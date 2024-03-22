PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)
Balenciaga Tablecloth Strapless Maxi Dress $2,790, Balenciaga Draped Pantabodysuit $4,690, Balenciaga Shoe Knife Clutch $1,890, Balenciaga Sports Cap $495
Gucci Silk Duchesse Dress with Net Crystal Embroidery $24,000, Gucci Embellished Jackie Bag $14,000, Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers $1,490
PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)

Standing: Dior top $2,250, skirt $7,000, and Toile de Jouy Soleil chocker, at the Dior boutique. Sitting: Dior jacket $7,000 and Diorebel boot $2,650, at the Dior boutique.

Burberry strawberry jacquard silk cotton dress $2,850, earrings $970, and London shield heeled loafer $1,290, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com.

Right Photo: Alexander McQueen The Peak bag $3,200, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.

PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)

Alexander McQueen dress $3,500, earrings $990, and heels $990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com,farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.

Balenciaga upcycled-tablecloth dress $2,790, bustier Pantabodysuit $4,150, embossed Unity cap $495, and knife clutch $1,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Loewe shirt $990, and high-waisted jean &990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com, farfetch.com.

Prada Tulle Dress $8,100, Gucci Silk Duchesse Dress with Net Crystal Embroidery $24,000, Gucci Embellished Jackie Bag $14,000, Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers $1,490

Chanel fantasy cotton tweed dress $8,800, earrings $3,800, and handbag $5,100, at select Chanel boutiques, chanel.com.

Fashion / Style

A Season Of Confidence — Spring Fashion Takes a Bold Turn

Get a Closer Look at the Best Looks of the Season

BY // 03.21.24
PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)
Standing: Dior top $2,250, skirt $7,000, and Toile de Jouy Soleil chocker, at the Dior boutique. Sitting: Dior jacket $7,000 and Diorebel boot $2,650, at the Dior boutique.
Burberry strawberry jacquard silk cotton dress $2,850, earrings $970, and London shield heeled loafer $1,290, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com.
Right Photo: Alexander McQueen The Peak bag $3,200, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.
PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)
Alexander McQueen dress $3,500, earrings $990, and heels $990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com,farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.
Balenciaga upcycled-tablecloth dress $2,790, bustier Pantabodysuit $4,150, embossed Unity cap $495, and knife clutch $1,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Loewe shirt $990, and high-waisted jean &990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com, farfetch.com.
Prada Tulle Dress $8,100, Gucci Silk Duchesse Dress with Net Crystal Embroidery $24,000, Gucci Embellished Jackie Bag $14,000, Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers $1,490
Chanel fantasy cotton tweed dress $8,800, earrings $3,800, and handbag $5,100, at select Chanel boutiques, chanel.com.
PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)

Standing: Dior top $2,250, skirt $7,000, and Toile de Jouy Soleil chocker, at the Dior boutique. Sitting: Dior jacket $7,000 and Diorebel boot $2,650, at the Dior boutique.

Burberry strawberry jacquard silk cotton dress $2,850, earrings $970, and London shield heeled loafer $1,290, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com.

Right Photo: Alexander McQueen The Peak bag $3,200, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.

PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)

Alexander McQueen dress $3,500, earrings $990, and heels $990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com,farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.

Balenciaga upcycled-tablecloth dress $2,790, bustier Pantabodysuit $4,150, embossed Unity cap $495, and knife clutch $1,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Loewe shirt $990, and high-waisted jean &990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com, farfetch.com.

Prada Tulle Dress $8,100, Gucci Silk Duchesse Dress with Net Crystal Embroidery $24,000, Gucci Embellished Jackie Bag $14,000, Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers $1,490

Chanel fantasy cotton tweed dress $8,800, earrings $3,800, and handbag $5,100, at select Chanel boutiques, chanel.com.

PaperCity Magazine’s latest fashion editorial — which graces the pages of the March 2024 issue out now — zeros in on chic statement pieces for spring. The season brings a daring style with covetable pieces full of intricate details. These are true statement pieces, fit for A Season Of Confidence.

