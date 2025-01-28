Houston’s Top Concierge Medicine Clinic Focuses On 7 Pillars of Wellness — Inside the Sydenham Clinic

Sydenham Clinic is unlike any other health clinic when it comes to providing personalized, concierge medical care. It’s time to make time for wellness in 2025 because you’re worth it.

If one of your 2025 resolutions was to prioritize your health, the Sydenham Clinic is here to help you knock it off your list. With locations in Houston, The Woodlands, and Beverly Hills, this network of concierge medicine clinics is giving a whole new meaning to wellness in the New Year.

You know what they say: “If you don’t make time for wellness, you’ll have to make time for illness.” This proactive approach and making time to stay holistically well is where Sydenham Clinic shines. The clinic’s mission is to take each member on a personalized journey to their optimal self.

“We’re taking health and wellness to a whole other level,” says Dr. Terry Rice, Sydenham Clinic Medical Director. “This is the most in-depth analysis of your health that you can get. No one else in Houston, or really the nation, is providing this same level of analysis coupled with the same level of personalization.”

The Sydenham Clinic’s method is based on the seven pillars of well-being: genomics, sleep, gut health, hormones, physiology, nutrition, and psychology. By taking a comprehensive, 360-degree view of each client’s health when it comes to these seven pillars, the clinic helps each member discover their own personal blend of these unique traits to optimize their wellness.

Thanks to its concierge model, Sydenham Clinic offers its patients a whole new level of personalized healthcare that is outside of the realm of a standard medical clinic’s practice. Sydenham Clinic uses a combination of extended-length appointments (typically an hour) and thorough testing (including metabolic, micronutrient, genomic, hormonal, sleep, and other specialized testing) for personalized health issues — such as heart disease, dementia, metabolic syndrome, autoimmune disease, and weight loss — to deliver the absolute best in prevention and health optimization. Its on-site nutritionist helps curate a plan specific to patients’ personal needs/deficiencies.

“So many people are just taking vitamins and supplements based on what they read online or what their neighbors are taking,” says Dr. Rice. “But, the truth is, everyone needs something different. We have different needs based on our genetics and our environment and what can be helpful to one person can be either a waste or detrimental to another individual.”

There are no other clinics in Houston that are able to deliver the same depth of testing and education, ultimately helping patients maximize their health, as Sydenham Clinic. And, while Sydenham Clinic’s patients may have originally started out as middle-aged Houstonians looking to recoup their feelings of youth and vigor, Dr. Rice says her patients now span ages 17 to 90+.

“We see everyone from those who have complex medical issues that the traditional healthcare system can’t figure out to those who are just really interested in staying as healthy and active as long as possible,” says Dr. Rice. “When we focus on the right things – from nutrition to sleep to exercise and more – it is possible for us to extend peoples’ healthspan.”

Additionally, due to its unique approach, its staff has a personal relationship with all of its patients and is available to them if needed during and after typical hours. But, it’s not just the easy communication and accessibility that makes Sydenham Clinic special, it’s the emphasis on proactive wellness and prevention. This personalized in-depth care is not something you’ll typically find at your standard doctor’s office, due to insurance and time constraints. From nutrition guidance to genomic analyses to metabolic testing — all resulting in a comprehensive health plan — it’s easy to see why Sydenham Clinic is the future of medicine.

The clinic is constantly raising the bar on what its members can expect from their medical team by putting the newest medical knowledge to work for our patients. For example, Sydenham Clinic patients are routinely tested for multiple known metabolic risk factors that are usually overlooked in the current healthcare system, “something as simple as testing patients’ fasting insulin levels which may be elevated 10 years before a patient develops diabetes, but tells us early on that they are developing metabolic dysfunction that can be corrected,” says Dr. Rice.

The clinic uses additional labs to determine if elevated cholesterol is due to over-absorption or overproduction of cholesterol and an in-depth cardiovascular assessment to determine whether cholesterol needs to be treated and how.

“One of the most important tests we do is for APOE4 (a common gene carried by about a quarter of the population that triples the risk for Alzheimer’s disease), I don’t agree with the current dogma that nothing can be done about it so why find out? Not when all the evidence is pointing to it being a metabolic disease,” she continues.

“Another incredibly useful test we are doing is by a company called Cleerly. It uses AI to produce a picture of the inside of your coronary arteries and it is unbelievably accurate. I believe we have already saved some lives with this technology. I think the only reason it’s not being used more is the insurance hurdle,” says Dr. Rice. “I’m certain it will eventually become the standard of care.”

Other frequently used tests include the cancer DNA blood test Galleri, evaluation of the gut microbiome/integrity, and more. All Clinic patients receive an Oura Ring as part of their membership to help provide a more in-depth look at their sleep habits, which Dr. Rice says is also critical.

These are just a few of the things that Sydenham Clinic brings to its patients that can have a pivotal impact on their health.

“There’s a big educational element to what we do,” says Dr. Rice. “If you spend time with people, educate them on the process, and explain next steps to them, they can – and do – change.”

Sydenham Clinic is unlike any other health clinic when it comes to providing personalized, concierge medical care. It’s time to make time for wellness in 2025 because you’re worth it.