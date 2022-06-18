Summer Gifts That Play It Cool — Bering’s Has It All For the Hottest Season

This VoChill Stemmed Wine Chiller is just one of the summer gifts you can get at Bering's.

Keeping it cool and stylish during Texas summers is an exercise in polished pragmatism. Fortunately, Bering’s has experience in the fine art of reveling in the hottest season with a selection of useful, whimsical and fashionable summer gifts you’ll enjoy giving to family and friends.

And if you just happen to find some summer gifts for yourself? Go ahead. You deserve a summer treat too.

This is your guide to summer shopping at Bering’s, Houston’s hardware store turned much more:

Bering’s Keeps It Cool

Yes, summer has arrived in all its sweltering glory, but you can still chill with must-haves from Yeti, Swig Life, VoChill and Polarbox. Yeti sets the icy cold standard for coolers, cups, tumblers, dog bowls, lunch boxes and accessories — and Bering’s has it all with an extensive selection of items you’ll love all year long.

Yeti faves for summer include the Bottle Sling, a hands-free water carrying solution, complete with the Joey Pocket, a safe place to store cash and cards. Then there’s the Yeti Rambler 10oz Stackable Mug in sunny yellow and the Roadie 24 Hard Cooler. This Roadie is tall enough to hold wine bottles but slim enough to fit comfortably in tight spaces. Plus, its Permafrost Insulation keeps ice solid for days.

Polarbox’s Classic model blends form and function in an old school vintage design that’s built around keeping drinks and food cool.

Wanderlust Cooli Family Cooler.

Opting for something smaller to carry drinks and snacks when out and about? Swig Life is coming in hot with the Wanderlust Cooli Family Cooler designed with a wider base for stability and maximum storage capacity and the Packi Backpack Cooler, a versatile pack that ensures comfort and consistent temps.

You’ll always make the invite list when you give someone a VoChill Stemmed Wine chiller. It’s designed to accentuate your stemware glass while adding a critical component — temperature control. The perfect sip every time? We’ll drink to that.

Ready to up your grill game? The Napoleon Prestige PRO 500 blends quality and performance for an exemplary grill experience. This freestanding natural gas grill features stainless steel tube burners and cooking grates with 500 square inches of main cooking area and 400 square inches of warming area. You can slow cook with the stainless steel rear infrared burner and even keep things cool with the built-in ice bucket.

Wedge Stripe Performance Short Sleeve Polo.

Strawberry Summer Vibes

You just might declare it the Summer of the Strawberry thanks to Bering’s light and fresh fraise fashions. It’s hard not to be sweet on gifts such as the Strawberry Islands Sarong that can be worn tied around the waist or even tied around the neck as a dress, the Blanca Palm Hat, a berrylicious topper handmade by Guatemala female artisans, and a soft berry-hued Wedge Stripe Performance Polo that’s moisture wicking so it dries quickly.

Now, that’s a bonus in the Houston humidity.

Hot Season, Cool Gifts

Summer is full of reasons to give, like birthdays, bachelorette parties, hostess and “just because” gifts.

Staying at a friend’s vacation home and want to show your gratitude? Fill the Vietri Hibiscus Medium Glass Fluted Vase with blooms and brighten up any room. The Emile Henry 14-inch pizza stone can be used in an oven or on the grill and is handy when grilling vegetables or fish too. Or add some extra sweetness to the kitchen with the Basically Brittany Designs Heart Topiary Tea Towel.

Emile Pizza Stone.

Style savvy gents who like to keep it cool will appreciate the playful designs by Onward Reserve. The Sea Legs Swim Trunks – Deep Grass are inspired by Palm Beach and are made from 100 percent micro twill peached polyester. Or you can add a sartorial flair to the summer wedding season and dress up a suit with Brackish Bow Ties. Each one is handmade with peacock, pheasant and guinea feathers and takes approximately five hours to make, start to finish.

Even if summer is spent in cooler climes or air-conditioned spaces, you can still bring the sunshine and color with Pastel Rainbow Hoop Earrings. The Sunshine Tienda earrings go with everything, so you can go everywhere this sunny season.

For more information on everything, you can get at Bering’s, check out its newly redesigned website. Shop in person at either of Bering’s Houston stores located at 6102 Westheimer and 3900 Bissonnet.