Whether your own personal spring fashion wish list includes Bottega Veneta’s layered rubber fringe skirt, the Prada tulle dress, Balenciaga’s upcycled tablecloth dress or perhaps the Gucci silk duchesse dress with net crystal embroidery and matching embellished Jackie bag, spring is ready for liftoff.

The PaperCity fashion team, led by art and creative director Michelle Aviña, curated these lively looks and bold ensembles from the very best spring collections. All meant to inspire A Season of Confidence.

Peruse the stunning images from the March print issue and shop the looks below:

Get The Look

 
Technical Voile Dress
Prada
$7,700.00
Buy
 
Silk Dress
Gucci
$14,500.00
Buy
 
Horsebit Platform Loafer
Gucci
$1,490.00
Buy
 
Tablecloth Strapless Maxi Dress
BALENCIAGA
$2,790.00
Buy
 
Draped Bodysuit
BALENCIAGA
$4,690.00
Buy
 
Shoe Clutch
BALENCIAGA
$1,890.00
Buy
Burberry strawberry jacquard silk cotton dress $2,850, earrings $970, and London shield heeled loafer $1,290, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com.

Get The Look

 
Camouflage Cady Dress
Burberry
$2,690.00
Buy
 
Skinny Reversible Strawberry Silk Scarf
Burberry
$220.00
Buy
 
Packet Earrings
Burberry
$970.00
Buy
 
Leather London Shield Heeled Loafers
Burberry
$1,290.00
Buy
 
Rose Silk Dress
Burberry
$4,990.00
Buy
 
Leather London Shield Heeled Loafers
Burberry
$1,290.00
Buy
Ferragamo gown with fringe $2,400, Fiamma bag $2,500, and wedge $1,350 at the Ferragamo boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, farfetch.com.
Standing: Dior top $2,250, skirt $7,000, and Toile de Jouy Soleil chocker, at the Dior boutique. Dior jacket $7,000 and Diorebel boot $2,650, at the Dior boutique. Loewe shirt $990, and high-waisted jean &990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com, farfetch.com.

Get The Look

 
Asymmetric Shirt
Dior
$2,250.00
Buy
 
Toile de Jouy Soleil Choker
Dior
$1,200.00
Buy
 
Biker Jacket
Dior
$6,100.00
Buy
 
Diorbel Boot
Dior
$3,390.00
Buy
 
Chiffon Bleeding Rose Slip Dress in Optic White
Alexander McQueen
$3,500.00
Buy
 
Plunging Sleeveless Fringe-Hem Midi Dress
Ferragamo
$2,800.00
Buy
 
Fiamma Tricolor Leather Crossbody Bag
Ferragamo
$2,200.00
Buy
 
Wedge slide with beads
Ferragamo
$1,150.00
Buy
 
The Peak Chain Shoulder Bag
Alexander McQueen
$3,600.00
Buy
Bottega Veneta layered rubber fringe skirt, and Cha Cha bag, at the Bottega Veneta boutique, Neiman Marcus, farfetched.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com.
Right Photo: Louis Vuitton draped-sleeve buster, high-waisted pant, suspenders, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com. Alexander McQueen heels $990 at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. Louis Vuitton double-breasted jacket, V-neck top, asymmetrical tweed skirt $2,270, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, 866.VUITTON, louisvuitton.com.

Get The Look

 
Bottega Venetta Kalimero Cha-Cha
Bottega Venetta
$3,400.00
Buy
 
Multi Stripe Fitted High Waist Pants
Louis Vuitton
$2,390.00
Buy
 
Baseball Cap
Balenciaga
$495.00
Buy

Photography by Nobody Studio. Creative Direction Michelle Aviña. Stylist Doug Voisin for IAA. Models Madison with New Icon, New York; Molly with APM Models, New York. Hair Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt, unising Amika Hair Products. Makeup Moises Ramirez. Assistant Stylist Hannah Matthews. Editorial Assistant Christopher MacKinnon. Photo Tech Guillermo Gonzalez.

X