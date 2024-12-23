The Sky’s The Limit — The Statement Making Gifts We’ll Remember From the 2024 Holiday Season

fbpx
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
01
15

Dior beret $820, at Dior Highland Park Village. Armani/Casa Tale tarot cards $350, at armani.com. Alexis Bittar crystal Lucite puffy ring $195, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com. Nymphenburg porcelain teapot $1,400, and Lydia Courteille pink jade ring $20,240, at Grange Hall. Estate Maharaja gold and sterling-silver bangle with pearls and diamonds $3,980, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Yvonne Léon gold signet ring $1,235, at Ylang 23. (Photo by Tony Solis)

02
15

Loewe Submarine small postal bag $4,600, Pebble bucket bag in suede calfskin $2,990, and Octopus hammock bag $3,350, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

03
15

Louis Vuitton sculptural-hem mesh dress $4,800, feather-effect dress $11,500, Berlin ankle boot $1,950, and vanity case $9,100, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, louisvuitton.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

04
15

Vintage Blenko tangerine large decanter $585, at windowswhome.com. Paul Andrew glass tomato shoe $1,395, at The Conservatory. Gucci wooden chopsticks with web detail $650, Oud Eclipse mini basket candle $450, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. Estate lobster pin in white gold with diamonds $1,750, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Match Convivio butter dome $172, at kuhl-linscomb.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

05
15

Stella McCartney crystal cage maxi dress $4,900, and Ryder loafer, at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. Armani/Casa Hunter globe $860, at armani.com. Estate Hermès Paris gold cuff $1,250, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Jovana Djuric silver slice rings $725 to $2,290 each, at Grange Hall. (Photo by Tony Solis)

06
15

Prada cross leather bag $2,850, with Pop Strings bag charm $850, bear keychain $750, boot $1,690, ballerina flat $1,150, and velvet mini-bag $1,990, at the Prada boutique, net-a-porter.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

07
15

Miu Miu dress $4,200, and shoe $1,250, at miumiu.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. Murano Sommerso glass pear with matching apple bookends, Italy, 1960s, $165, at Nick Brock Antiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)

08
15

Celine by Hedi Slimane bag $4,950, and Teen Triomphe belt $560, at the Celine Boutique. Maison Margiela Bourgeoise slingback pump $1,690, at fortyfiveten.com (Photo by Tony Solis)

09
15

McQueen by Seán McGirr natural shearling coat $13,000, and bag boot $1,860, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com, alexandermcqueen.com (Photo by Tony Solis)

10
15

Alexis Bittar earring and bangle bracelets — Puffy red Lucite tapered $295, Puffy red Lucite $375, Puffy black Lucite $375, Liquid Lucite Wave $225, wide-domed Lucite $175, and Liquid Lucite $95, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com.(Photo by Tony Solis)

11
15

Estate ring with diamonds and black onyx $4,650, and vintage Russian bumblebee pin with diamonds and garnets $12,800, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. HardWear by Tiffany link earrings $4,200; Lock by Tiffany bangles — in gold with pave diamonds $16,000-$42,000; and Knot by Tiffany bangle in rose gold with diamonds $27,000, at select Tiffany & Co. boutiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)

12
15

Chanel swimsuit $1,650, necklace $4,600, belt $2,250, and bracelet $2,325, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Tony Solis)

13
15

Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. MOUS Haven vase $495, at mousstudio.com. Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at theconservatorynyc.com. Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at fortyfiveten.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

14
15

Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. MOUS Haven vase $495, at MOUS. Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at The Conservatory. Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Tony Solis)

15
15

(Photo by Tony Solis)

December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
Fashion / Style

The Sky’s The Limit — The Statement Making Gifts We’ll Remember From the 2024 Holiday Season

