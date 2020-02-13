Fort Worth’s Luxe Land Adds Another Big Name to Powerhouse Store Lineup

Fort Worth’s most fashionable mecca is adding another major name. CH Carolina Herrera is moving into The Shops at Clearfork. The new store will open in late spring on Monahans Avenue and be situated between Louis Vuitton and Tory Burch.

CH Carolina Herrera is the lifestyle label of global fashion house Carolina Herrera. Revered as one of the most elegant women in the world, Herrera’s style centered around her ability to translate her inspirations into a modern and dynamic esthetic and the brand’s current creative director Wes Gordon has made the house more appealing to younger women.

CH Carolina Herrera completes the Herrera lifestyle ― offering a wide variety of ready-to-wear and accessories for women, men and children.

The Clearfork CH store will be a 1,900 square-foot boutique. Each room will represent a piece of the Herrera world ― spaces where shoppers can enjoy the setting and discover the collections. Design materials will include woods, leather, silk, raw linen and aged brass. The furniture for each showroom is made of oak, Macassar Ebony, mahogany and Amazonian teak ― with the aim of creating a warm and welcoming ambience.

A fireplace will grace the store’s library, and candles will burn in every corner filling the space with the three CH Carolina Herrera signature scents. Currently, the brand has around 170 freestanding stores and more than 200 shop-in-shops. This is only the third CH to debut in Texas, joining the ones in Dallas and Houston. Carolina Herrera also has stores in San Marcos and Highland Park Village.

Carolina Herrera’s contemporary style is reflected in travel collections, handbags, footwear, jewelry and silk scarves, along with limited-edition items centered around babies, sports, the office, leisure time and driving. All leather accessories are handcrafted by artisans in Spain using leather created exclusively for the brand.

“The addition of CH Carolina Herrera further bolsters our robust collection of luxury offerings that can only be found at The Shops at Clearfork,” Chandler Wallace, Clearfork’s director of marketing and business development, said in a statement. “Our goal is to deliver the brands the Fort Worth market craves, and this international arrival will be an even more compelling reason to visit and enjoy.”

It’s another fashion forward step for The Shops at Clearfork.