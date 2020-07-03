sleeper_red_1512x
La Belle Ring/A Bientot
Mignonne Gavigan Vodka Earrings/The Avenue
Tiffany & Co.
Fashion / Style

Summer’s Must-Have Accessories — Add Some Serious Sparkle to Your Socially Distanced Life

Embrace Your Inner Fireworks With Playful, Patriotic Jewelry

BY // 07.03.20
Prep your picnic perfect look in La Belle rings from A' Bientot. The melody of cabochons, pave diamonds and gold is available in emeralds, rubies or sapphires.
Lyndsey Zorich, founder of The Avenue, is mixing it up this holiday weekend with Mignonne Gavigan Vodka Earrings. Whether sipping a Cosmo or a Martini, these stunners are sure to be the life of the party.
Show your true colors in Tiffany & Co.’s new Limited Edition Elsa Peretti Bone Cuff. The cuff is available online and at The Galleria.
If there was ever a holiday weekend that could use some extra sparkle, it’s this Fourth of July. Wearing the requisite red, white and blue is American as apple pie, but just as that traditional dessert is even better when served a la mode, your weekend jewelry picks should be something extra. Whether lounging poolside or celebrating with a socially distanced backyard barbecue, the time is now to declare independence from the ordinary, and go for the bold with chunky cuffs, playful earrings and dazzling rings.

Lucky for us, the classic Americana style seems to be prevailing this summer and the trend is sticking around for longer than this holiday weekend. Give these accessories the long life they deserve.

Quintessential gingham in those perky red white and blue hues and honey colored, woven rattan accessories that scream all-American are at the top of the trend lists this season, making it easy to take your festive baubles into the later summer months. Bright and bold earrings more sparkly than the fireworks themselves (especially this coronavirus Fourth of July) and bright colored happy footwear will give the those crisp white shirts and denim cutoffs that are filling up this seasons wardrobe the festive touch that they need.

A festive take on this traditional is more relevant than ever to ring in America’s 244th year.

In  an effort to support  Texas’ local shops and boutiques, we’ve rounded up a collection of items to round out your perfect outfit for America’s birthday and the rest of summer season. From Cabana/Canary’s punchy woven sandals and woven crossbody handbag in the shape of a darling turtle to A Bientot’s bold cocktail rings and baubles, there are countless pieces that offer a sense of nostalgia and evoke the true spirit of the summer.

Happy accessories from newcomers The Avenue and Brian Bolke’s The Conservatory provide a contemporary takes on the traditional seasonal garb.

You’re the firework this year, so get to sparkling. And even after the last of the real fireworks fall to the earth, you’ll be glowing all summer long.

