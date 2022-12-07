The Dreamiest Holiday Gifts from Tenenbaum Jewelers

While there’s certainly no shortage of dreamy and swoonworthy gifts at Tenenbaum Jewelers, the largest modern, estate and antique fine jewelry store in the Southern United States, the Houston-based jeweler has released some of its — shall we say, most extraordinary — pieces for this holiday season. Whether it was a big year at home or work, when it comes to making a grand gesture, there’s no better place to look than Tenenbaum Jewelers.

The Houston family-owned business has helped Texans, and beyond, find the perfect gift for more than 45 years. Regardless of style, preference or gifting recipient, the Jeweler has endless options to fit every persona. From rings to necklaces to bracelets and beyond — not to mention cufflinks and watches — it’s a jewelry lover’s paradise.

Let’s take a look at some of these once-in-a-lifetime pieces.

Add an international twist to her finger with a selection of antique, vintage, and bespoke Colombian emerald and diamond rings. Emerald is a timeless, classic stone that can be passed down for generations.

As we mentioned, Tenenbaum Jewelers has the best in the business. That includes their in-house master jewelers. The dynamic powerhouse team has created this pair of bespoke tanzanite and pink sapphire drop earrings in the Tenenbaum Workshop weighing in at a heavy 30.95 carats.

Got a leopard lover? This iconic estate David Webb leopard bangle bracelet with diamond spots is the perfect addition to their collection.

And, for a real DREAM, this $775,000 Important Estate Yellow and White Diamond Bracelet. The 18K yellow gold and platinum radiant-cut yellow diamond bracelet features round brilliant-cut diamonds.

Take a spin through all of these stunning gift ideas and keep dreaming.