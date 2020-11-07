Twentysomething Texas Fashion Blogger Starts Her Own Online Clothing Brand — the Story of White Flag

Tai Bowen graduated in 2018 from Louisiana State University, where she studied fashion merchandising and business.
Twenty-four-year-old Tai Bowen turned her dreams into reality and launched her first online store, White Flag Clothing
White Flag Clothing’s Essentials collections features casual wear including long shorts, branded T-shirts, and cozy leggings.
White Flag Clothing introduces a pink line and will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to a breast cancer organization.
Tai Bowen dreamed up White Flag Clothing as luxurious brand at a modest demand.
White Flag Clothing offers a variety of garments for both women and women, from streetwear to formal attire.
Two years ago, Tai Bowen moved to Houston to pursue fashion and now lives with her beautiful daughter and husband.
Tai Bowen takes pride in her creative process, carefully choosing designs that will encourage customers to build their own style.
Whether they’re rocking a signature sweatsuit or an elegant dress, Tai Bowen wants her shoppers to feel confident and beautiful.
White Flag Clothing’s C’est La Vie collection features pieces that are perfect for a night on the town.
01
10

Tai Bowen graduated in 2018 from Louisiana State University, where she studied fashion merchandising and business.

02
10

Twenty-four-year-old Tai Bowen turned her dreams into reality and launched her first online store, White Flag Clothing

03
10

White Flag Clothing's Essentials collections features casual wear including long shorts, branded T-shirts, and cozy leggings.

04
10

White Flag Clothing introduces a pink line and will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to a breast cancer organization.

05
10

Tai Bowen dreamed up White Flag Clothing as luxurious brand at a modest demand.

06
10

White Flag Clothing offers a variety of garments for both women and women, from streetwear to formal attire.

07
10

Two years ago, Tai Bowen moved to Houston to pursue fashion and now lives with her beautiful daughter and husband.

08
10

Tai Bowen takes pride in her creative process, carefully choosing designs that will encourage customers to build their own style.

09
10

Whether they're rocking a signature sweatsuit or an elegant dress, Tai Bowen wants her shoppers to feel confident and beautiful.

10
10

White Flag Clothing's C'est La Vie collection features pieces that are perfect for a night on the town.

Tai Bowen graduated in 2018 from Louisiana State University, where she studied fashion merchandising and business.
Twenty-four-year-old Tai Bowen turned her dreams into reality and launched her first online store, White Flag Clothing
White Flag Clothing’s Essentials collections features casual wear including long shorts, branded T-shirts, and cozy leggings.
White Flag Clothing introduces a pink line and will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to a breast cancer organization.
Tai Bowen dreamed up White Flag Clothing as luxurious brand at a modest demand.
White Flag Clothing offers a variety of garments for both women and women, from streetwear to formal attire.
Two years ago, Tai Bowen moved to Houston to pursue fashion and now lives with her beautiful daughter and husband.
Tai Bowen takes pride in her creative process, carefully choosing designs that will encourage customers to build their own style.
Whether they’re rocking a signature sweatsuit or an elegant dress, Tai Bowen wants her shoppers to feel confident and beautiful.
White Flag Clothing’s C’est La Vie collection features pieces that are perfect for a night on the town.
Fashion / Style

Twentysomething Texas Fashion Blogger Starts Her Own Online Clothing Brand — the Story of White Flag

Tai Bowen Keeps It Creative

BY // 11.07.20
Tai Bowen graduated in 2018 from Louisiana State University, where she studied fashion merchandising and business.
Twenty-four-year-old Tai Bowen turned her dreams into reality and launched her first online store, White Flag Clothing
White Flag Clothing's Essentials collections features casual wear including long shorts, branded T-shirts, and cozy leggings.
White Flag Clothing introduces a pink line and will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to a breast cancer organization.
Tai Bowen dreamed up White Flag Clothing as luxurious brand at a modest demand.
White Flag Clothing offers a variety of garments for both women and women, from streetwear to formal attire.
Two years ago, Tai Bowen moved to Houston to pursue fashion and now lives with her beautiful daughter and husband.
Tai Bowen takes pride in her creative process, carefully choosing designs that will encourage customers to build their own style.
Whether they're rocking a signature sweatsuit or an elegant dress, Tai Bowen wants her shoppers to feel confident and beautiful.
White Flag Clothing's C'est La Vie collection features pieces that are perfect for a night on the town.
1
10