The Joy of Gifting Is Endless When the Presents Are This Pretty

BY // 12.23.24
photography Tony Solis
Dior beret $820, at Dior Highland Park Village. Armani/Casa Tale tarot cards $350, at armani.com. Alexis Bittar crystal Lucite puffy ring $195, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com. Nymphenburg porcelain teapot $1,400, and Lydia Courteille pink jade ring $20,240, at Grange Hall. Estate Maharaja gold and sterling-silver bangle with pearls and diamonds $3,980, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Yvonne Léon gold signet ring $1,235, at Ylang 23. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Loewe Submarine small postal bag $4,600, Pebble bucket bag in suede calfskin $2,990, and Octopus hammock bag $3,350, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Louis Vuitton sculptural-hem mesh dress $4,800, feather-effect dress $11,500, Berlin ankle boot $1,950, and vanity case $9,100, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, louisvuitton.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Vintage Blenko tangerine large decanter $585, at windowswhome.com. Paul Andrew glass tomato shoe $1,395, at The Conservatory. Gucci wooden chopsticks with web detail $650, Oud Eclipse mini basket candle $450, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. Estate lobster pin in white gold with diamonds $1,750, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Match Convivio butter dome $172, at kuhl-linscomb.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Stella McCartney crystal cage maxi dress $4,900, and Ryder loafer, at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. Armani/Casa Hunter globe $860, at armani.com. Estate Hermès Paris gold cuff $1,250, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Jovana Djuric silver slice rings $725 to $2,290 each, at Grange Hall. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Prada cross leather bag $2,850, with Pop Strings bag charm $850, bear keychain $750, boot $1,690, ballerina flat $1,150, and velvet mini-bag $1,990, at the Prada boutique, net-a-porter.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Miu Miu dress $4,200, and shoe $1,250, at miumiu.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. Murano Sommerso glass pear with matching apple bookends, Italy, 1960s, $165, at Nick Brock Antiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Celine by Hedi Slimane bag $4,950, and Teen Triomphe belt $560, at the Celine Boutique. Maison Margiela Bourgeoise slingback pump $1,690, at fortyfiveten.com (Photo by Tony Solis)
McQueen by Seán McGirr natural shearling coat $13,000, and bag boot $1,860, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com, alexandermcqueen.com (Photo by Tony Solis)
Alexis Bittar earring and bangle bracelets — Puffy red Lucite tapered $295, Puffy red Lucite $375, Puffy black Lucite $375, Liquid Lucite Wave $225, wide-domed Lucite $175, and Liquid Lucite $95, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com.(Photo by Tony Solis)
Estate ring with diamonds and black onyx $4,650, and vintage Russian bumblebee pin with diamonds and garnets $12,800, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. HardWear by Tiffany link earrings $4,200; Lock by Tiffany bangles — in gold with pave diamonds $16,000-$42,000; and Knot by Tiffany bangle in rose gold with diamonds $27,000, at select Tiffany & Co. boutiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Chanel swimsuit $1,650, necklace $4,600, belt $2,250, and bracelet $2,325, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. MOUS Haven vase $495, at mousstudio.com. Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at theconservatorynyc.com. Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at fortyfiveten.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)
Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. MOUS Haven vase $495, at MOUS. Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at The Conservatory. Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Tony Solis)
(Photo by Tony Solis)
1
15

Dior beret $820, at Dior Highland Park Village. Armani/Casa Tale tarot cards $350, at armani.com. Alexis Bittar crystal Lucite puffy ring $195, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com. Nymphenburg porcelain teapot $1,400, and Lydia Courteille pink jade ring $20,240, at Grange Hall. Estate Maharaja gold and sterling-silver bangle with pearls and diamonds $3,980, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Yvonne Léon gold signet ring $1,235, at Ylang 23. (Photo by Tony Solis)

2
15

Loewe Submarine small postal bag $4,600, Pebble bucket bag in suede calfskin $2,990, and Octopus hammock bag $3,350, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

