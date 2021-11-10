Tiffany’s $150,000 Advent Calendar Ups the Ante On Holiday Surprises — Diamonds, Gold and an Arty Twist

Jay Z & Beyoncé in the 'About Love' ad campaign from Tiffany & Co./The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat/Licensed by Artestar, New York. The same painting is an element of the Tiffany & Co. Advent calendar.

Tiffany & Co. once again has upped the ante on the traditional Advent calendar with a $150,000 option loaded not only with the possibilities of diamonds and gold, but also with a reproduction of famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 painting Equals Pi.

Doors on the four-foot armoire-like Advent calendar serve as a canvas for Equals Pi, which is composed of mathematical equations, text, figures, expressive gestures and symbols. Within are 24 Tiffany & Co. iconic blue boxes holding a wealth of to-die-for gifts.

Contents of the Advent Calendar boxes are selected by the purchaser working with a Tiffany Client Advisor as the gift contents are not pre-curated but come with recommendations. And if your Santa Baby has really deep pockets, the cost of the calendar could exceed that $150,000 with even pricier gifts included. And think, how much fun, each day before Christmas to open a fabulous gift from the all-American jewelry house.

The Tiffany & Co. 2021 Advent Calendar featuring the 1982 work of late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Basquiat‘s artwork on the calendar doors will be familiar to many as it was background for a recent Tiffany & Co. ad campaign, “About Love,” featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z. The campaign was created as a platform to support under-represented communities in Manhattan and provide greater access to the creative arts, most recently with Tiffany & Co.’s About Love scholarship which provides school funding for students attending select historically Black colleges and universities.

Of the Advent calendar offering, the company notes, “As part of its ongoing efforts to bring art to more communities in its founding city, Tiffany & Co. is proud to announce a new partnership with Free Arts NYC. The House will donate $250,000 from purchases of the 2021 Advent Calendars to the organization and the funds will support a series of programs that will give children from underserved communities in New York City greater exposure to the creative arts.”

Tiffany & Co. first rolled out an Advent calendar, packed with luxurious gifts, in 2019, making only four, each priced at $112,000. This year, the luxe Advent calendar is available across the country via local Tiffany & Co. boutiques and also on line here.