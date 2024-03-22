A Season Of Confidence — Spring Fashion Takes a Bold Turn

Balenciaga upcycled-tablecloth dress $2,790, bustier Pantabodysuit $4,150, embossed Unity cap $495, and knife clutch $1,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Right Photo: Alexander McQueen The Peak bag $3,200, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.

Burberry strawberry jacquard silk cotton dress $2,850, earrings $970, and London shield heeled loafer $1,290, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com.

Standing: Dior top $2,250, skirt $7,000, and Toile de Jouy Soleil chocker, at the Dior boutique. Sitting: Dior jacket $7,000 and Diorebel boot $2,650, at the Dior boutique.

PaperCity Magazine’s latest fashion editorial — which graces the pages of the March 2024 issue out now — zeros in on chic statement pieces for spring. The season brings a daring style with covetable pieces full of intricate details. These are true statement pieces, fit for A Season Of Confidence.

Whether your own personal spring fashion wish list includes Bottega Veneta’s layered rubber fringe skirt, the Prada tulle dress, Balenciaga’s upcycled tablecloth dress or perhaps the Gucci silk duchesse dress with net crystal embroidery and matching embellished Jackie bag, spring is ready for liftoff.

The PaperCity fashion team, led by art and creative director Michelle Aviña, curated these lively looks and bold ensembles from the very best spring collections. All meant to inspire A Season of Confidence.

Peruse the stunning images from the March print issue and shop the looks below:

Get The Look Technical Voile Dress Prada $7,700.00 Buy Silk Dress Gucci $14,500.00 Buy Horsebit Platform Loafer Gucci $1,490.00 Buy Tablecloth Strapless Maxi Dress BALENCIAGA $2,790.00 Buy Draped Bodysuit BALENCIAGA $4,690.00 Buy Shoe Clutch BALENCIAGA $1,890.00 Buy

Get The Look Camouflage Cady Dress Burberry $2,690.00 Buy Skinny Reversible Strawberry Silk Scarf Burberry $220.00 Buy Packet Earrings Burberry $970.00 Buy Leather London Shield Heeled Loafers Burberry $1,290.00 Buy Rose Silk Dress Burberry $4,990.00 Buy Leather London Shield Heeled Loafers Burberry $1,290.00 Buy

Get The Look Asymmetric Shirt Dior $2,250.00 Buy Toile de Jouy Soleil Choker Dior $1,200.00 Buy Biker Jacket Dior $6,100.00 Buy Diorbel Boot Dior $3,390.00 Buy Chiffon Bleeding Rose Slip Dress in Optic White Alexander McQueen $3,500.00 Buy Plunging Sleeveless Fringe-Hem Midi Dress Ferragamo $2,800.00 Buy Fiamma Tricolor Leather Crossbody Bag Ferragamo $2,200.00 Buy Wedge slide with beads Ferragamo $1,150.00 Buy The Peak Chain Shoulder Bag Alexander McQueen $3,600.00 Buy

Get The Look Bottega Venetta Kalimero Cha-Cha Bottega Venetta $3,400.00 Buy Multi Stripe Fitted High Waist Pants Louis Vuitton $2,390.00 Buy Baseball Cap Balenciaga $495.00 Buy

Photography by Nobody Studio. Creative Direction Michelle Aviña. Stylist Doug Voisin for IAA. Models Madison with New Icon, New York; Molly with APM Models, New York. Hair Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt, unising Amika Hair Products. Makeup Moises Ramirez. Assistant Stylist Hannah Matthews. Editorial Assistant Christopher MacKinnon. Photo Tech Guillermo Gonzalez.