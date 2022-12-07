Tenenbaum Jewelers emerald rings
Tenenbaum Jewelers Black and White Enamel Collection
Tenenbaum Jewelers pair of bespoke tanzanite and pink sapphire drop earrings
Tenenbaum Jewelers Diamond and Onyx Fringe Earrings
Tenenbaum Jewelers Iconic estate David Webb leopard bangle bracelet with diamond spots
Tenenbaum Jewelers important estate Breguet 18K yellow gold Bague L’Orangerie bypass flower ring
Tenenbaum Jewelers Important estate radiant-cut fancy yellow bracelet
Tenenbaum Jewelers Important estate old European-cut fancy brown diamond necklace with round brilliant-cut white diamond frames
Tenenbaum Jewelers emerald cut diamond bands
Tenenbaum Jewelers Bracelet Stack
Tenenbaum Jewelers Pair of oval madeira citrine and diamond dangle earrings
Fashion / Shopping

The Dreamiest Holiday Gifts from Tenenbaum Jewelers

11 Pieces You're Recipient Will Swoon Over

BY // 12.07.22
A selection of antique, vintage and bespoke Colombian and Zambian emerald and diamond rings.
A selection of Art Deco-style diamond jewelry with enamel accents, available in both black and white enamel
A pair of 30.95 carat bespoke tanzanite and pink sapphire drop earrings made in-house by master jewelers in the Tenenbaum Workshop
Diamond and Onyx Fringe Earrings, 5.05 total carats
Iconic estate David Webb leopard bangle bracelet with diamond spots
An important estate Breguet 18K yellow gold Bague L'Orangerie bypass flower ring with pavé diamonds, rubies, pink tourmalines, spessartine garnets, yellow sapphires, spinels and one Burmese ruby center. Important due to quality and designer. With box and papers
Important estate radiant-cut fancy yellow – fancy intense yellow diamond bracelet with round brilliant-cut white diamonds, 61.53 total carat weight
Important estate old European-cut fancy brown diamond necklace with round brilliant-cut white diamond frames
A selection of vertically and horizontally-set emerald-cut diamond full and half eternity bands, in platinum buttercup mountings
David Webb shoelace cuff bracelet, available in ebony and bloodwood; Italian 18K gold cuff with diamonds; mid-century Verdura Maltese cross cuff bracelet set with sapphires, rubies, diamonds and pearls, circa 1950; Seaman Schepps Intaglio Cuff set with hardstone and shell intaglios and cameos
A pair of oval madeira citrine and diamond dangle earrings set in blackened sterling silver, from the Tenenbaum Colour Collections
While there’s certainly no shortage of dreamy and swoonworthy gifts at Tenenbaum Jewelers, the largest modern, estate and antique fine jewelry store in the Southern United States, the Houston-based jeweler has released some of its — shall we say, most extraordinary — pieces for this holiday season. Whether it was a big year at home or work, when it comes to making a grand gesture, there’s no better place to look than Tenenbaum Jewelers.

The Houston family-owned business has helped Texans, and beyond, find the perfect gift for more than 45 years. Regardless of style, preference or gifting recipient, the Jeweler has endless options to fit every persona. From rings to necklaces to bracelets and beyond — not to mention cufflinks and watches — it’s a jewelry lover’s paradise.

Let’s take a look at some of these once-in-a-lifetime pieces.

Add an international twist to her finger with a selection of antique, vintage, and bespoke Colombian emerald and diamond rings. Emerald is a timeless, classic stone that can be passed down for generations.

As we mentioned, Tenenbaum Jewelers has the best in the business. That includes their in-house master jewelers. The dynamic powerhouse team has created this pair of bespoke tanzanite and pink sapphire drop earrings in the Tenenbaum Workshop weighing in at a heavy 30.95 carats. 

Got a leopard lover? This iconic estate David Webb leopard bangle bracelet with diamond spots is the perfect addition to their collection.

And, for a real DREAM, this $775,000 Important Estate Yellow and White Diamond Bracelet. The 18K yellow gold and platinum radiant-cut yellow diamond bracelet features round brilliant-cut diamonds.

Take a spin through all of these stunning gift ideas and keep dreaming.

For more information, go to TenenbaumJewelers.com or visit the showcase boutique at 4310 Westheimer Road.

