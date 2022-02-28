5 Must-Shop Spring Looks Curated By Dallas’ Stanley Korshak

This foundation necklace by Harwell Godfrey is the perfect addition to any outfit this Spring.

Sets are a strong investment no matter the season and can be worn together instantly to look put together.

Feathers and fringe are an easy way to take a look to the next level and can be worn for any occasion.

Dallas’ annual deep freeze is behind us and winter is starting to look like it’s in the rearview mirror (for now, at least). After all, this is Texas. You never know what the winds may blow in. As you start to refresh your closet and wardrobe for spring, Stanley Korshak is here to help make sure your attire is marked by style and your closet is filled with timeless pieces.

Whether you’re not sure how to put together the perfect look or you’re in search of the perfect investment piece, Stanley Korshak is breaking it down with the tools we need to up our fashion game.

Take notes from Stanley Korshak for your fashion forecast. Consider this the official Style File courtesy of the experts themselves.

Look One: Casual Sassy to Cocktail Savvy

As rush hour returns and offices begin to fill up again, having a versatile wardrobe that can take you from casual to cocktail has never been more important. To create a bold and bright statement, we are loving color for spring. We suggest coral and purple! Complete looks are a great way to instantly look composed. You can also wear the pieces separately for a fresh take. According to Stanley Korshak Style Advisor Sonya Woods Rose, feathers and fringe are an easy way to elevate a look and can be work for any occasion.

To go from Casual Sassy to Cocktail Savvy, pair a Lapointe Coral Top with Lapointe Coral Pant, and substitute Citizens of Humanity Denim for a more relaxed feel, donning your Gianvito Rossi Pumps either way. Substitute a Jimmy Choo Bag for a Jeffrey Levinson clutch to complete the transformation.

Go for a Sporty Chic look this season with a Cucinelli Green Vest from Stanley Korshak.

Look Two: Sporty Chic

If Sporty Chic is calling your name this season, pair a basic top with a fashion piece to create the perfect look. Start with a Brunello Cucinelli White Button Down, as everyone needs a white button-down in their closet. It’s a simple way to look sharp, classic, and refined in a snap. Elevated by the signature – Cucinelli Monili trim, the versatility of the piece is unparalleled. For example, pairing it with a sportier piece such as a Cucinelli Green Vest adds a unique edge. This lightweight leather vest transitions from season to season with ease.

Finish the look with Citizens of Humanity Dark Denim, a Brunello Cucinelli Black Belt, and Brunello Cucinelli Criss Cross Sandals.

This gold wrap dress from Stanley Korshak exudes elegance.

Look Three: Classic Glamour and Timeless Elegance

Events are returning, and so are reasons to dress elegantly. Look no further than a Peter Cohen Gold Wrap Dress. Peter Cohen’s understanding of flattering the female form is evident through this piece. The relaxed ruching compliments any body type, from petite to full-figured. The dress’ eye-catching color plays exquisitely with the light, ranging from shades of mocha to gold. Both are trending for the season.

Finish this look with Brunello Cucinelli Black Earrings, a Christian Louboutin Black Clutch, and Gianvito Rossi Black Pumps.

Don’t be afraid to play with patterns this spring season.

Look Four: Pattern Play

Bold patterns and prints are a noteworthy trend right now, and La DoubleJ is the master of both. The effortless and wearable La DoubleJ Poplin Dress speaks for itself, with its flattering and comfortable silhouette. The collar, bell sleeves and oversized ruffle add a level of intrigue to the dress. Never be afraid to play with collars, sleeves, and buttons to make them unique to your style. For example, Woods Rose has never met a collar she hasn’t popped.

Finish the look with a Hereu Black Tote (totes are very in-style right now) and Viktor & Rolf x Melissa Blossom Sandals.

Channel simple sophistication with this look from Stanley Korshak.

Look Five: Simple Sophistication

Nothing says sophistication like a Ralph Lauren White Ruffled Button Down. Dress for success and radiate cool, collected confidence with a Veronica Beard Navy Jacket, Citizens of Humanity Jean, and Jimmy Choo Gold Sandal which adds a pop of freshness to this classic look. If you’re going for a sportier take, switch out your sandals for a sneaker, or a closed-toe pump for a more professional look that can walk right into the boardroom.

You cannot go wrong with a statement piece like Turquoise Bead Gold Hexagon Foundation Necklace & Turquoise and Diamond Major Moon Medallion from Stanley Korshak.

A Word On Jewelry

Of course, we can’t talk about investment pieces without including jewelry.

Consider Mattia Cielo’s 18K White Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings. Plain and simple, everyone needs a great pair of hoops and these fit that bill to a T.

You cannot go wrong with a statement piece like Turquoise Bead Gold Hexagon Foundation Necklace & Turquoise and Diamond Major Moon Medallion. These pieces by award-winning Lauren Harwell Godfrey masterfully connect bold designs with intricate details.

The classic Sylva & Cie 18K Yellow Gold Graduated Chain Necklace is a must for any occasion. When in doubt, Anything Sylva is always worth the investment. And, just like the hoops, a chain is a key piece of jewelry necessary for any jewelry box.

The Final Word

As these looks show, you can build a whole outfit around core pieces.

And owning your style is always fashionable. Investing in items you love is how a closet becomes uniquely yours, and representative of your personality and individual style, as opposed to a space that holds impulse purchases and unworn items. The more you understand your style, the easier it will become to feel confident in the purchases you make.

Along those lines, Woods Rose tells us that “each of these pieces are authentic to Me because I put my own spin on it through styling. My style done my way. It is important to own each piece you wear and make it uniquely you.”

Stanley Korshak’s motto is “luxury shopping at its personal best.” Each stylist at Stanley Korshak is committed to providing personal service and understanding their clients’ unique style.