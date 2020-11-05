Culture / Style

The Mahjong Line Creates Playable (and Addictive) Works of Art

Respectfully Redesigning a Centuries-Old Game for a Cool, Modern Crowd

BY // 11.05.20
photography Chris Plavidal
the mahjong line (Photo by Chris Plavidal)

The Minimal Line: Ceylon Blue Release. (Photo by Chris Plavidal)

When Kate LaGere was taught the game of Mahjong two years ago by Marlene Stern (a veteran instructor in Dallas), she was quickly drawn in by the sensory click of the tiles, the communal nature, and the strategic complexity of the centuries-old Chinese game. She searched for a unique set of her own, one she could proudly bring to friends’ homes to play, but came up empty. So LaGere set out to make her own. That The Mahjong Line is finally launching during the pandemic — when the popularity of analog activities like puzzles and chess are soaring — is just a timely coincidence.

To create the set of her dreams, LaGere joined forces with equally entrepreneurial friends, Annie O’Grady and Bianca Watson. Marlene Stern served as a Mahjong consultant of sorts, while Dallas-based O&H Brand helped design the individual, color soaked tiles. Each set is a limited release to keep things fresh.

“You don’t want to buy a set all your friends have,” LaGere says. “Part of the fun is having a set that’s cool and reflective of you. So our color waves are always limited release, and then we retire them forever.”

There are five color waves to start, which fall into three thematic categories: Minimal, Botanical, and Cheeky. The women’s vision, paired with O&H’s thoughtful designs, brings each set to colorful life, and reflects Mahjong’s lively nature. Common expressions and themes like Flowers and “Bams” find their way to the stylish tiles (in Botanical and Cheeky, respectively), all little works of art on their own.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck

A post shared by The Mahjong Line (@themahjongline) on

The stylish crowd will likely find their way to The Mahjong Line soon (it officially launched today), but not purely because of the brand’s beauty. The game, which originated in China’s Qing dynasty, is experiencing a renaissance.

“It’s constantly being picked up and passed down by generations of women. But there is absolutely a growth spurt going on in the younger crowd, across different demographics and in different cities. It’s just attracting really cool, fun people with a ton of style,” LaGere says. “It’s played in homes or by the pool — sometimes with drinks, sometimes without. For some women, instead of picking up bridge, they’re picking up Mahjong. We’ve had so much fun creating a brand around it.”

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X