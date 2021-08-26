Solaya Facial Treatment Room
Fashion / Beauty

Jumping Into the World of Houston Facials — This Highland Village Spa Makes You Brighter

Solaya Spa & Salon Makes For the Perfect Fall Season Prep

BY // 08.26.21
In the world of facials there are myriad approaches to plumping, brightening and smoothing your skin. Just as there are myriad products and brands most of which deliver positive results to one extent or another. Recently, I delved into the world of Natura Bissé, one of my favorite product lines, taking advantage of a remarkable special offered at Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian.

Cutting to the chase and saving my experience with this facial for a few paragraphs later, Solaya in Highland Village is offering its new Brighter You Facial in a series of four for just $360, that is four Natura Bissé facials for the cost of three with the addition of wrinkle-fighting lip serum and intense retinol eye treatment ($45 value) to each treatment. That means a total of $300 in savings.

In promotional materials, the Brighter You Facial promises to “soothe tired skin and smooth away the dullness from environmental damage, stress and even extended periods indoors . . . decongest and brighten a dull complexion, restore clarity and a healthy glow, getting you ready for cooler temps and fall soirees.”

I love the concept of getting ready for the fall social season as it is on our doorstep. Likewise combatting the effects of the searing temperatures of August on our faces is a compelling enticement even without the special savings.

The 50-minute Brighter You Facial was everything I could have hoped for and more. Even my husband applauded when I returned home. The result was a fresh, polished skin tone with the bonus results from the lip serum and retinol eye treatment.

Those vertical wrinkles topping my lips and the crinkly lines around the eyes were noticeably diminished. And this was not a two-hour fix. The remarkable results were in evidence for several days and more modestly continued into weeks.

Truth in advertising: I was a guest of Solaya for this facial. But I was so delighted with the results I am personally signing on for the series. With typical scheduling of facials once a month, I will be making my appointments shortly as the offer ends at the end of December.

For those who do not want the package, The Brighter You Facial can be booked at Solaya for $120.

Products Used in The Brighter You Facial

The Cure All-In-One Cleanser, NB Ceutical Eye & Lip Makeup Remover, Diamond Cocoon Hydrating Essence, Glyco Peeling 25 percent (professional use product), Oxygen Concentrate, Essential Shock Intense Retinol Eye Concentrate (professional use product), Oxygen Cream, Oxygen Perfecting Oil, Oxygen Finishing Mask, NB Ceutical Eye Recovery Balm, and Diamond Cocoon Sheer.

