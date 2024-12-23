The Sky’s The Limit — The Statement Making Gifts We’ll Remember From the 2024 Holiday Season

Thom Browne Mr. & Mrs. Thom holiday cardigan $1,490, Oxford shirt $490, stripe tie $350, twill chino shorts $470, four-bar socks $120, and heeled Longwing brogue $1,340, at Forty Five Ten, Neiman Marcus, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. MOUS Haven vase $495, at MOUS. Serax X Kelly Wearstler red wine glass $132, champagne flute $128, and champagne coupe $146, at The Conservatory. Greg Natale Visage vase $270, at Forty Five Ten. (Photo by Tony Solis)

Estate ring with diamonds and black onyx $4,650, and vintage Russian bumblebee pin with diamonds and garnets $12,800, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. HardWear by Tiffany link earrings $4,200; Lock by Tiffany bangles — in gold with pave diamonds $16,000-$42,000; and Knot by Tiffany bangle in rose gold with diamonds $27,000, at select Tiffany & Co. boutiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)

Celine by Hedi Slimane bag $4,950, and Teen Triomphe belt $560, at the Celine Boutique. Maison Margiela Bourgeoise slingback pump $1,690, at fortyfiveten.com (Photo by Tony Solis)

Miu Miu dress $4,200, and shoe $1,250, at miumiu.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. Murano Sommerso glass pear with matching apple bookends, Italy, 1960s, $165, at Nick Brock Antiques. (Photo by Tony Solis)

Prada cross leather bag $2,850, with Pop Strings bag charm $850, bear keychain $750, boot $1,690, ballerina flat $1,150, and velvet mini-bag $1,990, at the Prada boutique, net-a-porter.com, modaoperandi.com, farfetch.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

Stella McCartney crystal cage maxi dress $4,900, and Ryder loafer, at Neiman Marcus, Stanley Korshak, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com, net-a-porter.com. Armani/Casa Hunter globe $860, at armani.com. Estate Hermès Paris gold cuff $1,250, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Jovana Djuric silver slice rings $725 to $2,290 each, at Grange Hall. (Photo by Tony Solis)

Vintage Blenko tangerine large decanter $585, at windowswhome.com. Paul Andrew glass tomato shoe $1,395, at The Conservatory. Gucci wooden chopsticks with web detail $650, Oud Eclipse mini basket candle $450, at select Gucci boutiques, farfetch.com, net-a-porter.com. Estate lobster pin in white gold with diamonds $1,750, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Match Convivio butter dome $172, at kuhl-linscomb.com. (Photo by Tony Solis)

Dior beret $820, at Dior Highland Park Village. Armani/Casa Tale tarot cards $350, at armani.com. Alexis Bittar crystal Lucite puffy ring $195, at Neiman Marcus, Tootsies, farfetch.com, modaoperandi.com. Nymphenburg porcelain teapot $1,400, and Lydia Courteille pink jade ring $20,240, at Grange Hall. Estate Maharaja gold and sterling-silver bangle with pearls and diamonds $3,980, at tenenbaumjewelers.com. Yvonne Léon gold signet ring $1,235, at Ylang 23. (Photo by Tony Solis)

The sky turned out to be the limit with gifting this season. In the pages of the December PaperCity print issue, the season’s most coveted gifts took center stage against dreamy backdrops of azure skies and jewel-toned surfaces. This season, holiday gifting shone in an avant-garde vision, with traditional luxury playfully reimagined through a surrealist lens with bold, statement-making pieces that any fashion lover would cherish.

Bold, artfully designed accessories emerged as the season’s hero. A whimsical handbag collection features a creative focus, with designers such as LOEWE showcasing marine motifs and oceanic creatures that transform everyday carryalls into conversation pieces. The iconic Louis Vuitton monogram appears in unexpected proportions, while structured bags by The Row, Dior and more appeared in sumptuous suedes and metallic leather to complete the look.

Gift jewelry that pushes boundaries, including architectural pieces that frame the face like modern sculptures, also stood out. Pearl-adorned chokers and statement earrings create a bold symphony of precious metals and stones, while chunky bangles in crimson and obsidian hues stack dramatically on bare arms.

In ready-to-wear, volume and texture took precedence. An oversized white quilted bomber from an exciting collaboration with Moncler x Rick Owens created a cocoon of comfort, while a dramatic Stella McCartney dress featuring intricate fringe detailing and metallic elements captured light in motion.

For those looking to shop these statement pieces, this curated selection of gifts represents fashion’s current mood: bold, experimental and unbound. These picks promise to transform not just an outfit but an entire attitude no matter who is receiving them.

Consider this your reminder that every season’s most compelling gifts are those that make statements and start conversations.

PHOTOGRAPHY TONY SOLIS. ART DIRECTION MICHELLE AVIÑA. STYLIST DOUG VOISIN FOR IAA. HAIR NIKO WEDDLE FOR JUDY CASEY USING L’OREAL MATRIX. PHOTO TECH MARSHALL COX. MAKEUP JUAN PERALTA USING DIOR BEAUTY. ASSISTANT STYLISTS BRANDY BORODIN AND ABBY BUSH. MODELS ABBY BUSH AND CARLEY DILLARD WITH KIM DAWSON. INTERN JOEY SPECK.

Shop the glittering images of the holiday fashion below:

