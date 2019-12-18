Best Gifts for Skiers — 11 Perfect Presents That Go From Slopeside to Fireside

Editor’s note: PaperCity’s counting down to the holidays with ultra-curated and distinctive gift guides.

It’s been said that second only to Cowboys football, in Dallas, shopping is our favorite sport. But after spending the better part of my life in the ski resort town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, by no means can I claim to hold court with Texas’ seasoned professional retail athletes.

I was, however, taught how to schuss as soon as I could toddle, so when it comes to alpine holiday gift giving, for me it’s all downhill.

Whether your travel plans take you to Jackson Hole, Aspen, Breckenridge, or Gstaad this season, here are 10 gifts to put under the tree for the skier in your life that will go effortlessly from slopeside to fireside… ski bunny-approved. These are the Best Gifts for Skiers:

Holubar Deep Powder Jacket

A favorite of style icon and skier Ann Mashburn herself, you might spot Ann sporting this bright green jacket at the Mashburns’ New York City holiday pop-up shop, during one of her frequent trips to Texas, or on the slopes this winter.

Staud Shearling Bucket Tote

The goal is to keep warm, so why must your cash be cold? This fuzzy shearling tote is a super-chic addition to your after-ski ensemble.

Staud Shearling Bucket Tote, $375, Forty Five Ten

Aztech Mountain Nylon Nuke Suit 3.0

My husband has been writing letters to Santa about this ski jacket since November. Designed for the hard-core powder hounds or even just the Man-About-the-Ski-Town, the Nuke Suit is the pièce-de-résistance of Aspen-based Aztech Mountain, which brought Olympic gold medalist and alpine World Cup champion Bode Miller on board to aid in design. What’s good enough for Bode is definitely good enough for you.

Aztech Mountain Nylon Nuke Suit 3.0, $1650, Saint Bernard

Lafco Feu de Bois Ski House Candle

Not making it to the mountains this year? This candle will still take you there.

Lafco Feu de Bois Ski House Candle, $98, Neiman Marcus

Mischa Lampert Pom Beanie

Tested by yours truly, I’ve tried many a beanie over the years, and a chicer (and warmer) topper is not to be found. Choose from infinite color combinations of the beautifully hand spun, hand knit and handmade merino wool hats from New York. My picks? Look no further than a Slim Aarons photo: tomato, navy, white, and Kelly green are classic ski colors that stand out on the mountain and stand the test of time.

Mischa Lampert Pom Beanie, from $200

POC Clarity Lobes Goggles

Is there someone on your list who needs to see a change of scenery? Slip these wide-lens goggles in a stocking along with a gift certificate for a heli-skiing trip, and your Christmas shopping is a wrap.

POC Clarity Lobes Goggles, $240, Saint Bernard

Castañer Qirita Boot

A stylish shearling wedge which I would feel equally comfortable wearing for the trek across Highland Park Village as I would in the snow at Teton Village.

Castañer Qirita Boot, $365, Ann Mashburn

Perfect Moment SKI Sweater

Perfect Moment is definitely having an, ahem, moment, when it comes to stylish performance ski-wear, and this vintage-chic sweater is the quintessential layering piece to take you from off-piste to on-point.

Perfect Moment SKI Sweater, $250, Saint Bernard

Ellis Hill Sunglasses Case

Keep your sunnies close at hand with this bespoke case that fits inside of a ski jacket pocket.

Ellis Hill Sunglasses Case, $125

Moët & Chandon Champagne

When nothing else will do, what says après like a bottle of Moët? For a cool $35,000 plus $250 shipping, Neiman Marcus will deliver a custom Moët vending machine to your doorstep (champagne not included). Alternatively, grab a bottle at Royal Blue for the nice price of $64.

Moët & Chandon Brut Champagne, $64, Royal Blue Grocery

