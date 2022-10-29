The 1,113-square-foot Studs store is located at 2567 Amherst in Houston's Rice Village.
Studs Stores Earbar
Studs Rice Village
Studs Rice Village
Studs Stores Interior Lifestyle
01
05

The 1,113-square-foot Studs store is located at 2567 Amherst in Houston's Rice Village.

02
05

The new Studs location in Rice Village is studio's third Texas location.

03
05

Choose from 12 different piercing spots.

04
05

Studs piercing appointments are available Wednesday through Sunday during store hours.

05
05

Studs piercing jewelry is made of 14k or 18k solid gold, or high-quality, implant-grade titanium.

The 1,113-square-foot Studs store is located at 2567 Amherst in Houston's Rice Village.
Studs Stores Earbar
Studs Rice Village
Studs Rice Village
Studs Stores Interior Lifestyle
Fashion / Beauty

Rice Village’s Newest Store is a Trendy Ear Piercing Studio That All the Cool Kids Love — Getting Into Studs

Creating the Earscape Of Your Dreams

BY // 10.28.22
The 1,113-square-foot Studs store is located at 2567 Amherst in Houston's Rice Village.
The new Studs location in Rice Village is studio's third Texas location.
Choose from 12 different piercing spots.
Studs piercing appointments are available Wednesday through Sunday during store hours.
Studs piercing jewelry is made of 14k or 18k solid gold, or high-quality, implant-grade titanium.
1
5

The 1,113-square-foot Studs store is located at 2567 Amherst in Houston's Rice Village.

2
5

The new Studs location in Rice Village is studio's third Texas location.

3
5

Choose from 12 different piercing spots.

4
5

Studs piercing appointments are available Wednesday through Sunday during store hours.

5
5

Studs piercing jewelry is made of 14k or 18k solid gold, or high-quality, implant-grade titanium.

Being a parent to teenagers definitely has its pop culture perks. You’re in the Taylor Swift/Harry Styles/Jake Gyllenhaal/Karlie Kloss Easter egg loop and the shelf life of words and phrases are abundantly clear (see “cap/no cap” and “on fleek” for reference). 

This is also true when it comes to beauty and fashion trends. When my daughters started talking about Studs, a sunny piercing studio with locations seemingly everywhere but Texas, we attempted to book appointments on a trip to Los Angeles. Sadly, we came back without the earscape of our dreams. So when we heard the news of Studs opening its first Houston location in Rice Village it was music to our. . . well, you know.

We certainly aren’t the only ones hyped for the opening. The 1,113-square-foot store at 2567 Amherst in Rice Village was packed with people eager to add some sparkle and sass to their ears during our visit. Houston’s new Studs is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am. to 7 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm, but piercing appointments are only available Wednesdays through Sundays during store hours. 

We made advance appointments, which is highly suggested, and the whole process was quick, clean and fairly painless.

I was adding a stacked hole (literally just a second hole atop the first one) but Studs piercers offer 12 total ear piercing placements. Once I checked in, I chose the earrings for the piercing and decided on some smaller studs for a little shine that would complement other earrings. These earrings stay in while the ears heal (two to three months) so while I was enamored with the lightning bolt, a titanium CZ stud was the way to go.

Studs Stores Earbar
The new Studs store in Rice Village is the earrings experts’ first Houston location.

Unlike the ear piercing gun of my youth, Studs uses single-use sterilized needles for piercings, resulting in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure. Studs piercing jewelry is made of 14k or 18k solid gold, or high-quality, implant-grade titanium.

Gifts For Her

Swipe
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her
  • Berings-Gifts for Her

Jacqueline was my piercer, walking me through the process, marking the ideal spots for the piercings. A few deep breaths later and I was on my way to an enhanced earscape.

If you’re looking to punch up your jewelry collection, Studs also carries more than 50 earrings ranging from $10 to $160 per earring. Piercing prices start at $35 for one hole and two piercings are $50. Currently, only those 18 or older are eligible for piercing.

My style arbiters and I are already planning on a return trip to Studs, where I will probably complete the lobe trinity and call it good. There’s only so much “cool” this mom can handle.

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
4534 Evergreen Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Evergreen Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Hedley Karpas
This property is listed by: Hedley Karpas (713) 444-5721 Email Realtor
4534 Evergreen Street
703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point
FOR SALE

703 Bayridge Road
Morgan's Point, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Savage
This property is listed by: Patricia Savage (713) 503-4222 Email Realtor
703 Bayridge Road
5530 Woodway Drive
Tanglewood | Broad Oaks
FOR SALE

5530 Woodway Drive
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
5530 Woodway Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X