3
15

Louis Vuitton sculptural-hem mesh dress $4,800, feather-effect dress $11,500, Berlin ankle boot $1,950, and vanity case $9,100, at select Louis Vuitton boutiques, louisvuitton.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

4
15

Vintage Blenko tangerine large decanter $585, at windowswhome.com. Paul Andrew glass tomato shoe $1,395, at The Conservatory. Gucci wooden chopsticks with web detail $650, Oud Eclipse mini basket candle $450, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. Estate lobster pin in white gold with diamonds $1,750, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Match Convivio butter dome $172, at kuhl-linscomb.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

5
15

Stella McCartney crystal cage maxi dress $4,900, and Ryder loafer, at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. Armani/Casa Hunter globe $860, at armani.com. Estate Hermès Paris gold cuff $1,250, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Jovana Djuric silver slice rings $725 to $2,290 each, at Grange Hall. (Photo by Tony Solis)

6
15

Prada cross leather bag $2,850, with Pop Strings bag charm $850, bear keychain $750, boot $1,690, ballerina flat $1,150, and velvet mini-bag $1,990, at the Prada boutique, net-a-porter.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

7
15

Miu Miu dress $4,200, and shoe $1,250, at miumiu.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. Murano Sommerso glass pear with matching apple bookends, Italy, 1960s, $165, at Nick Brock Antiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)

8
15

Celine by Hedi Slimane bag $4,950, and Teen Triomphe belt $560, at the Celine Boutique. Maison Margiela Bourgeoise slingback pump $1,690, at fortyfiveten.com (Photo by Tony Solis)

9
15

McQueen by Seán McGirr natural shearling coat $13,000, and bag boot $1,860, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com, alexandermcqueen.com (Photo by Tony Solis)

10
15

Alexis Bittar earring and bangle bracelets — Puffy red Lucite tapered $295, Puffy red Lucite $375, Puffy black Lucite $375, Liquid Lucite Wave $225, wide-domed Lucite $175, and Liquid Lucite $95, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com.(Photo by Tony Solis)

11
15

Estate ring with diamonds and black onyx $4,650, and vintage Russian bumblebee pin with diamonds and garnets $12,800, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. HardWear by Tiffany link earrings $4,200; Lock by Tiffany bangles — in gold with pave diamonds $16,000-$42,000; and Knot by Tiffany bangle in rose gold with diamonds $27,000, at select Tiffany & Co. boutiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)

12
15

Chanel swimsuit $1,650, necklace $4,600, belt $2,250, and bracelet $2,325, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Tony Solis)

13
15

Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. MOUS Haven vase $495, at mousstudio.com. Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at theconservatorynyc.com. Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at fortyfiveten.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

14
15

Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. MOUS Haven vase $495, at MOUS. Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at The Conservatory. Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Tony Solis)

15
15

(Photo by Tony Solis)

The sky turned out to be the limit with gifting this season. In the pages of the December PaperCity print issue, the season’s most coveted gifts took center stage against dreamy backdrops of azure skies and jewel-toned surfaces.  This season, holiday gifting shone in an avant-garde vision, with traditional luxury playfully reimagined through a surrealist lens with bold, statement-making pieces that any fashion lover would cherish.

Bold, artfully designed accessories emerged as the season’s hero. A whimsical handbag collection features a creative focus, with designers such as LOEWE showcasing marine motifs and oceanic creatures that transform everyday carryalls into conversation pieces. The iconic Louis Vuitton monogram appears in unexpected proportions, while structured bags by The Row, Dior and more appeared in sumptuous suedes and metallic leather to complete the look.

December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
Celine by Hedi Slimane bag $4,950, and Teen Triomphe belt $560, at the Celine Boutique. Maison Margiela Bourgeoise slingback pump $1,690, at fortyfiveten.com (Photo by Tony Solis)

Gift jewelry that pushes boundaries, including architectural pieces that frame the face like modern sculptures, also stood out. Pearl-adorned chokers and statement earrings create a bold symphony of precious metals and stones, while chunky bangles in crimson and obsidian hues stack dramatically on bare arms.

December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
McQueen by Seán McGirr natural shearling coat $13,000, and bag boot $1,860, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com, alexandermcqueen.com (Photo by Tony Solis)

In ready-to-wear, volume and texture took precedence. An oversized white quilted bomber from an exciting collaboration with Moncler x Rick Owens created a cocoon of comfort, while a dramatic Stella McCartney dress featuring intricate fringe detailing and metallic elements captured light in motion.

December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
Chanel swimsuit $1,650, necklace $4,600, belt $2,250, and bracelet $2,325, at Chanel Highland Park Village. (Photo by Tony Solis)

For those looking to shop these statement pieces, this curated selection of gifts represents fashion’s current mood: bold, experimental and unbound. These picks promise to transform not just an outfit but an entire attitude no matter who is receiving them.

Consider this your reminder that every season’s most compelling gifts are those that make statements and start conversations.

December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
Stella McCartney crystal cage maxi dress $4,900, and Ryder loafer, at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. Armani/Casa Hunter globe $860, at armani.com. Estate Hermès Paris gold cuff $1,250, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Jovana Djuric silver slice rings $725 to $2,290 each, at Grange Hall. (Photo by Tony Solis)

PHOTOGRAPHY TONY SOLIS. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR NIKO WEDDLE FOR JUDY CASEY USING L’OREAL MATRIX. PHOTO TECH MARSHALL COX. MAKEUP JUAN PERALTA USING DIOR BEAUTY. ASSISTANT STYLISTS BRANDY BORODIN AND ABBY BUSH. MODELS ABBY BUSH AND CARLEY DILLARD WITH KIM DAWSON. INTERN JOEY SPECK. 

Shop the glittering images of the holiday fashion below: 

December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com.
MOUS Haven vase $495, at MOUS.
Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at The Conservatory.
Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at Forty Five Ten.
(Photo by Tony Solis)

Clothing

Sculptural Hem Mesh Dress, $4,800. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Sculptural Hem Mesh Dress
Louis Vuitton
$4800.00
Buy
Crystal Cage Halterneck Maxi Dress, $4,900. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Crystal Cage Halterneck Maxi Dress
Stella McCartney
$4900.00
Buy
Natte Front Cut Out Midi Dress In Nero, $4,200. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Natte Front Cut Out Midi Dress In Nero
Miu Miu
$4200.00
Buy
La Robe Vela Wool and Silk Maxi Dress, $1,730. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
La Robe Vela Wool and Silk Maxi Dress
Jacquemus
$1730.00
Buy
Radiance Padded Bomber Jacket, $2,750. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Radiance Padded Bomber Jacket
Rick Owens
$2750.00
Buy
Thom Browne Holiday Cardigan, $1,490. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Holiday Cardigan
Thom Browne
$1490.00
Buy
December Print Issue 2024 (Photo by Tony Solis)
Loewe Submarine small postal bag $4,600, Pebble bucket bag in suede calfskin $2,990, and Octopus hammock bag $3,350, at Loewe Highland Park Village, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

Accessories

Mini Lauren 1980 Metallic Leather Clutch, $4,200. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Mini Lauren 1980 Metallic Leather Clutch
Bottega Veneta
$4200.00
Buy
Rodeo Medium Handbag, $5,600. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Rodeo Medium Handbag
Balenciaga
$5600.00
Buy
Dior Arty Adiorable Beret, $820. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Arty Adiorable Beret
Dior
$820.00
Buy
Confetti Crystal Lucite Puffy Ring- Clear, $195. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Confetti Crystal Lucite Puffy Ring- Clear
Alexis Bittar
$195.00
Buy
Haute Couture Guy Laroche Vintage Earrings, $1,250. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Haute Couture Guy Laroche Vintage Earrings
Gallery24 Jewelry
$1250.00
Buy
Puffy Lucite Tapered Bangle Bracelet, $295. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Puffy Lucite Tapered Bangle Bracelet- Lipstick Red
Alexis Bittar
$295.00
Buy
Diorevolt Choker, $1,200. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Diorevolt Choker
Dior
$1200.00
Buy
Ring with Diamonds, $1,150. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Ring with Diamonds
David Yurman
$1150.00
Buy
Diamond Bee Pin, $4,850. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Diamond Bee Pin
Tenenbaum
$4850.00
Buy

