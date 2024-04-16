5 Must-Shop Spring Looks From Dallas’ Iconic Stanley Korshak — Fresh, Fun, and Fringe

There’s a sense of excitement in the air in Dallas. Birds are chirping, temperatures are rising, and patios are filling with friends to toast to the new season. Spring is officially here, which means it’s time to turn those wardrobes over from winter sweaters to fresh, colorful ensembles. Stanley Korshak has quintessential spring looks for this season’s events to ensure you’re the best dressed in any and every room, no matter the occasion.

The iconic Dallas clothier has curated five looks that bring together the best of what this season has to offer.

Haute in Herrera

When it comes to fashion, Carolina Herrera is always a good idea. Whether you’re the mother of the bride/groom this spring or have an upcoming gala on your social calendar, you can’t go wrong with one of Herrera’s elegant designs. In particular, this Carolina Herrera black and white belted trend gown is one of the most timeless, black-tie dresses your closet can possess and it’ll be a staple for years to come. Pair it with a Christian Louboutin Suede Pump and Mattia Cielo white gold diamanti collar necklace for a sophisticated, sleek look.

Fresh and Fringe

Spring is the perfect transitional season to change things up, and adding a splash of fringe fits the bill. This Rachel Comey natural fringe top walks the fine line between fun and trendy, yet classy. Pair it with the Rachel Comey black pants and Aquazzura Citrus Punch Heels, and finish the look with John T. Haynes coral clip earrings.

Spring Sets

This spring, it’s all about bold colors, patterns, and sets — and this look from Stanley Korshak combines all three of those things in the perfect ensemble that will have you patio-hopping across the city in search of the perfect Aperol spritz in no time.

You can wear this Rianna + Nina silk blouse and Rianna + Nina silk pants as a set, or simply pair the blouse with white jeans. Whichever route you take, add a pair of fun Aquazzura Citrus Punch Heels and John T. Haynes coral clip earrings to finish the look.

Perfectly Pink

If there has ever been a perfect pink dress, Stanley Korshak has found it with this Sara Roka bright pink Marysole dress.

Whether you’re looking for a dress for an evening outing or to take you to the beach, this versatile dress does it all and is one you simply cannot pass up this season. With its bold color, belted waist, flattering color, and flawless movement, this dress does it all. She is the moment. Pair it with a Jeffrey Levinson Elina gold clutch, Marie-Hélène De Taillac small rainbow earrings, and Marie-Hélène De Taillac pink tourmaline summer ring for the perfect spring look.

Casual Chic

Is there anything more spring than a fresh, crisp white look? This look from Stanley Korshak will take you from the office to dinner, and beyond. Pair the Stella McCartney balloon shirt with the Marni low-rise jeans in azure. Accessorize with Mattia Cielo white gold diamond hoop earrings and finish with an Aquazzura platform sandal in gold for the perfect spring in your step.