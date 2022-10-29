Rice Village’s Newest Store is a Trendy Ear Piercing Studio That All the Cool Kids Love — Getting Into Studs

Being a parent to teenagers definitely has its pop culture perks. You’re in the Taylor Swift/Harry Styles/Jake Gyllenhaal/Karlie Kloss Easter egg loop and the shelf life of words and phrases are abundantly clear (see “cap/no cap” and “on fleek” for reference).

This is also true when it comes to beauty and fashion trends. When my daughters started talking about Studs, a sunny piercing studio with locations seemingly everywhere but Texas, we attempted to book appointments on a trip to Los Angeles. Sadly, we came back without the earscape of our dreams. So when we heard the news of Studs opening its first Houston location in Rice Village it was music to our. . . well, you know.

We certainly aren’t the only ones hyped for the opening. The 1,113-square-foot store at 2567 Amherst in Rice Village was packed with people eager to add some sparkle and sass to their ears during our visit. Houston’s new Studs is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am. to 7 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm, but piercing appointments are only available Wednesdays through Sundays during store hours.

We made advance appointments, which is highly suggested, and the whole process was quick, clean and fairly painless.

I was adding a stacked hole (literally just a second hole atop the first one) but Studs piercers offer 12 total ear piercing placements. Once I checked in, I chose the earrings for the piercing and decided on some smaller studs for a little shine that would complement other earrings. These earrings stay in while the ears heal (two to three months) so while I was enamored with the lightning bolt, a titanium CZ stud was the way to go.

Unlike the ear piercing gun of my youth, Studs uses single-use sterilized needles for piercings, resulting in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure. Studs piercing jewelry is made of 14k or 18k solid gold, or high-quality, implant-grade titanium.

Jacqueline was my piercer, walking me through the process, marking the ideal spots for the piercings. A few deep breaths later and I was on my way to an enhanced earscape.

If you’re looking to punch up your jewelry collection, Studs also carries more than 50 earrings ranging from $10 to $160 per earring. Piercing prices start at $35 for one hole and two piercings are $50. Currently, only those 18 or older are eligible for piercing.

My style arbiters and I are already planning on a return trip to Studs, where I will probably complete the lobe trinity and call it good. There’s only so much “cool” this mom can handle.