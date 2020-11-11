An Ode to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Style

We’ll be taking notes from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg playbook for years. Just the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States, the notorious RBG set an impressive precedent when fighting for women’s rights and gender equality, but her lasting mark on the culture’s subconscious extends to the sartorial world as well.

Known predominately for her lacy collars (aka “dissent” or “majority opinion” collars), Ginsburg’s notable accessorizing went beyond neckwear. There were clip on earrings, delicate gloves (which she came to favor after undergoing chemotherapy), and even jabots — considered touches that made a traditional black robe somehow feel glamorous.

“People ask me … when will there be enough women on the court? And my answer is: when there are nine.”

– Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Nappa leather necklace $875.00 Buy Chanel Rouge Coco Flash lipstick $38.00 Buy Simone Rochas Spring/Summer 2021 Gucci crochet gloves with satin bow $450.00 Buy Tom Ford Optical TOM N.1 $990.00 Buy David Webb Zen earrings Buy Mikimoto Jeux de Rubans necklace, at Bachendorf’s. Tory Burch dress with removable collar $798.00 Buy Simone Rochas Spring/Summer 2021 Celine Lavalliére silk georgette blouse $1,950.00 Buy Cartier Panthère de Cartier earrings $11,700.00 Buy Chanel lambskin loafer $1,100.00 Buy Celine Small 16 bag in calfskin $4,250.00 Buy Verdura Ray brooch $28,500.00 Buy Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020

