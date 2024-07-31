Ash K Holm
Thompson Spa Couples Room
Hamad Afshari
Thompson Spa Retail Area
IAHTH Thompson Spa Treatment Suite
Relax after spa treatments in Thompson Houston hotel patio dining area.
Dripology co-founder Ash K Holm, native Houstonian and celebrity makeup artist, will host a meet and greet at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston.

The couples treatment room at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston

Dripology co-founder and CEO Hamad Afshari

The retail area at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston

The six treatment rooms at the new Thompson Houston hotel spa are all about relaxation.

Relax after spa treatments in the Thompson Houston hotel patio dining area.

Fashion / Wellness

Houston’s New Thompson Hotel Ups the Ante With New IV Treatments and a Glamorous Spa Tie-In

Dripology Enters the H-Town Wellness Scene in a Major Way

BY // 07.30.24
Dripology co-founder Ash K Holm, native Houstonian and celebrity makeup artist, will host a meet and greet at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston.
The couples treatment room at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston
Dripology co-founder and CEO Hamad Afshari
The retail area at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston
The six treatment rooms at the new Thompson Houston hotel spa are all about relaxation.
Relax after spa treatments in the Thompson Houston hotel patio dining area.
Dripology co-founder Ash K Holm, native Houstonian and celebrity makeup artist, will host a meet and greet at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston.

The couples treatment room at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston

Dripology co-founder and CEO Hamad Afshari

The retail area at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston

The six treatment rooms at the new Thompson Houston hotel spa are all about relaxation.

Relax after spa treatments in the Thompson Houston hotel patio dining area.

The Thompson Spa at the Thompson Houston hotel is jumping into National Wellness Month this August with a pop-up from California-based Dripology and a comprehensive series of health-focused events, lectures and classes available for hotel guests as well as Houston residents.

Highlight of the pop-up will be the Dripology IV treatments and personal appearance from glamorous co-founder and native Houstonian Ash K Holm, who will host a meet and greet at the spa this Sunday, August 4.

Founder and CEO Hamed Afshari opened his brick and mortar in Santa Monica in February of 2022 after launching Dripology in 2019 as a concierge service with its registered nurses delivering drips to people’s homes in New York and Los Angeles.

Dripology co-founder and CEO Hamad Afshari, previously a nurse at MD Anderson Cancer Center

Shortly after opening the California med spa, Afshari told the Santa Monica Daily Press that he was working as a nurse in the ICU of the MD Anderson Cancer Center and “saw the transformative effect that IV vitamins had on patients’ immunity, energy, hydration and recovery.” Afshari quickly understood that health-minded people and those in high-intensity careers would be interested in reaping some of these benefits.”

This was way above the popular view of IV drips, beyond valuable medical use, as the best cure for a hangover.

The retail area at the Thompson Spa at Thompson Houston

The most popular service at the California med spa is the immunity drip that is billed as being both an illness preventative and a therapeutic for people experiencing cold or flu like symptoms. Afshari notes that this particular drip includes “Vitamin C to fight infections, a B-complex to aid energy production and create new healthy cells, Zinc to reduce recovery time, Lysine to detoxify and Taurine to optimize muscle functionality.”

Holm, a celebrity makeup artist married to Afshari, will host a special meet and greet from 1 pm to 2 pm and 2 to 3 pm this Sunday, August 4, kicking off the partnership between the Thompson Spa and Dripology. Swag bags for the first 40 attendees are must-haves containing an Omni Luxe contour LED face mask (valued at $400), Kosas Dream Beam SPF, Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Moisturizer and more.

The Dripology vitamin IV treatments available at The Thompson Hotel include red light therapy and Normatec compression boots.

Throughout National Wellness Month, the Thompson Spa will offer targeted special event programming including yoga and meditation with Amelia May, Reiki sessions and a lineup of sex therapists, nutritionists, financial wellness experts and more. Go here for more information.

