The Style Concierge Celebrates One Year at The River Oaks Shopping Center

With a curated selection of feminine and classy pieces, The Style Concierge has something for everyone, every time.

The shop features some of the most iconic brands both from around the world, as well as local Houston and Texas brands.

Similarly to a hotel concierge, The Style Concierge is there for its clients’ every fashion need.

And, as a mother-daughter venture, it’s able to provide that unique range of styles that appeals to women of all ages and stages of life.

The second location of The Style Concierge opened in the heart of River Oaks at the historic River Oaks Shopping Center.

Palm Beach glamor meets modern femininity at Houston’s hottest new boutique, The Style Concierge. The pink boutique is perfectly situated on West Gray Street across from the historic River Oaks Theater. They carry styles that can take you from the beach to the mountains or from your workout class to a cocktail party. The store is owned by mother-daughter duo Michelle Marchbanks and Madison Marchbanks-Rolland.

After opening their first store in Frisco, Texas, Madison set her sights on Houston. “We were overjoyed to find a space in the historic River Oaks shopping center. I remember being in high school and shopping the boutiques on this street” states Marchbanks-Rolland.

Marchbanks-Rolland has always loved knowing brands and truly cares about a brand’s mission, where its products are made, and its impact on the community. From her years doing pop-ups with her own line, Happy Heart, she has met many other founders and proudly carries many women-owned brands and locally owned brands in her store — such as Bug in a Box, Saturday Silks, Tart by Taylor, and her favorite jewelry designer, LaLa Line.

The boutique’s name, The Style Concierge, is a play on the concept of the premier service a luxury hotel concierge provides and a nod to the customer care they hope to ensure to all who enter the store. It is their mission to make every customer feel their best, hence their store motto — “Do well, dress really well.”

When asked what inspires her, Marchbanks-Rolland says: “My mom was my original fashion inspiration and icon. Growing up she always taught me how to dress well and that how you present yourself matters. I think that’s truly where my love for fashion and styling started. Being a mother-daughter team truly gives us an advantage by being able to help style women of all ages for many diverse occasions.”

The Style Concierge’s mission rejects age-based styling. “Style is really a mindset and shouldn’t be shaped based on age demographics. We believe that when you look good you feel good!”