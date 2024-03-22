A Season Of Confidence — Spring Fashion Takes a Bold Turn
Get a Closer Look at the Best Looks of the SeasonBY Jenna Belle Fuhrmann // 03.21.24
PaperCity March 2024 Fashion Shoot (Photography by Nobody Studio)
Standing: Dior top $2,250, skirt $7,000, and Toile de Jouy Soleil chocker, at the Dior boutique. Sitting: Dior jacket $7,000 and Diorebel boot $2,650, at the Dior boutique.
Burberry strawberry jacquard silk cotton dress $2,850, earrings $970, and London shield heeled loafer $1,290, at the Burberry boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com.
Right Photo: Alexander McQueen The Peak bag $3,200, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.
Alexander McQueen dress $3,500, earrings $990, and heels $990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tootsies, alexandermcqueen.com,farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com.
Balenciaga upcycled-tablecloth dress $2,790, bustier Pantabodysuit $4,150, embossed Unity cap $495, and knife clutch $1,890, at the Balenciaga boutique, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Loewe shirt $990, and high-waisted jean &990, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, net-a-porter.com, farfetch.com.
Prada Tulle Dress $8,100, Gucci Silk Duchesse Dress with Net Crystal Embroidery $24,000, Gucci Embellished Jackie Bag $14,000, Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafers $1,490
Chanel fantasy cotton tweed dress $8,800, earrings $3,800, and handbag $5,100, at select Chanel boutiques, chanel.com.
PaperCity Magazine’s latest fashion editorial — which graces the pages of the March 2024 issue out now — zeros in on chic statement pieces for spring. The season brings a daring style with covetable pieces full of intricate details. These are true statement pieces, fit for A Season Of Confidence.
Whether your own personal spring fashion wish list includes Bottega Veneta’s layered rubber fringe skirt, the Prada tulle dress, Balenciaga’s upcycled tablecloth dress or perhaps the Gucci silk duchesse dress with net crystal embroidery and matching embellished Jackie bag, spring is ready for liftoff.
The PaperCity fashion team, led by art and creative director Michelle Aviña, curated these lively looks and bold ensembles from the very best spring collections. All meant to inspire A Season of Confidence.
Peruse the stunning images from the March print issue and shop the looks below:
Photography by Nobody Studio. Creative Direction Michelle Aviña. Stylist Doug Voisin for IAA. Models Madison with New Icon, New York; Molly with APM Models, New York. Hair Jenni Iva Wimmerstedt, unising Amika Hair Products. Makeup Moises Ramirez. Assistant Stylist Hannah Matthews. Editorial Assistant Christopher MacKinnon. Photo Tech Guillermo Gonzalez.