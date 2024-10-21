The Shops at Clearfork Welcomes New Luxury Brands to Fort Worth — Chanel, Jo Malone, and More Stores To Look Forward To

CH by Carolina Herrera will bring a curated mix of ready to wear, bags and accessories to Fort Worth for the first time

The Shops at Clearfork is Fort Worth’s luxury retail haven, and more high fashion, accessories, scents, and cosmetics are on the way this fall.

Following the recent addition of West Fork Garden Market’s pop-up, here’s what has recently landed at The Shops, as well as what to look forward to.

Classic Paris Comes To Cowtown

The Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutique has just opened at 5150 Monahans Avenue, Suite E160 at The Shops at Clearfork. Inside you’ll find a wonderland of cosmetics and fragrance. When you visit, I suggest you make a bee-line to the back wall, where you’ll get to experience scents that you can only find here.

One wall contains Les Exclusifs De Chanel. This rare collection contains 19 unique fragrances including the newest Comte ― in two sizes, 2.5 ounces for $325 and 6.8 ounces for $500. Gardenia seems to be fresh-picked, and Coromandel is an Asian fantasy named for the Coromandel screens that once lined the walls of Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment.

To the right of Les Exclusifs, you’ll find a box containing a collection of tiny bottles ― Les Extraits De Chanel, which are the purest Parfum formulations of many Chanel classic scents.

Ask for a side-by-side comparison of this “original 1921” blend of No. 5, and its more readily available Eau de Parfum spray ― they are like night and day. Yet another fragrance that you can’t find anywhere else is Cristalle with its notes of citrus, honeysuckle, and jasmine, along with its sister Cristalle eau Verte which is more magnolia and neroli forward.

Of course, there is the full line of makeup and skincare to peruse, along with exclusive products and sunglasses ― which are exclusive to the Clearfork boutique. By spring, small leather goods and pouchettes will be added as well.

More Luxury Coming Soon

Just next door, Fort Worth’s first CH by Carolina Herrera is busily outfitting its space. Most CH locations house an array of fashion and accessory items by the designer. If it follows suit with other CH stores, this one will bring a curated mix of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, bags, accessories, and jewelry.

Likewise, signage for a new, stand-alone Jo Malone London has been spotted at the former Starbucks spot, in between Burberry and Cru Food & Wine. So, fans of the British brand can look forward to perusing their newest colognes and candle lines as well inspiring as bath and body finds in Cowtown soon.

No opening date has been released just yet for either CH or Jo Malone.