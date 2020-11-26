Unique Holiday Gifts That Dazzle — 9 Unforgettable Presents From Ylang 23

The Winged Pegasus Coin charm is just one of the unique treasures you can find at Ylang 23.

If someone special deserves a little extravagance this year — and who special doesn’t in 2020? — then jewelry is on your gift list. No matter who you are shopping for, Ylang 23 surely has the sparkling present you’re looking for. Here are some insider picks from the selection of favorites from the landmark jewelry store in Dallas’ Plaza at Preston Center.

These are unique presents in every sense — what you’d expect from Ylang 23.

Pomegranates have long been symbols of good luck and abundance. These ruby and diamond drop earrings, handcrafted by Cathy Waterman in 22-karat recycled, yellow gold, feature a shimmery, hammered, pomegranate with a ruby encrusted interior, accompanied by a diamond leaf. This lifelike, detailed design is hung from gold ear wires.

We can’t think of a better way to usher in the beginning of a hopeful new year than with these Pomegranate Earrings.

Pomegranate with ruby cluster drop earrings.

The ultimate for a go-big-or-go-home holiday gift just may be stunner hoops by Suzanne Kalan. These ultimate statement hoops have a brilliant sparkle and presence, featuring fiery round and baguette diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. These bold and playful Fireworks Collection Hoops are sure to make their wearer standout ― either at a holiday party or on their next Zoom call.

Representing wisdom, this Pegasus Coin Charm from Azlee is a great addition to any existing necklace layering story. It fuses the handmade look of something antique with the contemporary feeling of something designed today. The clip at the top makes it easy to fasten onto any existing chain.

This statement ring by Irene Neuwirth features the kind of dreamy opal one could get lost in. It’s lively and ablaze with movement. The ring is set in 18 karat yellow gold with a halo of pave diamonds. This Boulder Opal Ring is more than enough to ignite a real holiday wow.

Boulder Opal Ring with pave diamonds.

What says holiday more than a star? Marla Aaron’s locks are the workhorses of any jewelry collection. They are so versatile and creative, and her iconic star is no exception to that rule. Available in many colors of gold and with different stones, this Star Lock can be worn as a bracelet or necklace.

A new piercing should be on everyone’s holiday list. This Lotus Earring represents the freshest in Maria Tash’s eponymous collection, and it’s so versatile that it’s a great go-to earring for many parts of the ear.

The iconic French Menottes (or handcuffs) are a classic, and the ideal layering piece on any solid bracelet stack. These handcuffs by French Designer Dinh Van clasp together at the center of the bracelet and are a bit rebellious with whimsical spirit. They are also synonymous with the idea of union.

Playful Handcuff clasp bracelet.

Foundrae designer Beth Bugdaycay encourages everyone to wear their own story. The Resilience Medallion, which means “even in darkness blossoms bloom,” could be the most timely and touching gift of 2020. And it goes without saying that Foundrae is on discriminating jewelry lovers’ holiday wish list.

Gigi Clozeau necklaces are so easy to wear that women everywhere are collecting them by the neckful. The perfect stocking stuffer, these Gold and Resin Necklaces come in a kaleidoscope of colors to match every mood. Grab more than one to achieve the layered effect.

With so much sparkle, color and inspiration to select from, there are special gifts for everyone at Ylang 23.

Founded by Joanne and Charles Teichman, today Ylang 23 is guided by the creative merchandising of their daughter Alysa. The landmark Dallas jewelry store always remains current and has stood on the cusp of worldwide trends for 35-plus years. The iconic spot in Plaza at Preston Center knows the power of unique gifts like few others.

It sounds like you’ve found the place to start shopping for those most special gifts.

For more on Ylang 23’s wonders, check out its new website — and scroll through the photo gallery below for a closer look at some of the most unique presents you’ll ever find.