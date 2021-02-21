Fashionable Design Couple Launches a Bold New Clothing Line — Toccin is Growing

The new LDT line is available at select Dillard's locations as well as online.

New York-based husband and wife design team Michael and Alex Toccin have launched a new clothing line called LDT. It will be exclusively sold in 85 Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at Dillards.com.

Dillard’s stores are currently located in 29 states from coast to coast, including Texas (with locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and Fort Worth).

If the name sounds familiar, the TOCCIN NY brand is showcased at both Saks and Neiman Marcus. The new LDT line should expand Toccin’s name recognition across the country, introducing the duo’s designs to a whole new audience. It offers a fresh take on American fashion with the powerfully feminine style. You’ll notice nods to the fashion detailing of the 1960s and 1990s.

LDT leans into this designing couple’s ability to translate style and trends into pieces that women can wear, no matter the occasion ― every day of the week. Named after their daughter, Liv Dakota Toccin, LDT is intended to evoke a sense of youthful joy.

To find out more, we pose some questions to Michael and Alex Toccin in this PaperCity exclusive.

PaperCity: Where do you begin in your design?

Michael: I turn to Alex as my muse to get her input and advice on what she wants to wear every day and then explore fabrics, the latest trends, new silhouettes and proportions to make our ideas come to life. Each collection is thoughtful for a woman’s body, her day to day needs, and what she wants to wear to feel good about herself.

Alex: We really think about our customer first and her wants and needs. She is always on our mind during the creative process, and the driving factor in creating the best product possible.

PC: The colors in the LDT line range from vibrant and color blocked to wardrobe staples in khaki, white and black. Why such a wide range?

Alex: It’s extremely important for us to create a collection that exudes joyfulness and happiness ― as that is the true DNA of the brand, but we also like to include classic colorways like black, white and khaki that can seamlessly fit back to your wardrobe.

Michael: LDT also incorporates custom novelty prints each season that tie the vibrant colors back to the neutrals. Focused on geometric shapes and modern design. We want our brand to make women smile.

PC: You crafted the label to be ageless, easy to wear, and at an affordable price point. Why is the partnership with Dillard’s a great way to expand brand recognition in the national market?

Michael: Alex and I have loved creating a dialogue with our community through our Instagram platform, and Dillard’s is allowing us to expand that community and reach an even more diverse group of women.

Alex: We could not be more grateful to be partnering with Dillard’s as they’re giving us an incredible platform as an online brand, as well as a presence in almost 100 stores across the country. With their support and guidance, we have truly gotten to know the Dillard’s woman, and are so excited to fill this opportunity in the market.

PC: You are both Florida natives and New York transplants. How have those very different locales informed your fashion?

Alex: Our Floridian roots have allowed us to cater to the Dillard’s customer by understanding the Southern client and her climate-based needs. We know that she doesn’t shy away from color or print, and that she loves clothing with ease ― pieces that make her excited to get dressed in the morning.

Michael: Our time in New York has allowed us to be surrounded by inspiration on a daily basis, and we are lucky to have received a fashion education from one of the best fashion schools in the world (Parsons). New York has given us an edge and practicality to our designs that we think translates back to what women everywhere need.

Our own personal style has evolved tremendously over time. However, we always do refer back to our time in Orlando and Miami, and the spirit of those environments.

The TOCCIN NY spring look book has launched, and LTD is now available at select Dillard’s stores and online at Dillards.com.