Tai Bowen graduated in 2018 from Louisiana State University, where she studied fashion merchandising and business.

2
10

Twenty-four-year-old Tai Bowen turned her dreams into reality and launched her first online store, White Flag Clothing

3
10

White Flag Clothing's Essentials collections features casual wear including long shorts, branded T-shirts, and cozy leggings.

4
10

White Flag Clothing introduces a pink line and will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to a breast cancer organization.

5
10

Tai Bowen dreamed up White Flag Clothing as luxurious brand at a modest demand.

6
10

White Flag Clothing offers a variety of garments for both women and women, from streetwear to formal attire.

7
10

Two years ago, Tai Bowen moved to Houston to pursue fashion and now lives with her beautiful daughter and husband.

8
10

Tai Bowen takes pride in her creative process, carefully choosing designs that will encourage customers to build their own style.

9
10

Whether they're rocking a signature sweatsuit or an elegant dress, Tai Bowen wants her shoppers to feel confident and beautiful.

10
10

White Flag Clothing's C'est La Vie collection features pieces that are perfect for a night on the town.

The COVID-19 pandemic inspired fashion blogger Tai Bowen to launch her own online store, White Flag ClothingThe 24-year-old graduated from Louisiana State University in 2018 and shadowed high-end designers like Tom Ford in New York City. After college, she moved to Houston and became a merchandise assistant and assistant buyer.

Bowen always dreamed of creating a luxurious brand, but at a modest demand inspired its name.

During Bowen’s sophomore year at LSU, a young woman asked to pray for her. She envisioned Bowen holding a white flag. Because she was holding the flag and surrendering herself to Christ, the girls following her would also surrender their lives to Christ, the woman told her.

Two years later when Bowen was ready to start her own fashion brand, the name came to her instantly: White Flag Clothing. 

Finding Your Own Style

White Flag Clothing offers a variety of garments for both women and men, from streetwear to formal attire. Whether a woman is rocking a signature sweatsuit or an elegant dress, Tai Bowen wants her to feel confident and beautiful. 

She takes pride in her creative process, carefully choosing designs that will encourage customers to build their own style. 

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
White Flag Clothing offers a variety of garments for both women and women, from streetwear to formal attire.

“The fashion world is very fast and trendy right now,” Tai Bowen tells PaperCity. “I want my clothes to be affordable but still have a luxurious feel. I don’t want our buyers to think that if they wear our clothes one time, they are never going to wear it again.” 

White Flag’s online debut was a success and many featured items sold out. “Customers love our sweatsuits that come in many different colors. Last restock, they sold out in a matter of minutes,” says Bowen, who looks forward to opening her own brick-and-mortar store one day. 

The essentials collections features casual wear including long shorts, branded T-shirts, and cozy leggings.

White Flag’s New Looks

White Flag Clothing recently launched its Essentials collection of casual wear, including long shorts, branded T-shirts and cozy leggings. 

The C’est La Vie collection features pieces that are perfect for a night on the town. The tie-up Noli top is already a customer favorite.

White Flag is also supporting the fight against breast cancer by introducing a line of pink clothing. Ten percent of all proceeds from the exclusive drop will be donated to a breast cancer organization, according to Bowen.

Customers can look forward to a new color wave for the signature sweatsuit, coming out next week. For a preview of part one of the winter campaign, coming out at the end of 2020, click thru the photo gallery above this story.

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X