Plano’s New Skincare and Body Treatment Mecca — SkinSpirit Keeps It Cutting Edge and Caring

SkinSpirits' comfortable and welcoming treatment rooms are appointed with the best in medical technology.

With the experts at SkinSpirit in Plano: You'll be in good hands.

Navigating the skincare and body treatment maze can be an arduous task. Chemical peels, Botox, CoolSculpting, laser treatments. . . the list goes on and on. How do you know which treatment is right for you?

SkinSpirit has the answers, and its newest clinic — conveniently located at the intersection of Highland and Preston in Plano — is ready to supply them.

Dr. M Dean Vistnes and Lynn Heublein founded SkinSpirit in 2003, with one primary goal. Giving its clientele the both of both worlds — all the luxuries of a spa experience and professional care services guaranteed to provide natural looking results.

Vistnes, who holds a medical degree from Stanford, also completed Stanford’s Plastic Surgery Training Program, one of the most prestigious — and competitive — such programs in the country. In addition, he received training at the Institute for Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery in Nashvile.

SkinSpirit is the top Botox provider in the nation.

SkinSpirit Treatment Options

Botox wrinkle reduction

Filler volume rejuvenation

Skincare treatments, including dermaplaning and diamond tip resurfacing

Microneedling

Laser hair removal

Clinic Manager Sandra Perkins and her staff are also excited about introducing its customers to a variety of new tools and treatments that just hit the market.

“Our team is comprised of the top aesthetic nurse practitioners in the area who are well-trained in the latest injectables, lasers, and services to provide the highest level of expert professional treatments,” Perkins says.

“Our technology produces the results one wants from laser treatments and injectibles— for sun damage, wrinkles, aging, discoloration and more. We are the number one provider of Botox and filler in the country, and that inspires confidence in our clientele.”

The experts at SkinSpirit work with a selection of the finest skin and body care products available.

SkinSpirit’s comprehensive lineup of medical-grade skincare products are available online, and you can order directly from the Plano clinic and enjoy convenient and safe curbside pickup. Aestheticians use SkinMedica, ZO, SkinBetter, Jan Marini and a select group of other products. These experts can recommend the perfect regimen for your skin and body.

Vivian Oh, a SkinSpirit regional manager, stresses that the clinic’s location, “in the heart of Plano,” makes it especially convenient for customers, whether they’re men or women.

“And we are offering a 15 percent discount on first treatments,” Oh says.

What more incentive is needed? How about SkinSpirits’ commitment to the best in health and safety protocols? All staff and employees are following strict guidelines and practices, and are screened daily for COVID-19. Treatment rooms and common areas are sanitized every 30 minutes, and between each client visit.

You can request a complimentary SkinSpirit consultation online by clicking here, or call the clinic at 469-829-4200. Whether you are seeking facial contouring, filler volume rejuvenation, laser resurfacing, or any of the myriad other service and treatments offered by SkinSpirit, Plano is the place to go for your skin’s health.

And when you begin traveling again, you’ll be glad to know that SkinSpirit has clinics in 16 other cities including Beverly Hills, Seattle, Austin and San Francisco.

What: SkinSpirit

Where: 2401 Preston Road, Suite F

For more about the SkinSpirit difference and the treatments available, click here.