5 Must-Shop Summer Looks From Dallas’ Iconic Stanley Korshak

The summer heat is in full swing in Dallas, and summer fashion has never been hotter. Stanley Korshak is keeping Dallasites dressed to the nines this season with the latest looks ready for every occasion.

From lunch with the girls to weddings to jet-setting abroad, your closet never looked cooler with these five must-shop summer looks.

Pop of Sunshine

Does any other color say summer more than yellow? We love this easy breezy coordinating yellow set with the Alemais pinball silk shirt and pants, paired with Gianvito Rossi metallic wrapped heels and Mattia Cielo emerald cut diamond hoop earrings. It’s the perfect summer outfit from Stanley Korshak that you can either wear together for a matching moment or separately for their own dynamic moment. Pair the top with white jeans or the bottom with a simple white top. Either way, you’re sure to be a showstopper.

Take a Bow

This new Sara Roka ribbon belt dress is the perfect dress to be seen out and about in the summer. Pair it with some metallic chunky heels and be ready to go. Complete the look with accessories from Sylva & Cie, including opal and diamond earrings, a pink sapphire and diamond tennis bracelet, and a ruby and grey diamond tennis bracelet.

Grecian Escape

This blue and white number from Stanley Korshak has us dreaming of Mykonos nights. The La Double J maxi one-shoulder dress is a transitional silk dress that every closet should have this summer. It’s an easy, breezy dress that’s ready to throw on and be out the door for any event. Finish the look with Mattia Cielo white gold and diamond hoop earrings and Jimmy Choo platforms in silver.

Orange Dynamo

Whether you’re tackling the Texas heat or yachting abroad, this flowy Rose Ibiza orange tiered slip dress (which is on sale now!) paired with a LilyEve vintage Hermes towel tote is the perfect look. Complete the whole look with metallic heels, Loren Nicole Yukon double drop earrings, and a nomad fish necklace. Cool as a clementine.

Pretty in Pink

This cool and chic Sara Roka pink floral dress from Stanley Korshak is perfect for any daytime event during the summer. Pair the feminine and flouncy number with the Christian Louboutin Just Nothing sandal in pink and finish with accessories by Sylva & Cie, this outfit has countless options to make it your own.