 

Vanity Case PM, $5,450. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Vanity Case PM
Louis Vuitton
$5450.00
Buy
Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag, $2,900. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag
LOEWE
$2900.00
Buy
Octopus compact Hammock bag in nappa calfskin, $3,350. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Octopus Hammock Bag
LOEWE
$3350.00
Buy
Vintage Blenko Tangerine Large Decanter attrib to Wayne Husted, $585. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Large Decanter
$585.00
Buy
Gucci Chopsticks, $650. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Chopsticks
Gucci
$650.00
Buy
Gucci Mini Basket Candle, $4,450. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Mini Basket Candle
Gucci
$4450.00
Buy
Prada Cross Leather Bag, $2,850. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Cross Leather Bag
Prada
$2850.00
Buy
Prada Pop Strings Bag Charm, $875. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Pop Strings Bag Charm
Prada
$875.00
Buy
Prada Velvet Mini Pouch, $1,220. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Velvet Mini Pouch
Prada
$1220.00
Buy
Thom Browne Sunglasses, $2,800. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Sunglasses
Thom Browne
$2800.00
Buy
Crystal-Embellished Wildcat Clutch Bag, $5,995. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Crystal-Embellished Wildcat Clutch Bag
Judith Leiber
$5995.00
Buy
Celine Classique Bag (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Classique Bag
Celine
$5400.00
Buy
Teen Triomphe Belt, $560. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Teen Triomphe Belt
Celine
$560.00
Buy
Esha Soni, The Arc 2.0. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
The Arc 2.0
Esha Soni
$1750.00
Buy

 

Shoes

Berlin Ankle Boot, $1,950. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Berlin Ankle Boot
Louis Vuitton
$1950.00
Buy
Glass Mule, $1,395. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Glass Mule
Paul Andrew
$1395.00
Buy
Ryder Cuban Heel Loafer, $594. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Ryder Cuban Heel Loafer
Stella McCartney
$594.00
Buy
Nappa leather ballerinas with studs, $1,150. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Nappa Leather Ballerinas
Prada
$1150.00
Buy
Leather T-Strap Slingback Pumps, $1,170. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Leather T-Strap Slingback Pumps
Miu Miu
$1170.00
Buy
B44 Blade sneaker, $1,400. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
B44 Blade Sneaker
Dior
$1400.00
Buy
Bourgeoise Slingback Pump, $1,690. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Bourgeoise Slingback Pump
Maison Margiela
$1690.00
Buy
Dries van Noten Leather Wedge. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Leather Wedge
Dries van Noten
$735.00
Buy
Boogie Pump, $1,500. (Photo by Tony Solis)
 
Boogie Pump
Bottega Veneta
$1500.00
Buy

Featured Events
Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
2701 Westheimer Road, #6F
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer Road, #6F
HOUSTON, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer Road, #6F
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
207 Munford Street
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/207
FOR SALE

207 Munford Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
207 Munford Street
5317 Evergreen Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5317 Evergreen Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5317 Evergreen Street
1227 Cortlandt
Heights
FOR SALE

1227 Cortlandt
HOUSTON, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1227 Cortlandt
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3515 Jolly Roger Circle
Galveston, TX

$2,825,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3515 Jolly Roger Circle
6601 Corbin Street
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6601 Corbin Street
HOUSTON, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
6601 Corbin Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X