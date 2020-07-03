Summer’s Must-Have Accessories — Add Some Serious Sparkle to Your Socially Distanced Life

If there was ever a holiday weekend that could use some extra sparkle, it’s this Fourth of July. Wearing the requisite red, white and blue is American as apple pie, but just as that traditional dessert is even better when served a la mode, your weekend jewelry picks should be something extra. Whether lounging poolside or celebrating with a socially distanced backyard barbecue, the time is now to declare independence from the ordinary, and go for the bold with chunky cuffs, playful earrings and dazzling rings.

Lucky for us, the classic Americana style seems to be prevailing this summer and the trend is sticking around for longer than this holiday weekend. Give these accessories the long life they deserve.

Quintessential gingham in those perky red white and blue hues and honey colored, woven rattan accessories that scream all-American are at the top of the trend lists this season, making it easy to take your festive baubles into the later summer months. Bright and bold earrings more sparkly than the fireworks themselves (especially this coronavirus Fourth of July) and bright colored happy footwear will give the those crisp white shirts and denim cutoffs that are filling up this seasons wardrobe the festive touch that they need.

A festive take on this traditional is more relevant than ever to ring in America’s 244th year.

In an effort to support Texas’ local shops and boutiques, we’ve rounded up a collection of items to round out your perfect outfit for America’s birthday and the rest of summer season. From Cabana/Canary’s punchy woven sandals and woven crossbody handbag in the shape of a darling turtle to A Bientot’s bold cocktail rings and baubles, there are countless pieces that offer a sense of nostalgia and evoke the true spirit of the summer.

Happy accessories from newcomers The Avenue and Brian Bolke’s The Conservatory provide a contemporary takes on the traditional seasonal garb.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

You’re the firework this year, so get to sparkling. And even after the last of the real fireworks fall to the earth, you’ll be glowing all summer long.