Fashion / Shopping

Fort Worth’s Bowie House Adds Personal Styling By Saks Fifth Avenue To It Slate of Five-Star Amenities

All You Need To Know About The Fifth Avenue Club

BY // 07.21.24
When Bowie House opened less than a year ago, it brought all of the perks you’d expect from Fort Worth’s first five-star property, including fine dining, a spa, the fantastical rotating art collection, and an event venue ― not to mention the lobby bar and billiards room, which instantly became a favorite living room for the locals. While Fort Worth has never had its own Saks Fifth Avenue, as of Monday, July 22, we’ll gain access to the historic brand in this boutique venue when the Auberge resort reveals an installation of The Fifth Avenue Clubs by the luxury retail giant.

Lizzy Massari of Droese Public Relations tells PaperCity Fort Worth, “The expansion comes one year after the launch of The Fifth Avenue Club concept of private stand-alone suites in hotels and resorts across the U.S. In June, they announced plans to have 20 locations by the end of the year.”

So far, there are 15 of these novel shopping experiences. They are in hotspots around the country, including Charleston, Nashville, and Santa Fe. The new Bowie House Fifth Avenue Club joins the one recently opened in Austin, which is inside another Auberge wonder ― The Commodore Perry Estate.

The Fifth Avenue Club Napa Valley
The Fifth Avenue Club Napa Valley is located at Stanley Ranch, an Auberge Resorts Collection.

About This Unique Shopping Experience

“The Fifth Avenue Club Fort Worth offers by-appointment personal shopping and styling services, in addition to one-of-a-kind trunk shows, jewelry showcases, and other unique shoppable experiences,” Massari says.

“It will provide clients with expertly curated merchandise selections across all categories, from clothing and accessories to shoes and fine jewelry. Clients are invited to connect with a Saks Stylist for an initial consultation in person or virtually to discuss style preferences, wardrobe needs, sizing, and designer preferences.”

The Fifth Avenue Club Fort Worth is open to the public and Bowie House guests. Anyone can book an appointment online. When it’s time for your session, a Saks stylist will conveniently meet you at the front desk and escort you to the suite.

That’s when your stylist will get to work building a selection of ensembles and accessories just for you. This personal shopping experience is ready to help you source everything from the perfect pair of shoes to a whole new wardrobe ― plus, their expert tailors will make sure the fit will be absolutely bespoke.

How’s that for concierge service?

