater pearl and diamonds, they are finished with butterfly backs.

The wows are practically guaranteed.

Another amazingly versatile necklace by Mizuki is this centered akoya pearl and yellow gold necklace. Delicate baby akoya pearls appear to float on a 14-karat yellow gold handcrafted chain. It is adjustable for different styles and necklines ranging from choker length to 16-inches long, providing plenty of versatility.

Mizuki’s single stick pearl earring makes a statement.

This iconic single earring from Mizuki is an edgy statement that will be your favorite new accent. The finely handcrafted 14-karat gold stick is detailed on one side with a large freshwater pearl and accented with four smaller pearls on the other end.

You deserve a regal touch and adding pearls to your jewelry collection is the perfect place to start.

For more on Ylang 23’s pearls and its other unique treasures, check out its full website.